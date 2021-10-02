Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread

by

This post is in: , ,

Okay, everybody — Senator Sinema is officially over as a topic of discussion; Maureen Dowd wrote a column about her:

The Arizona senator’s name is pronounced “cinema,” and it is apt because she sweeps — and sometimes, when the triathlete has a sports injury, limps — through the Senate like a silent film star.

“The Greta Garbo of Congress,” as one top Democrat called her.

Oh well. It was fun while it lasted, but the underwater location where the shark abides has been traversed via that mighty leap, so we’re done here.

Open thread!

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      TheHill has an S-free story. Includes extra M!

      Senate Democrats are trying to turn down the temperature after days of high-profile drama and a delay of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the House.

      The House broke on Friday after days of intense, hours-long meetings without an agreement on a path forward on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill, which is supposed to carry many of Democrats’ long-held policy ambitions.

      The standoff on Capitol Hill sparked a proxy war between “the Squad” and Senate moderates, with leadership stuck in the middle trying to figure out a way to satisfy them both. But Senate Democrats, including progressives in the caucus, are largely avoiding piling on against Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

      “We are in negotiations with all Democrats. Everyone is trying to row in the same direction,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), when asked if she was surprised or frustrated by Manchin’s $1.5 trillion top-line figure that’s $2 trillion short of what Biden and other Democrats have been pursuing.

      Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), who was spotted huddling with Manchin and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on the Senate floor this week, noted that they talked about “things that we want to get done, that we share.”

      “There’s a lot of common ground,” she added. “There’s a lot of positive effort.”

      […]

      It’s a good piece, and an indication that it’s going to get done.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      One more? because timestamp

      New York Times Pitchbot @DougJBalloon Oct 1
      Sinema Vérité
      DC budget talks are often described as liars’ poker, but this Chardonnay-loving Arizona maverick is trying to change that. In vino veritas? by Maureen Dowd

      Reply
    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      She and Dowd deserve each other.

      I am so looking forward to talking about something else.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      waspuppet

      The Arizona senator’s name is pronounced “cinema,” and it is apt because she sweeps — and sometimes, when the triathlete has a sports injury, limps — through the Senate like a silent film star.

      Oh FFS is there literally a person in this country who knows how Sinema’s name is pronounced who DIDN’T think that? HOW much does the Times pay for this?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Morning thread went belly up real fast today so will drop this in again.

      Rolls out on October 6. Maybe not everyone’s thing but the promo video there is appealingly entertaining. What is it, you ask? It’s Wondercade.

      ;)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      Chardonnay-loving Arizona maverick

      Joe should find out what cheap crap she drinks and send her a case of it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      grumbles

      Wow, Dowd took longer than usual to sober up enough for that one. Given current goings-on, she should have multiple interns hard at work at the shiv factory, and all we get is this.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WhatsMyNym

      @waspuppet:

      Oh FFS is there literally a person in this country who knows how Sinema’s name is pronounced who DIDN’T think that? HOW much does the Times pay for this?

      Honestly, I have never thought about how her name is pronounced. She’s just a no name junior senator trying to get attention.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      PsiFighter37

      We shall see if this gamble pays off. I am less concerned about Manchin than I am about Sinema, TBH. He can get to ‘yes’; she just seems to enjoy reveling in the spotlight and getting her rocks off by telling Democrats exactly nothing about where she truly stands.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Dowd wrote a column about trump and toxic masculinity a few weeks ago, and as far as I could see nobody with a prominent platform pointed out that she has spent twenty years pink-washing– to use Charlie Pierce’s term– Democratic men and her writings on HRC played into every sexist trope, hitting her nadir with “Obambi and the Dominatrix”. She doesn’t get nearly the scorn she deserves.

      I quit reading her for good around that time so I don’t know how she talked about Warren or Harris last year.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      HinTN

      @Another Scott: Except

      with leadership stuck in the middle trying to figure out a way to satisfy them both

      no, I don’t think that’s what’s happening at all. They’re trying to figure out what will get Manchin over the line.

      Reply

