Last week Colorado’s Governor Polis made at-home covid tests available, free, to all residents. Eight tests per order, per person. Businesses can order in bulk.

I’m especially grateful, as I often have to travel into decidedly not as cautious NE to look in on my parents who are high-risk (but vaccinated because they aren’t covidiots).

Mine arrived today. Hopefully, I won’t even have to crack them open. But I do wish they’d authorize a second J&J shot, then I’d feel better.

How’s your night going? Open thread