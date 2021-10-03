By Siubhan Duinne‘s request:



The summer coronavirus surge has started to ebb, but delta’s danger remains https://t.co/znXGnfg23q — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 2, 2021

This is an important point about the "mass quitting" narrative around vax requirements. At @united, only 1% were listed for termination because they didn't get vax'ed … and then nearly half of those people got vax'ed. Only 300 refusers out of 60,000+ https://t.co/Zl6kWofslO — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) October 2, 2021

Anti-vaxxers are pivoting from boldly predicting that vaccine mandates will never work – to sullenly complaining that they do — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 1, 2021

Many are searching for vaccine mandate loopholes. These are the people trying to stop them. https://t.co/6NXkctiT6M — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 2, 2021

… Almost all of Troup’s applicants for religious exemptions objected to taking a vaccine developed using fetal cell lines (whose origins can be traced back to cells from electively aborted fetuses several decades ago). So Troup and his team devised a strategy: Those employees would have to sign an agreement not to take any other medical treatments developed using fetal cell lines. Among the 28 medications on the list: Tylenol. Motrin. Preparation H. Claritin. Benadryl. Tums. He hoped that would force the exemption-seekers to confront just how selectively they’d applied their argument. A few applicants signed the form, no questions asked. Others, of course, pushed back. Troup has had conversations with people seeking the exemption. Some have sighed and eventually rolled up their sleeves; others have drawn a distinction between fetal cell lines being used in development of a medication versus being used in testing. Mostly, though, he finds that what’s being described as a sincerely held religious objection is actually a sincerely held fear of the vaccines. He says that one applicant “told me, ‘Matt, if I sign this, you’re asking me to lie.’ ” “I very gently and politely asked, ‘Well, you know, tell me: What medicines on that list … do you think were not developed with fetal cells or tested on fetal cells?’ ” Troup recalls. “The response was this diatribe about how evil the vaccine was, how much harm it causes, how data and reports are being covered up. Which told me that it really wasn’t about fetal cells at all. It’s all about a vaccine hesitancy.” “I have learned to be careful. I’ve learned compassion throughout this exercise, maybe in a bigger way than I ever have,” Troup adds. “We have to give people some space and we have to respect people’s concern, because this individual, they were really afraid.”…

(To be fair, the fact that we consider these people idiots doesn’t mean they aren’t sincerely fearful.)

The global death toll from coronavirus surpassed 5 million, according to a Reuters tally, with more than half of the world yet to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/eloNeTD84y pic.twitter.com/3LEqq64QUq — Reuters (@Reuters) October 3, 2021

The worst places to be in during the pandemic are all in Southeast Asia. See where your country ranks in Bloomberg's latest Covid Resilience Ranking ⬇️ https://t.co/wvC3VAxFv1 — Bloomberg (@business) October 3, 2021



The U.S. ranked 28th out of 53:

… The Covid Resilience Ranking is a monthly snapshot of where the virus is being handled the most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval. Compiled using 12 data indicators that span virus containment, the quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality and progress toward restarting travel and easing border curbs, the Ranking captures which of the world’s biggest 53 economies are responding best—and worst—to the same once-in-a-generation threat. Southeast Asian economies continue to populate the Ranking’s bottom rungs in September, with Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines the last five. While the region’s outbreak may have peaked, their export-reliant economies are still struggling from the hit. Once the gold standard for virus containment, the Asia-Pacific is faltering in the era of vaccination. Not only are their strict measures less effective in the face of delta, former top rankers in the region are also grappling with how to reopen after such a long period of isolationist border curbs… Parts of the Asia-Pacific that relied on eliminating Covid and keeping it out—meaning their overall mortality rates are vastly lower—score poorly on reopening. The lower risk of being infected initially damped demand for vaccines in some places, until delta got in through strict border curbs, prompting places like New Zealand and Australia to speed up their rollouts. Despite fully inoculating more than one billion people, China’s international borders remain effectively closed. Small virus flareups have caused localized travel restrictions, but the country still scores well on Flight Capacity because of its large internal market… Vaccination is where places like Europe—and until recently, the U.S.—are making up for their missteps in containing Covid. Their positions in the Ranking improved in early summer as investment in research and a focus on fast rollouts proved pivotal, though the U.S. has since lost substantial ground as hesitation stalls inoculation. Operation Warp Speed saw some $18 billion plowed into developing some of the most effective Covid vaccines now being administered around the world. Economies that moved early to secure and roll out shots have the advantage of being mostly inoculated with mRNA vaccines, which appear to not just prevent a person from developing Covid, but lower their chances of contracting and transmitting it as well. But with most shots proving somewhat less effective against delta and evidence emerging that immunity wanes six months after inoculation, vaccination leaders like Israel are seeing record surges again and are moving the fastest on boosters. In places where the majority are inoculated, the link between infection numbers and deaths is weakening, and policy makers are reframing the way they view Covid cases… A constant of the consistently high-ranked economies has been a widespread degree of government trust and societal compliance. New Zealand—a stalwart of the top three before the arrival of delta sent it into one of the world’s strictest lockdowns—emphasized communication from the start, with a four-level alert system that gives citizens a clear picture of how and why the authorities will act as an outbreak evolves. Investment in public health infrastructure also matters. Undervalued in many places before 2020, systems for contact tracing, effective testing and health education bolstered the countries that have performed consistently well in the Ranking, helping socialize hand-washing and the wearing of face masks. This was key to avoiding economically crippling lockdowns in the first year, before vaccines were available… Experts say the next six months will be key, with risks high as the weather cools in the U.S. and Europe and schools resume. “Winter in the northern hemisphere will be the real next big test to see how effective high levels of vaccination have been,” said Peter Collignon, a professor of infectious diseases at the Australian National University Medical School in Canberra.

