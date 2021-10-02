Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Josh, B'Gosh!

Since the Beltway press is such a maddeningly unreliable narrator, I figured I’d go straight to the horses’ mouths this morning to try to suss out what happened on Capitol Hill during Biden’s visit yesterday.

First, an excerpt from Speaker Pelosi’s newsroom page:

Today, President Biden honored us with his first in-person visit to our Caucus. He received a hero’s welcome! His presentation on the values of the Biden vision was warmly and enthusiastically received. We look forward to a successful enactment of the Build Back Better Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

While great progress has been made in the negotiations to develop a House, Senate and White House agreement on the Build Back Better Act, more time is needed to complete the task. Our priority to create jobs in the health care, family and climate agendas is a shared value. Our Chairs are still working for clarity and consensus. Clearly, the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill will pass once we have agreement on the reconciliation bill…

Interesting — Pelosi and Biden are sticking to the original agreement, i.e., a tandem strategy for passing both bills. Well done, Mr. President and Madam Speaker! This is how negotiations are supposed to work.

Now, let’s take a peek at the spittle-flecked statement from Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who organized a handful of fellow conservative clowns in our otherwise united Dem caucus to blow up that agreement:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, October 1, 2021, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) released the following statement:

“It’s deeply regrettable that Speaker Pelosi breached her firm, public commitment to Members of Congress and the American people to hold a vote and to pass the once-in-a-century bipartisan infrastructure bill on or before September 27…

Along with a group of Members, I’ve been working around-the-clock to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, legislation we helped craft back in April with my Senate colleagues. But a small far left faction of the House of Representatives undermined that agreement and blocked a critical vote on the President’s historic bipartisan infrastructure bill…

I’m particularly savoring the part about the “small far left faction” undermining the bipartisan agreement because in fact it was Gottheimer who led a truly tiny faction on the starboard fringe of the caucus to renege on the tandem agreement. And all he has to show for it so far is the stylish sling-back the Speaker herself wedged up his ass.

Open thread!

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Gottheimer is trying to save face. Just get it done.

      What I like about this time is that we know who the villains are by name.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MomSense

      I think we are going to see some cool new visits by MVP and POTUS to talk with voters about childcare and free community college.  I bet they will go to places like West Virginia and Arizona.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Since I missed the Alex Jones thread, my opinion on that:  Jones was willing to face serious penalties to avoid turning over his documents.  I think it was more than asshole obstruction.  I think they contained evidence of crimes, such that nothing he could suffer from civil court would be as bad as the trouble he’d be in if anyone saw what he admitted to.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      eclare

      @MomSense:  I would also stress dental care for seniors.  A lot of retirees in AZ!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kirk

      Characterizing this as “reneg[ing]” is highly disingenuous bc the Blue Dogs never agreed to a tandem strategy. Biden just unilaterally declared it so, perhaps hoping he could manifest it through the power of positive thoughts a la “the Secret.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Derelict

      @MomSense: We can only hope. Sinema needs to be gone yesterday. I keep hearing that Manchin is just doing what he has to do to hang on in WVa, because the state would just flip Republican otherwise. Frankly, I’d love to have Biden help front a genuine Democrat to run for Manchin’s seat, and make that run all about “look: A government that actually functions for YOU, citizens of West Virginia, is one that makes sure you have jobs, healthcare, safe homes, and security against life’s catastrophes. One that helps you educate your children and care for your parents.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lapassionara

      @Frankensteinbeck: I think he is planning on filing for bankruptcy once the court enters a money judgment. I doubt he has many assets, or if he did, he has spent the last few years putting them out of reach of creditors. So, he saved on legal fees by not responding to discovery. I doubt the families will ever see any compensation. This is enraging, and a healthy society would have shunned him years ago.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MomSense

      I think what angers me as much as fucking Manchinemaheimer’s bullshit is the way the media, who have 24/7 opportunities for reporting, complain that Dems aren’t talking about what is in the bills.  Democrats need to brand them they need to stop referring to them as the dollar amounts, need to tell the American people what is in them, all while the media personalities fail to discuss what is in the bills, refer to them by infrastructure or build back better, and focus solely on the dollar amounts.
      Also too we keep hearing tales of yore about Tip O’Neill and RayGun negotiating and compromising as the ideal of American politics.  Democrats negotiating with each other (because the other party is now a batshit crazy death cult) is characterized as infighting.
      I don’t think we can have nice things with this media.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @eclare: The reconciliation bill represents investments in our nation’s human capital that will pay off in future economic strength. I am hoping Democrats can get people to understand this. There is a general skepticism and cynicism towards government,so it may take passing the programs and implementing them for many people to appreciate their value. Even then ideology and tribalism will blind some to reality. But I think most Americans are not that ideological and tribal, and just want to see things work.

      Reply

