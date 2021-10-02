Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dark Night of the Soulless Open Thread: 'A Personality in Search of A Cult'

I try to avoid sexist metaphors, but let’s be honest: At this point, Sinema’s publicly demonstrated her vote is for sale; now she’s just negotiating a price point.

The best way to get a fawning profile from the Politico/Axios axis is to take policy stances that favor the material interests of editors at Politico and Axios as opposed to your typical constituent…

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I said it in an earlier thread. Elite media thinks she’s cool. She isn’t. She’s trying too hard. Actual cool people are comfortable in their own skin.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Winston

      I can’t believe a documentary of Insperation4 has appeared on Netflix within 2 weeks of it happening. It is great. Must see even if you have to subscribe. Look for Countdown; Inspiration4.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      lets be honest, its a seller’s market in this Senate vote environment and Senator Sinema is looking to move in this “hot market”. Shame that so many of us on this blog give more of shit for our fellow Americans and the future of our country than she apparently does. Lends cover to the “both sides do it” diatribe and that it reflects so poorly on our party and our nation that she has been elected to “represent” us.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cathie from Canada

      Democrats need to bring back earmarks.
      Your government is dysfunctional and the only way Biden will ever be able to get things done is by bribing Senators and Representatives. So bribe them — call it something else, like Special Incentive Employment Designations. or some other bafflegab, but let them get some money for their districts in exchange for their vote.

      Reply

