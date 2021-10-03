Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Accountability, motherfuckers.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

The willow is too close to the house.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Reality always wins in the end.

We still have time to mess this up!

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Let there be snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Oct. 2-3

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Oct. 2-3

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: ,

By Siubhan Duinne‘s request:


Almost all of Troup’s applicants for religious exemptions objected to taking a vaccine developed using fetal cell lines (whose origins can be traced back to cells from electively aborted fetuses several decades ago). So Troup and his team devised a strategy: Those employees would have to sign an agreement not to take any other medical treatments developed using fetal cell lines. Among the 28 medications on the list: Tylenol. Motrin. Preparation H. Claritin. Benadryl. Tums.

He hoped that would force the exemption-seekers to confront just how selectively they’d applied their argument. A few applicants signed the form, no questions asked. Others, of course, pushed back.

Troup has had conversations with people seeking the exemption. Some have sighed and eventually rolled up their sleeves; others have drawn a distinction between fetal cell lines being used in development of a medication versus being used in testing.

Mostly, though, he finds that what’s being described as a sincerely held religious objection is actually a sincerely held fear of the vaccines. He says that one applicant “told me, ‘Matt, if I sign this, you’re asking me to lie.’ ”

“I very gently and politely asked, ‘Well, you know, tell me: What medicines on that list … do you think were not developed with fetal cells or tested on fetal cells?’ ” Troup recalls. “The response was this diatribe about how evil the vaccine was, how much harm it causes, how data and reports are being covered up. Which told me that it really wasn’t about fetal cells at all. It’s all about a vaccine hesitancy.”

“I have learned to be careful. I’ve learned compassion throughout this exercise, maybe in a bigger way than I ever have,” Troup adds. “We have to give people some space and we have to respect people’s concern, because this individual, they were really afraid.”…

(To be fair, the fact that we consider these people idiots doesn’t mean they aren’t sincerely fearful.)

======


The U.S. ranked 28th out of 53:

The Covid Resilience Ranking is a monthly snapshot of where the virus is being handled the most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval. Compiled using 12 data indicators that span virus containment, the quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality and progress toward restarting travel and easing border curbs, the Ranking captures which of the world’s biggest 53 economies are responding best—and worst—to the same once-in-a-generation threat.

Southeast Asian economies continue to populate the Ranking’s bottom rungs in September, with Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines the last five. While the region’s outbreak may have peaked, their export-reliant economies are still struggling from the hit.

Once the gold standard for virus containment, the Asia-Pacific is faltering in the era of vaccination. Not only are their strict measures less effective in the face of delta, former top rankers in the region are also grappling with how to reopen after such a long period of isolationist border curbs…

Parts of the Asia-Pacific that relied on eliminating Covid and keeping it out—meaning their overall mortality rates are vastly lower—score poorly on reopening. The lower risk of being infected initially damped demand for vaccines in some places, until delta got in through strict border curbs, prompting places like New Zealand and Australia to speed up their rollouts.

Despite fully inoculating more than one billion people, China’s international borders remain effectively closed. Small virus flareups have caused localized travel restrictions, but the country still scores well on Flight Capacity because of its large internal market…

Vaccination is where places like Europe—and until recently, the U.S.—are making up for their missteps in containing Covid. Their positions in the Ranking improved in early summer as investment in research and a focus on fast rollouts proved pivotal, though the U.S. has since lost substantial ground as hesitation stalls inoculation. Operation Warp Speed saw some $18 billion plowed into developing some of the most effective Covid vaccines now being administered around the world.

Economies that moved early to secure and roll out shots have the advantage of being mostly inoculated with mRNA vaccines, which appear to not just prevent a person from developing Covid, but lower their chances of contracting and transmitting it as well. But with most shots proving somewhat less effective against delta and evidence emerging that immunity wanes six months after inoculation, vaccination leaders like Israel are seeing record surges again and are moving the fastest on boosters.

In places where the majority are inoculated, the link between infection numbers and deaths is weakening, and policy makers are reframing the way they view Covid cases…

A constant of the consistently high-ranked economies has been a widespread degree of government trust and societal compliance. New Zealand—a stalwart of the top three before the arrival of delta sent it into one of the world’s strictest lockdowns—emphasized communication from the start, with a four-level alert system that gives citizens a clear picture of how and why the authorities will act as an outbreak evolves.

Investment in public health infrastructure also matters. Undervalued in many places before 2020, systems for contact tracing, effective testing and health education bolstered the countries that have performed consistently well in the Ranking, helping socialize hand-washing and the wearing of face masks. This was key to avoiding economically crippling lockdowns in the first year, before vaccines were available…

Experts say the next six months will be key, with risks high as the weather cools in the U.S. and Europe and schools resume.

“Winter in the northern hemisphere will be the real next big test to see how effective high levels of vaccination have been,” said Peter Collignon, a professor of infectious diseases at the Australian National University Medical School in Canberra.

======

======

Masters of their domain the Universe!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • David C
  • MomSense
  • NeenerNeener
  • p.a.
  • Robert Sneddon

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Southeast Asian economies continue to populate the Ranking’s bottom rungs in September, with Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines the last five. 

      Take care, Amir!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      p.a.

      If we actually lived in their dreaded socialist dystopia these fucking antivaxers COULD quit because there would be a robust social safety net for them to land in.😂😂😂

      Reply
    3. 3.

      David C

      This was the biggest news yesterday. Boosters for Moderna, J&J, mixed booster data from NIH, Pfizer pediatric. https://twitter.com/danielgriffinmd/status/1444339356207140868?s=21

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County web site: took the weekend off again. NYSDOH says 235 new cases.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Baud: ​
        I sort-of expected this back last year, sad it’s actually happening — at the end of this world-wide pandemic, when COVID-19 becomes something like annual influenza, the body counts and case numbers in all countries will probably be broadly similar. Sure there will be outliers like Brazil and Alabama but the locations held up last year as shining examples of how to cope with COVID-19 (New Zealand, Vietnam) are starting to climb up the charts even with working vaccines and better treatments for serious cases. The much more virulent Delta variant has a lot to do with that spread of course.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MomSense

      Have a new jab made me cry – real roll down your cheek tears.  That was amazing.

      Then I recovered sufficiently by the time I got to what is it with Harvard MBA students   Anyone who has met a bunch of Harvard Business School students has a long list of reasons why we they are not surprised HBS is going back to online classes.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.