Saturday Morning Open Thread: Marching

by | 19 Comments

Good fortune to those who are participating! I’m guessing other front-pagers will have posts with updates later today.

Elsewhere:

The nation’s premier (most feared) interviewer:

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Taxi maximus.

      “Welcome to Amsterdam. Touchdown was at 9:47 local time. Please remain in your seats, we still have miles to go.”

      I expect some jackals have flown into this airport. Did your plane use this outlying runway?

      :)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty

      @debbie:  No. I don’t know how Democrats manage not to snap at these shallow questions. It’s exhausting.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @NotMax: Decades ago, Schipol was my introduction to mainland Europe. I remember thinking how cool it was – so different from US airports. As I started traveling more for work, I realized that a lot what was different was actually extremely inefficient, particularly that half-assed gate check-in system.

      OTOH, they had high-end shops well before US airports that I was used to, and even the the large cafeterias for plebes like me had great food. And they had traveler masseuses, a novelty to me at the time

      As to runways that are miles from the terminal – Atlanta has a doozy, and I’m sure there are other large, high-volume airports with those, too.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      @Ksmiami:  Taxiing often feels like they accidentally landed the plane at the wrong airport and are taking surface streets to finish the trip. It reminds me of a long-ago Art Buchwald column where he joked that by the time you walked to your gate, you were halfway to your destination.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Trump’s GOP basically passed 1 bill in 4 yrs, and press portrayed him as savvy

      Doing as little as possible is what the GOP aims for.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jerzy Russian

      @NotMax:   I never had the pleasure of using that runway.  I have been to that airport many times though, mostly before it opened.  I seem to recall there was a runway at Washington Dulles where the taxi time was very long.  I think the flight schedules had that time accounted for.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      If anyone still had any doubts, they’ve now shown us they had no intention of passing the reconcilation bill if they got their infrastructure bill.
      The infrastructure bill would have been it, with most of the climate change mitigations stripped out.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jerzy Russian

      It is going to be a hot one today in Southern California.  I have to be outside most of the day.  I will be under a canopy drinking lots of liquids.   It is a fall festival event with hayrides, a pumpkin patch, unhealthy food, etc.  It should be fun.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Sarah Ferris
      @sarahnferris
      · 12h
      ouch — Blue Dog statement on the delayed vote:
      “It’s a sad day for our nation when a few Members of Congress block much-needed results for the American people, not because they oppose the bill before them, but because they don’t trust members of their own party.”

      The moral outrage of people whose too-clever trickery and manuevering failed.

      There’s still time for them to start acting in good faith. They could start right now. I think their number is 1.5 – they could make a real offer and use the procedural mechanisms to ensure they follow through with it.
      But they can’t be trusted. No based on their behavior the last 6 months.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MomSense

      Heading up to spend the weekend with my dad.  Today we are going to do some yard chores – as in I will do some yard chores and he will cheer me on from a lawn chair.  Chores will be broken up with nice breaks sitting on the porch drinking coffee.

      Tomorrow we are going to go see my dad’s grand band play Oktoberfest in Union.  Bunch of the neighbors are going even though they are fake complaining that they usually get to hear them play free.  Should be a fun day.  The grandband is starting their day tomorrow playing at the start of the Maine Marathon.  I don’t think they trust their fingers will work at 8am.
      Next weekend oldest and youngest are playing just the two of them at some kind of pop-up music festival in Portland.  They’ve been practicing quite a bit this week.  My mom is loving it and has taken up dancing in the kitchen.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @Kay

      Yep, same rules. I distrusted progressives in the past when they acted duplicitly and I distrust these “moderate” because they are doing the same.

      No one cares about your feefees. Just get it done.

      Reply

