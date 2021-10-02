A personality in search of a cult https://t.co/hom3hTkz94
— zeddy (@Zeddary) October 1, 2021
I try to avoid sexist metaphors, but let’s be honest: At this point, Sinema’s publicly demonstrated her vote is for sale; now she’s just negotiating a price point.
“But on Saturday, she is also scheduled to attend her political action committee’s “retreat” with donors at a high-end resort and spa in Phoenix, three different sources confirmed, including an attendee. The hotel also confirmed the event”https://t.co/lpMHKWTznC
— Chad Yeager (@ChadYeager7) October 1, 2021
Did dalmatians kill your mom because we already tried Girlboss Joker this summer. https://t.co/etWdxp73Dt
— zeddy (@Zeddary) October 1, 2021
as I’ve been saying abt the insider pubs, folks 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tMU00X5C0n
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 1, 2021
I genuinely do not understand framing the fate of legislation that will affect millions of people as the subplot of a story about an individual senator’s self-actualization. https://t.co/AzD45JzZhu
— Adam Serwer ?? (@AdamSerwer) October 1, 2021
What is the appeal of this shtick? 80% of 'wine-drinking triathletes' want medicare expansion and to tackle climate change with WW2-scale mobilization. The rest are into Qanon.
— zeddy (@Zeddary) October 1, 2021
Axios: LOL at the WOKE Democrat Party
Also Axios: "This obstructionist conservative senator beholden to wealthy special interests is something totally new and refreshing because she's a bisexual who dresses unconventionally" https://t.co/HfHlemK84H
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) October 1, 2021
The best way to get a fawning profile from the Politico/Axios axis is to take policy stances that favor the material interests of editors at Politico and Axios as opposed to your typical constituent…
