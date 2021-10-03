Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Women: they get shit done

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I really should read my own blog.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Live Free Or Die! For Men Only? (Women’s March)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • cain
  • debbie
  • eclare
  • Kay
  • Kropacetic
  • Laura Too
  • m.j.
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ruckus
  • scav
  • senyordave
  • Spanky
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    9. 9.

      m.j.

      It troubles me that our media is focusing on the loss of women’s rights in Afghanistan, but can’t quite bring themselves to look here and make a comparison.

      It also bothers me that very few have made this an issue about status, as in first class versus second class.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Spanky

      I thought the good Senator had a list to port, but now I see that the person she’s leaning in for is cropped out.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eclare

      That sign is awesome, Laura Too!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      Looks like there was great turnout in many cities. Kudos to everyone who participated, including Senator Klobuchar. I’ve been impressed with her over the last couple of years.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sure Lurkalot

      “Same shit different century” is a good one too. The GOP is truly a revanchist organization. It seems they will double down on their culture war losses forever.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      The entire conservative theme seems to want to remain in the 17th century when men were men, or some crap like that. It seems to me that conservatives want men to be double counted because they have some slight differences in reproductive gear and they don’t want to have to ask to use said gear. Also they seem to have trouble seeing anything ahead of them, what with having their heads inserted in a rather tight exit orifice that they own.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      I went to one in Ludington Michigan – where I was – very small but it’s only about 10k people- about 50 marchers. One woman on a bicycle at an intersection stopped and gave us a very dramatic and prolonged thumbs down and people made mean comments about the physical attributes of the women marching- the meanness towards women in general is always there- as every woman knows the entire public are self appointed judges of how women look, always and everywhere and that almost reflexive nastiness ramps up when we speak up. On the flip side we got a lot of encouraging horn honks from passing cars.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      senyordave

      @m.j.: Maybe because women in this country at least have the right to be heard, both in the courts and the public square.  In Afghan women who dare resist face the real possibility of being killed.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Miss Bianca

      @eclare: Yeah, funny ’bout that…

      Also high-larious is how first slowly, then suddenly, I began seeing “HRC was right about everything!” tweets coming in fast ‘n’ furious once the full horror of Trumpism became apparent…seems to be the American way. We can only admire certain social/political visionaries and leaders once they have been rendered toothless – either through political defeat or assassination or cultural or literal genocide.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kropacetic

      @senyordave: Maybe because women in this country at least have the right to be heard, both in the courts and the public square.

      How good is a right to be heard in the public square when the people responsible for informing the public mostly ignore you?

      I know women here don’t have it as bad as in Afghanistan.  Worse problems elsewhere don’t invalidate problems here.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @senyordave:

      Why is this comparison always only made with women, though? There are tens of millions of people who make 3 dollars a week and live in huts made of scraps of refuse. Does that mean American men can’t demand better wages and expect media coverage of that issue? Weird how we get an international review of women’s rights to put it all in perspective that no one else is subject to. “You’re well above Afghanistan!” True, but let’s apply that to all US acivists, or none.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cain

      Because the media is all about narratives and they used that narrative to see if they can weaken Biden. It was never about women’s rights ..

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.