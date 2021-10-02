Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

We've had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

We still have time to mess this up!

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Women: they get shit done

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

No one could have predicted…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

What fresh hell is this?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Good luck with your asparagus.

It's been a really long fucking year.

We can agree to disagree, but i'm right.

Saturday Evening Open Thread: President Biden Is Tired of This Malarkey

    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      With respect to Cheryl, is that’s all we get, no, I don’t want to live in that timeline.  In that timeline, GrOPers remain traitors, remain ghouls, remain money-grubbing bastards, but learn how to act collectively.  That’s a more-dangerous world for us and our loved ones, not a less-dangerous one.  That said, I recognize that what she’s really suggesting, is that it’d be nice to live in a world where the mass of GrOPers would understand that Dems are legitimate, are legitimate negotiating partners, and meet them as equals.  And sure, I’d love to live in that world.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Not real clear to me what Kasich’s motivation is to carry on, other than perhaps that CNN paycheck.  I haven’t seen much evidence that he represents the point of view of many people outside some studio greenrooms, and he’s certainly not going to convince anyone to come around to his point of view.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      As an Ohioan I know from experience that with John Kasich you can disregard what he says but not what he does. Often the two are diametrically opposed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Biden: We could bring the moderates and progressives together very easily if we had two more votes. Two. Two people

       

      Talking to Maine and North Carolina Dems.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I thought that was a very interesting comment, and a very deliberate one.  Biden really was sending a message, and not just to Maine and NC dems, I thought.

      Maybe a warning shot over the bow?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ned F.

      I think Fox should continue to tell their mostly over 60 audience that the Democrats want to expand Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing.  In fact, I think every news outlet should remind the largest voting bloc what they could have.  I believe every senior would be calling their senator person regardless of party to get the f**king thing done.  As a senior person myself facing 10 grand in dental bills, I am very anxious, and I have two Dem Senators.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Ned F.: I can’t believe Medicare expansion of some variety– lowered eligibility, buy-in, medical and dental– isn’t an 80-20, election-deciding issue.

      @WaterGirl: I know Biden’s not the golfer recent presidents have been, but he oughta invite Ruben Gallego up to Camp David for a bike ride and an ice cream sundae.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      PsiFighter37

      @Baud: To be fair, Cal Cunningham should’ve kept his dick in his pants. That’s the problem with NC. Maine voters have no excuse.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @PsiFighter37:

      Cal Cunningham should’ve kept his dick in his pants.

      The names of male Dem pols who couldn’t keep their pants zipped are legion: Cunningham, Spitzer, Schneiderman, Cuomo, and on and on.  And the last three ….. well, let’s say, it wasn’t just “unable to keep pants zipped”.

      I can’t recall a single prominent female Dem who’s done the same.  Can anyone else?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: Right, Katie Hill.  But nothing in that series of stores comes close to anything like what these men did.  And even if we agree to put her name down on the list, we’re still 3 short, and that’s only after a cursory listing.  There’s a ton more Dem pols who’ve not just strayed, but *transgressed*.

      Maybe what I’m saying is, if we want shit like this to happen less often, maybe we should elect more female pols.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @Baud: The Maine and North Carolina horses are out of the barn, and I don’t think Biden is looking back.  He may be talking to Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Florida Democrats with an eye towards next year’s Senate races.

      And Biden probably is also talking about Manchin and Sinema. I doubt if he’s trying to shame those two reprobates into compliance. But it’s important for Democratic morale to push back on the notion that the party as a whole is failing, when it’s two out of fifty Senators that are letting us down.

      Reply