COVAX to send Covid shots only to the least covered nations. The partnership, co-led by WHO, has given doses to 140 countries based on population size. Some richer nations secured their own doses but also got COVAX shots while poor nations received nothing https://t.co/AqhRtygsC8 pic.twitter.com/RCv9YCJLTD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 2, 2021

Millions of Indian kids have been out of school for 18 months. The break threatens decades of progress. https://t.co/usn37mTTx7 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 2, 2021

Malaysia is looking to reopen its borders to foreign travel in December once 90% of its adult population is fully vaccinated https://t.co/ipmpL1kAsk — Bloomberg (@business) October 3, 2021

Singapore authorities need to do a better job communicating the country’s virus strategy, a minister said, addressing residents’ frustrations over confusing signals on the financial hub’s reopening plan https://t.co/6vQWvY2t78 — Bloomberg (@business) October 3, 2021

Coronavirus antibody tests are inexpensive, actively marketed and popular in Russia, where people use the results to postpone vaccinations. But Western experts say the tests are unreliable either for diagnosing COVID-19 or assessing immunity to it. https://t.co/amctoLX2Rn — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 2, 2021

South Africa launches drive to vaccinate 500,000 people in 2 days. The govt has urged everyone 18 & up who hasn't been vaccinated to turn up at hospitals, town centers & mobile clinics for a shot. No need to register in advance https://t.co/s0Sp9Vm1Ia — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 2, 2021

A remote area of Uganda is currently a COVID-19 hot spot in the East African country. But distribution problems and hesitancy are slowing the country's vaccination campaign. https://t.co/Eb6OOiRpeY — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) October 3, 2021

Covid prevention: A clinical trial for a nasal spray vaccine is getting underway in Ohio. The total dose is a single spritz into each nostril. No needles. Volunteers will be compensated $975 for their time https://t.co/sTDXxiQCVx pic.twitter.com/FdIZDy0fAq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 2, 2021

Kidney damage is painless and silent, and it’s the latest ailment to be identified afflicting a large swath of Covid-19 survivors https://t.co/ELnmZUKNYw — Bloomberg (@business) October 2, 2021

Antiviral molnupiravir findings important but not as transformational as Merck says. It must be taken w/in 5 days of symptom onset, maybe earlier. We know from Tamiflu it isn't easy. Patients must: 1) Identify COVID symptoms

2) Get tested

3) Dr must prescribe

3) Pick up the pill — Lawrence Gostin (@LawrenceGostin) October 2, 2021

YouTube announces total ban on vaccine misinformation and the termination of accounts of several prominent anti-vaccine influencers including Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. https://t.co/k32CzLqQnq — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2021

As coronavirus cases mount and vaccine mandates spread, holdouts plague police and fire departments https://t.co/8BHNqAffrH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 2, 2021

President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints thanked the faithful who heeded the pandemic guidance of its leaders at a church conference. The church has urged its 16 million global members to wear masks and be vaccinated. https://t.co/x0MUwCP2pf — The Associated Press (@AP) October 3, 2021

Three Alaska hospitals have now instituted crisis protocols that would allow them to ration care if needed as the state suffers from a surge of coronavirus infections. One person in every 84 in Alaska was diagnosed with COVID-19 from Sept. 22 to 29. https://t.co/siqyYV6AXm — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2021

The Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter: “We are leaders, community leaders, and there’s so many people idolizing us. We need to use this platform to encourage others to get vaccinated.” https://t.co/PEZ5c6xn8Y — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 2, 2021

Liverpool boss Klopp compares vaccine refusal to drink-driving https://t.co/kJqxQfY2JH pic.twitter.com/a2F0rrnnnh — Reuters (@Reuters) October 3, 2021

What is it with MBA students? Harvard B School dean in email announcing return to online classes: “We are a complete outlier among Harvard schools in our numbers. Our positivity rate is 12 times that of the rest of Harvard." https://t.co/yixSilLbFs via @WSJ — David Wessel (@davidmwessel) October 2, 2021

Several Harvard MBA students said some of the HBS’s COVID cases were connected to a recent string of off-campus parties, including a Gatsby-themed soirée attended by hundreds of people and a large group trip to Puerto Rico in which dozens of first-year students took part. — David Wessel (@davidmwessel) October 2, 2021

Another one – I know a doctor who convinced double digit acquaintances from her poor rural hometown to get vaccinated just by being willing to personally answer dumb questions on FB messenger. Professional-class ppl underestimate how opaque ~medicine~ is to a lot of communities. — River_Tam (@RiverTamYDN) October 2, 2021