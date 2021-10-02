NEW ELEVEN FILMS:

The #AmericanWoman Trailer As you head out to tomorrow's march, don't forget how badass you are! Please retweet and quote retweet#AmericanWoman pic.twitter.com/vSmtVS56RU — Eleven Films (@Eleven_Films) October 1, 2021

Good fortune to those who are participating! I’m guessing other front-pagers will have posts with updates later today.

Elsewhere:

‘It doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days or in six weeks. We're going to get it done': President Biden vowed to get the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed after meeting with House Democrats at the Capitol https://t.co/xF3OD0aNU7 pic.twitter.com/ifCDrTa2lD — Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2021

The nation’s premier (most feared) interviewer:

I think Biden should answer more questions from the press. I also think answering more questions from the press of this quality will do approximately zero good. https://t.co/e8jVI4rSH0 — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) October 1, 2021

Becoming an evergreen tweet for me: Our national press conveys public political debate and negotiation as dysfunction instead of how democracy works. Public differences and hashing out, within parties and between them, are what should happen, not failure. — Melanie Sill (@melaniesill) October 1, 2021

Making this all about the progressive caucus plays in to “Divided Dems in Disarray: Disastrous” stupidity. Progressive caucus—nearly half the overall caucus—is making sure 96% of Cong Dems _& POTUS_ get what they want, & won’t let 2 Dem senators & 9 House Dems keep it from them — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 1, 2021