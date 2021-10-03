Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Media Mudlarks Open Thread: Anklebiters Assemble!

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

First time I noticed Linskey was when the Boston Globe assigned her to fangirl for Scott Brown by nipping at Elizabeth Warren’s ankles. Then the Washington Post, to their shame, recruited her (along with her coatholder, Matt Viser) to do the same job during Warren’s presidential campaign. Last ‘news’ I remember from her, she was gleefully assuming the Biden’s dog Major would be euthanized for nipping a WH staffer…

They chew ankles when that’s as high as they can reach. Just a klassy, klassy journamalist, that one.

She’s still got the loyalty of Politico comrade-in-calumny:

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      mvr

      That was some lot of stupidity she showed trying to be clever. Reporting should be about information that makes people smarter. But you can’t do that if you don’t know what you are talking about.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      ‘Not intended to cause offense’? Then what exactly was it intended to do?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Starfish

      Whether it’s Donald Trump pepper-spraying peaceful protesters for a church photo-op, or Joe Biden walking across a cemetery in front of Annie Linskey to visit the graves of his dead wife and child, both sides have tried to use religious symbols for political gain.
      — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) October 4, 2021

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      She apparently thinks that Biden is just another pandering politician who doesn’t believe the things that he says about grief and family and so forth. Whatever her motivation, it shows that she doesn’t know enough about him to cover him. I agree that she should be reassigned.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Starfish:

      Not everyone finds their true calling. I’m happy for DougJ.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      Wow, I didn’t know her by name, but I do recall some of the turds she stepped in.

      What a low-class piece of work she is.  They should make her ‘coffee boy’ at the Washington Post, perhaps she could perform more appropriately there.

      When did being a mean girl become an asset?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      VOR

      As the author John Scalzi said, “the failure mode of clever is asshole”. She was trying to be clever but failed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Poe Larity

      Her whole raison d’etre now is to find something even more outrageous that she doesn’t have to apologize for.

      I’m glad that she can delete as much as she wants, but any spawn she has will eventually find it. Can we  proactively start a gofundme for counselingfortoxicannielinkeyskids?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Benw

      I’ve worked in several departments that let decent people leave because management wouldn’t deal with the toxic person. In each case the toxic person was described by management as nice

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @mrmoshpotato: I was going to say that half of twitter’s readers are of below-average intelligence. Then I decided there’s too much self-selection involved for a random sample, but I can’t decide which way that might tip the average.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      boatboy_srq

      The stupidity and malice she displays is remarkable. It would be extreme except that we have seen the same – and worse – from the GQP these past few decades. The only distinction between her tweets and Gingrich’s speeches is that the lines have gotten short and the language less polite.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mike E

      Frances Haugen was on 60 Minutes with receipts from her time working at Facebook showing their “attempts” to regulate hate speech and deliberate misinformation are deserving of our skepticism… she recently filed numerous complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission to examine FB’s marketing behavior, brava and good luck to her

      Reply
    33. 33.

      opiejeanne

      @Ken: And they’re still brighter than 50% of the people on Facebook. Honestly, I rarely go to FB these days, and only to see some people l care about. I’ve trimmed the list of people I  tolerate/follow on both Facebook and Twitter so much that I rarely see the dolts any more, but they do slip through once in a while.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      boatboy_srq

      @Baud: What Linskey does is quite professional. In the way that driving a stiletto into a mark’s side is professional. It is not noble. It is not civilized. But it’s quite professional.

      Reply

