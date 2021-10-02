Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / This Is What A Competent Governor Looks Like

This Is What A Competent Governor Looks Like

Last week Colorado’s Governor Polis made at-home covid tests available, free, to all residents. Eight tests per order, per person. Businesses can order in bulk.

I’m especially grateful, as I often have to travel into decidedly not as cautious NE to look in on my parents who are high-risk (but vaccinated because they aren’t covidiots).

Mine arrived today. Hopefully, I won’t even have to crack them open. But I do wish they’d authorize a second J&J shot, then I’d feel better.

How’s your night going? Open thread

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m also in Colorado, but was not aware of this. Good on Governor Polis.

      The somewhat cooler weather lately has been a Godsend. I’ve got all my windows open, enjoying the less-smokey air.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m hoping for that second J&J for my husband too. I hope they hurry up.
      I hope all the critters are okay.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      StringOnAStick

      Polis has been an excellent Governor. I miss having him as my Gov, but I’m enjoying Kate Brown as my Gov in our new location. Unfortunately the covidiots from the ungovernable eastern Oregon regions are slamming our local hospital system. The next door neighbour needs new hips but he has to have heart surgery first and can’t get it currently thanks to unvaccinated morons packing the hospital to way past full.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      jl

      Thanks for post. Glad to see the US finally making at least some baby steps towards better covid control policy needed to get back to a new actually normal normal way of life.

      We need a lot more of this. Dozens of countries now have experience using rapid antigen tests, which are a great public health tool to get society moving, businesses, gyms, coffee joints, concerts, etc. open, people out and about again.

      In many countries, there are bins of this kind of test in supermarkets, every drug store, quick markets, for fifty cents or a buck in US money. Or free. Here in the US we have I think two approved tests and they cost something like 12 bucks each and last I heard, in very short supply.

      Over 30 tests are stuck in the FDA waiting forever for approval, because the FDA has no understanding or protocol for public health tests, as opposed to tests used in clinical care. So the applications have just been sitting there. Edit: and US manufacturers are stamping out 100s of millions of them at a few cents a piece and exporting them all over the world, so we could be flooded with them if we had an actual public health system in this country.

      Michael Mina’s twitter account is a good place to read the about the different kinds of tests and how they should be used.
      https://twitter.com/michaelmina_lab

      This Michael Mina a physician/epidemiologist who runs one of the largest PCR testing sites in the country. And  pre covid, he is known for proving the 100 year old hypothesis that a measles infection erases most of your infectious disease immune system, and takes several years to recover. So, measles is a far deadlier disease than commonly understood, and its toll is vastly underestimated.

      This Mina claims he did a combo cooking demo and covid test segment on some internet show with the chef Michael Mina, but I can’t a clip of it anyplace.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      This is great. Here, it’s hard to even find these tests at drug stores. When I needed one, all they had in stock was a more expensive variant that works through a phone app.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jl

      @Matt McIrvin: I don’t know whether it is illegal or not, probably technically it is, but I’ve read that people coming back from overseas are buying up handfuls of them for cheap, and hiding them in their luggage so they have a good supply here.

      The rapid testing mess in the US is a total disgrace. Fauci has been pounding the table to get them in the US for months and months, but even our Dear Public Health Dictator (from what Rand Paul says) can’t get anything moving on it to really solve the problem.

      Reply

