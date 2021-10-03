You can delete this disrespectful tweet, @AnnieLinskey, but the damage was done. You must have known that Joe Biden’s late son, wife and daughter are all buried in that cemetery. You owe Joe an apology. Oh, and by the way, his legislative agenda isn’t dying—it’s being negotiated. pic.twitter.com/5kGJwDKs2c — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 3, 2021

First time I noticed Linskey was when the Boston Globe assigned her to fangirl for Scott Brown by nipping at Elizabeth Warren’s ankles. Then the Washington Post, to their shame, recruited her (along with her coatholder, Matt Viser) to do the same job during Warren’s presidential campaign. Last ‘news’ I remember from her, she was gleefully assuming the Biden’s dog Major would be euthanized for nipping a WH staffer…

They chew ankles when that’s as high as they can reach. Just a klassy, klassy journamalist, that one.

I'm glad you deleted the tweet, but it wasn't just offensive, its entire premise is false. What was the basis for you claiming Biden's legislative agenda is "dying"? Any rational person would look at last week as progress toward it passing. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 3, 2021

I'm just here for the ratio, but as long as I have the floor, a quick question: Are you incapable of actually apologizing? The fact you deleted the tweet means you realize that it was grossly inappropriate and at a minimum you should say the words "I'm sorry." — Ed Bott (@edbott) October 3, 2021

She’s still got the loyalty of Politico comrade-in-calumny:

@AnnieLinskey is not only a great reporter but a truly nice and generous colleague in an industry often full of egotistical jerks. She apologized. We all make mistakes. Move on. — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) October 3, 2021

She may be very nice but her tweet revealed either that she doesn't know her subject matter (Biden) well enough to know why he visited that cemetery or that she knows but decided inflammatory language would get more clicks. Either way, move her to a different beat. — edgery #VaccinesAreSafe #WearAMask (@edgery) October 3, 2021

subtext of all of this is these freaks don’t like that they have to go to Wilmington https://t.co/7GcQXEJTfY — Centrist 🤝Madness (@CentristMadness) October 3, 2021

DANG stands for Delaware Air National Guard. Their base is a two hour drive from DC. This is what I meant about how half the reason they're mad at Biden taking their war away is because they just fucking love these vanity shots riding in a military vehiclehttps://t.co/rcoKZqJC6B — Syndicalist Weedle Collective (@Weedledouble) October 3, 2021

And we have reached Stage 5: pic.twitter.com/H89akpBpYU — California Dem™️ (@moonbeamvotes) October 3, 2021

It was a badly conceived and insensitive tweet. I’m sorry. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) October 3, 2021