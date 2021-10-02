Good news — *if* we can keep it:





I, too, want to believe… but however helpful, molnupiravir won’t be the silver bullet that ends the pandemic:

Merck’s experimental #Covid antiviral shows very promising results. Key here is this drug can be given within 5 days of symptom onset — a treatment window that is actually feasible in the real world. @matthewherper reports. https://t.co/TQAMY15xxG

… A five-day course of molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, reduced both hospitalization and death compared to a placebo. In the placebo group, 53 patients, or 14.1%, were hospitalized or died. For those who received the drug, 28, or 7.3%, were hospitalized or died.

A simple oral medication to help treat Covid-19 has been an elusive goal since the start of the pandemic. Other drugs, including Gilead’s remdesivir, have also been shown to reduce hospitalizations if given early in the course of disease, but must be given intravenously.

“If this pans out, it will change the landscape,” said Andy Pavia, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at University of Utah. “There’s still a lot we need to know. What does the side effect profile look like? Do we know how to dose it in populations that are different such as children and the obese? But as a top-line result, this is definitely exciting.”…

If approved, molnupiravir could have a dramatic impact on efforts to fight the pandemic. Merck and Ridgeback said they would seek an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration “as soon as possible” and would submit it to regulatory agencies worldwide.

The data from the study were made public in a press release and have not yet been peer-reviewed. But even top-line figures were encouraging. In the first 29 days of the study, there were no deaths reported in the group treated with molnupiravir and eight deaths reported among patients who received placebo.

Patients in the study had mild-to-moderate Covid-19, were within five days of symptom onset when dosed, and had at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcomes.

The study was stopped early on the recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee and in consultation with the FDA, Merck said. Such committees are charged with making sure studies are in the best interest of patients, and recommend they be stopped if it is clear a drug is effective…

The study had enrolled 90% of the 1,500 volunteers it planned to include, but the decision to stop it was based on data from 762 patients. A breakdown on the background, ethnicity, and gender of the participants was not immediately available, but the trial was conducted in countries across the world, including Argentina, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States…