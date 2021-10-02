Elizabelle sent photos from the Women’s March in DC.
I’ll be posting lots more sign photos in the comments. All the photos in this thread are from Elizabelle.
If you’re at the women’s march, please send photos if you’d like them posted.
by WaterGirl| 25 Comments
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I vote for the “I’d fuck a Senator” sign
Mike in NC
Last march I attended in DC was an anti-Gulf War event in 1991 where they were passing out “No Blood For Oil” pamphlets. I still have it somewhere. Anyway, good selection of signs.
HinTN
@WaterGirl: I’m not sure I agree with this sentiment. Of course, I could be completely misunderstanding the meaning or intent.
HinTN
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Disgusting thought but definitely on point.
debbie
Love that third sign best! 💜
phdesmond
somewhere in a drawer i have a little plastic cylinder in the shape of an oil barrel with the words “no blood for oil” stencilled on the side. i believe it dates back to a rally in 1991!
debbie
Any news of crowd sizes?
