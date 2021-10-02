Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread: The Otters Await

Saturday Night Open Thread: The Otters Await

24 Comments

SEATTLE NEEDS KOI CARP!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      jl

      This quote from a local:
      “They are exactly who we want to be,” he said. “They spend time with family. They like to swim, eat good food and do a little sunbathing.”

      For some reason I thought Singapore was an island nation of regimented workaholics. But, maybe I should check it out.

      Al Z.

      I think that this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part

      raven

      When I was sea-kayaking off Orcas Island the guide told us that if you looked right at the otters they’d dive under water but if you looked at them out of the corner of your eye they’d stay up. They did.

      jl

      The draconian durian regulations in Singapore are horrific.
      Good thing the otters are a small, relatively well behaved, native species. I was afraid for a moment a family of giant otters got imported into the place. They’d eat everything alive, including the people.
      Singapore would be cordoned off, a place of true but horrifying legend. Complete eaten alive by giant otters.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Ok, first of all, “Koi” are just frigging CARP. Just because they’re pretty doesn’t make them less  CARP. Spending 1.5 million dollars on a fish, just because of a fairytale about it’s “genetics” also doesn’t make it less CARP.

      From where I come, Carp are somewhat invasive bottom feeding nuisances, mostly because humans don’t want to eat them and therefore live a predator-less existence, choking out streams and lakes with their presence.

      Second, Otters ROCK. Are smarter than CARP. Are cuter than CARP. Are performing their sacred duty in the food chain by eating the excess CARP.

      The otters win.

      NotMax

      Remember a segment on a Japanese program where they visited someone who raised koi for sale, part of which went something like this (numbers not exact but serve to compare to one another to relay the gist of what transpired):

      Reporter: “How much do these sell for?”
      Koi Man: “It varies. See that one over there? That’s a 900 yen koi. And that other one over there? That’s a 15,000 yen koi.”
      Reporter: “They look exactly the same to me. What’s the difference that sets them apart?”
      Koi Man: “The difference is one is 900 yen and the other is 15,000 yen.”

      Ken

      Otters in Singapore, boar in Rome. Are the other mammals having secret meetings where they divvy up our cities?

      StringOnAStick

      There’s been talk about restoring the marine otter population on the Oregon coast, needed because they used to be there and they kept the sea urchin population under control.  The sea urchins are booming, and destroying the kelp, which is seriously bad news since that’s where fish fry hide and grow.  The fishermen went nuts over the proposal to bring otters back because they think they’ll eat their catch and because fishing for sea urchins as an export to Japan is currently a big market for them. I say bring back the sea otters!  The ocean needs kelp!

      Faithful Lurker

      I once saw an otter and a bald eagle disputing the claim over a fish that they both had their claws into.

      The otter had dragged the large fish into a flat rock and then the eagle decided it should be his or hers ( I couldn’t tell the gender) They tussled for a while and then the otter slipped off the rock with the fish in its mouth and the eagle was left hungry.

      mrmoshpotato

      Singapore is being terrorized by the country’s growing population of adorable otters

      You adorable, chaos-causing bastards!

      mrmoshpotato

      @Al Z.:

      I think that this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part 

      So Singapore needs to turn on their Musk signal?

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Chetan Murthy: yeah that was scary, when I saw that I thought she must have tried to pet one or something

      but it looks like those attacks are pretty rare? and they’re slow on land

      jl

      @Ella in New Mexico: “The otters win.”

      But….do they….?

      I read that eating too much goldfish is unhealthy. They have some substance in them that interferes with one of the essential vitamins. (one of the Bs?)

      Anyone know more about that. BJ is a full service blog with universal expertise in everything, as any schoolchild knows.

