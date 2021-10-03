More photos from the Women’s March yesterday!
The first two are from Kattails.
Who else went to the Women’s March yesterday? If you have pics, it’s not too late to send them in; I will post them here in the comments.
Update: photo from Laura Too:
by WaterGirl| 30 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
debbie
Sonia’s a great stand-in though!
Laura Too
@WaterGirl:
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar
Laura Too
LOL, still working on that captioning thing…
m.j.
It troubles me that our media is focusing on the loss of women’s rights in Afghanistan, but can’t quite bring themselves to look here and make a comparison.
It also bothers me that very few have made this an issue about status, as in first class versus second class.
Spanky
I thought the good Senator had a list to port, but now I see that the person she’s leaning in for is cropped out.
mrmoshpotato
Thanks Laura Too! That’s a great sign!
eclare
That sign is awesome, Laura Too!
Laura Too
delete dup
Are you guys referring to the canniballism sign?
eclare
@WaterGirl: I am!
Laura Too
@Spanky: LOL, I didn’t get permission from her leaning post to send this. I appreciate the laugh!
@mrmoshpotato: @eclare Thanks! She was super funny.
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Yes.
Betty Cracker
Looks like there was great turnout in many cities. Kudos to everyone who participated, including Senator Klobuchar. I’ve been impressed with her over the last couple of years.
Sure Lurkalot
“Same shit different century” is a good one too. The GOP is truly a revanchist organization. It seems they will double down on their culture war losses forever.
debbie
LOL, I assumed that was you and I thought how much you resembled Amy! 🤦🏻♀️
Ruckus
The entire conservative theme seems to want to remain in the 17th century when men were men, or some crap like that. It seems to me that conservatives want men to be double counted because they have some slight differences in reproductive gear and they don’t want to have to ask to use said gear. Also they seem to have trouble seeing anything ahead of them, what with having their heads inserted in a rather tight exit orifice that they own.
eclare
@Betty Cracker: I’ve been impressed by her, too. Funny how that she’s no longer running for the presidential nomination all that “mean girl” talk has disappeared.
Kay
I went to one in Ludington Michigan – where I was – very small but it’s only about 10k people- about 50 marchers. One woman on a bicycle at an intersection stopped and gave us a very dramatic and prolonged thumbs down and people made mean comments about the physical attributes of the women marching- the meanness towards women in general is always there- as every woman knows the entire public are self appointed judges of how women look, always and everywhere and that almost reflexive nastiness ramps up when we speak up. On the flip side we got a lot of encouraging horn honks from passing cars.
Miss Bianca
@eclare: Yeah, funny ’bout that…
Also high-larious is how first slowly, then suddenly, I began seeing “HRC was right about everything!” tweets coming in fast ‘n’ furious once the full horror of Trumpism became apparent…seems to be the American way. We can only admire certain social/political visionaries and leaders once they have been rendered toothless – either through political defeat or assassination or cultural or literal genocide.
Kropacetic
@senyordave: Maybe because women in this country at least have the right to be heard, both in the courts and the public square.
How good is a right to be heard in the public square when the people responsible for informing the public mostly ignore you?
I know women here don’t have it as bad as in Afghanistan. Worse problems elsewhere don’t invalidate problems here.
scav
@Kropacetic: It does rather have the slight air of “You little ladies should be thrilled with the amount of freedom given you.”
Kay
Why is this comparison always only made with women, though? There are tens of millions of people who make 3 dollars a week and live in huts made of scraps of refuse. Does that mean American men can’t demand better wages and expect media coverage of that issue? Weird how we get an international review of women’s rights to put it all in perspective that no one else is subject to. “You’re well above Afghanistan!” True, but let’s apply that to all US acivists, or none.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings