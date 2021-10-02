it's the otters' island; as soon as they develop opposable thumbs we're done for https://t.co/3K8Vteammv
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 30, 2021
Otters have always been native to Singapore, but massive development in the 1960s and 70s destroyed their habitat and led to widespread pollution, @NatGeo reported.
After the city began cleaning up its murky waterways, otter families slowly returned. https://t.co/mqFDTxpE9M pic.twitter.com/DBl0pRRMzG
— Insider Asia (@InsiderAsia) September 29, 2021
The average lifespan of a koi fish is around 40 years, according to the Singapore National Zoo, but they can live much longer.
Koi can also be very expensive.
A 2018 auction of Japanese koi saw one fish go for $1.8 million.https://t.co/hWoyaqZPiq
— Insider Asia (@InsiderAsia) September 29, 2021
Despite these incidents, lots of residents still hold the otters in high esteem.
Even victims of them — including former actress Jazreel Low, who in 2020 captured otters killing koi at the beauty spa she owns — have rushed to the animals' defense. https://t.co/mqFDTxpE9M pic.twitter.com/3iXzY96w9m
— Insider Asia (@InsiderAsia) September 29, 2021
Jeffrey Teo, the founder of the otter appreciation Facebook group Ottercity, summed it up beautifully. Explaining to the @SCMPonu, otters actually embody #lifegoals for many Singaporeans.https://t.co/mqFDTxpE9M pic.twitter.com/9rZP6Us71X
— Insider Asia (@InsiderAsia) September 29, 2021
