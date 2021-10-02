Since the Beltway press is such a maddeningly unreliable narrator, I figured I’d go straight to the horses’ mouths this morning to try to suss out what happened on Capitol Hill during Biden’s visit yesterday.

First, an excerpt from Speaker Pelosi’s newsroom page:

Today, President Biden honored us with his first in-person visit to our Caucus. He received a hero’s welcome! His presentation on the values of the Biden vision was warmly and enthusiastically received. We look forward to a successful enactment of the Build Back Better Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. While great progress has been made in the negotiations to develop a House, Senate and White House agreement on the Build Back Better Act, more time is needed to complete the task. Our priority to create jobs in the health care, family and climate agendas is a shared value. Our Chairs are still working for clarity and consensus. Clearly, the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill will pass once we have agreement on the reconciliation bill…

Interesting — Pelosi and Biden are sticking to the original agreement, i.e., a tandem strategy for passing both bills. Well done, Mr. President and Madam Speaker! This is how negotiations are supposed to work.

Now, let’s take a peek at the spittle-flecked statement from Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who organized a handful of fellow conservative clowns in our otherwise united Dem caucus to blow up that agreement:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, October 1, 2021, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) released the following statement: “It’s deeply regrettable that Speaker Pelosi breached her firm, public commitment to Members of Congress and the American people to hold a vote and to pass the once-in-a-century bipartisan infrastructure bill on or before September 27… Along with a group of Members, I’ve been working around-the-clock to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, legislation we helped craft back in April with my Senate colleagues. But a small far left faction of the House of Representatives undermined that agreement and blocked a critical vote on the President’s historic bipartisan infrastructure bill…

I’m particularly savoring the part about the “small far left faction” undermining the bipartisan agreement because in fact it was Gottheimer who led a truly tiny faction on the starboard fringe of the caucus to renege on the tandem agreement. And all he has to show for it so far is the stylish sling-back the Speaker herself wedged up his ass.

