Biden: We could bring the moderates and progressives together very easily if we had two more votes. Two. Two people pic.twitter.com/mR7gwnkgoJ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2021

One party wants to end democracy and the other wants to give you free glasses https://t.co/HTArEYkZIn — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 1, 2021