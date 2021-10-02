Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Oct. 1-2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Oct. 1-2

Good news — *if* we can keep it:



I, too, want to believe… but however helpful, molnupiravir won’t be the silver bullet that ends the pandemic:

A five-day course of molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, reduced both hospitalization and death compared to a placebo. In the placebo group, 53 patients, or 14.1%, were hospitalized or died. For those who received the drug, 28, or 7.3%, were hospitalized or died.

A simple oral medication to help treat Covid-19 has been an elusive goal since the start of the pandemic. Other drugs, including Gilead’s remdesivir, have also been shown to reduce hospitalizations if given early in the course of disease, but must be given intravenously.

“If this pans out, it will change the landscape,” said Andy Pavia, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at University of Utah. “There’s still a lot we need to know. What does the side effect profile look like? Do we know how to dose it in populations that are different such as children and the obese? But as a top-line result, this is definitely exciting.”…

If approved, molnupiravir could have a dramatic impact on efforts to fight the pandemic. Merck and Ridgeback said they would seek an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration “as soon as possible” and would submit it to regulatory agencies worldwide.

The data from the study were made public in a press release and have not yet been peer-reviewed. But even top-line figures were encouraging. In the first 29 days of the study, there were no deaths reported in the group treated with molnupiravir and eight deaths reported among patients who received placebo.

Patients in the study had mild-to-moderate Covid-19, were within five days of symptom onset when dosed, and had at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcomes.

The study was stopped early on the recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee and in consultation with the FDA, Merck said. Such committees are charged with making sure studies are in the best interest of patients, and recommend they be stopped if it is clear a drug is effective…

The study had enrolled 90% of the 1,500 volunteers it planned to include, but the decision to stop it was based on data from 762 patients. A breakdown on the background, ethnicity, and gender of the participants was not immediately available, but the trial was conducted in countries across the world, including Argentina, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States…

More detail at the link.

It begins…

I sincerely hope this doesn’t lead to anti-vaxxers self-prescribing warfarin, but…

    12 Comments

    1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County web site: 263 new cases yesterday. 3.9% test positivity.
      NYSDOH says 259 new cases.
      We’ve had over 200 cases a day for the last 3 days. Delta is still pretty active up here in “Almost Canada”.

    2.

      YY_Sima Qian

       

      On 9/30 China reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic) & 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 13 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 293 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • At Putian 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 118 active domestic confirmed (32 mild, 85 moderate & 1 critical) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Fengting Township (except for 23 villages & communities at Low Risk, & 1 village at Medium Risk) remains at High Risk. 3 villages & 1 school have been re-designated as Low Risk. 3 zones, 1 residential compound, 1 community & 1 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Quanzhou 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed cases. 
      • Xiamen did not report any new domestic positive cases. 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 160 active domestic confirmed cases (37 mild, 132 moderate) in the city. Xinmin Township remains at High Risk. 4 villages, 2 communities & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhangzhou there are 3 active domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) in the city, though they are actually being treated at Xiamen.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 83 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both mild, 1 each at Bayan County & Echeng District) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic (at Songbei District) cases, all are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 82 active domestic confirmed (67 at Bayan County, 7 at Songbei District, 2 at Mulan County, 2 at Nan’gang District, 2 each at Xiangfang & Echeng Districts) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases (both at Bayan County) in the city. The Xinglong Township in Bayan County is currently High Risk. 16 residential compounds, 1 residential building & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suihua did not report any new domestic positive cases. The currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city (all at Beilin District). 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, found via regular screening of residents at border crossing. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Henan Province there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 10/1, China reported 39 new imported confirmed cases (10 previously asymptomatic), 17 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 14 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar,  via land border crossing
      • Shanghai Municipality – 9 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Suriname (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & Sri Lanka, 1 each from Israel, the Sudan (via Dubai), the UK (via Frankfurt) & Congo (Brazzaville) (via Paris CdG), & a British national coming from Japan
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 4 confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Singapore, Gambia (via Paris CdG) & Senegal (via Paris CdG); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), 1 each coming from Suriname & the US; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from France & Suriname; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh; 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Bahrain (via Istanbul), South Korea, Bangladesh & Liberia (via Nairobi)
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the UAE, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed cases (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Thailand
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Mexico 
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 43 confirmed cases recovered (27 imported), 16 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (14 imported) & 10 were reclassified as confirmed cases (5 imported), & 520 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 890 active confirmed cases in the country (503 imported), 4 in serious condition (2 imported), 353 active asymptomatic cases (341 imported), 0 suspect cases. 28,697 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/1, 2,212.206M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 754K doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/2, Hong Kong reported 5 new positive cases, all imported (from France, Germany, India & the Philippines, all had been fully vaccinated).

    3.

      Baud

      most astonishing part? not *one* of these deaths will change mind of a Covid zombie

      Not really astonishing at this point.

    4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Merck’s COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study

      Dump-humping shitstains will refuse to take it.

      ETA – and did you know that  there are three next-to-painless vaccines that are more effective?

      ETA2 – Oh, this is a pill that might keep you from being hospitalized and/or dying from COVID-19 if you catch it!  Fuck-a-doodle-doo!  Three vaccines!

    5.

      PAM Dirac

      Some more information on molnupiravir:

      listings on  ClinicalTrials.gov Looks like Merck also had a trial for hospitalized patients that they stopped. It is in line with the thinking that anti-virals best use is keeping people out of the hospital, not treating patients sick enough to be in the hospital.

      The take at In the Pipeline. Pretty positive review, but I think anyone who has been involved in drug discovery gets excited to see a trial stopped early by the data review committee because the efficacy is already clear. It very rarely happens.

    6.

      NotMax

      Maintaining the status quo Delta.

      Gov. David Ige on Friday extended his COVID emergency proclamation, including the statewide mask mandate and Safe Travels program for trans-Pacific passengers, saying the Delta variant crisis has abated but is not yet over.

      The proclamation will be in effect for at least 60 more days ― and could stick around longer.

      Ige is also not budging on his stance for sporting events.

      This week, state House Speaker Scott Saiki asked Ige to allow a limited number of vaccinated fans into the stands when the UH football team plays its homecoming game. Ige, however, said that large gatherings are still a problem and urged people to watch the game at home or in bars.

      Gatherings in Oahu are capped at 25 outdoors or 10 indoors.
      [snip]
      The new proclamation is almost identical to the previous one, but does say employers are not required to pay for employee COVID testing under vaccine-or-test policies. It also:

      Requires masks be worn indoors in public places and businesses;
      Keeps the Safe Travels program in place, mandating that travelers who don’t present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test must quarantine for 10 days.

      The governor, however, said visitors should continue to stay away from Hawaii. Source

    7.

      mrmoshpotato

      We’ve lost at least 100,000 Unvaccinated Americans in this delta wave.

      At least 10s of thousands of vaccine-eligible idiots chose to commit suicide-by-virus to “own the libs”

      Fixed.

    8.

      New Deal democrat

      No changes in US trends since yesterday. Cases nationwide continue to decline slowly, now down slightly more than 1/3rd from peak. In the South, cases have declined by more than 50% from peak! Deaths also continue to decline very slowly.

      On the negative side, highly vaccinated ME, NH, and NM continue to see an increase in cases. And the trend in the NE and Mid-Atlantic as a whole is sideways rather than down. This points to the beginning of a winter outbreak as indoor social gatherings go up.

    9.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 10,915 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,268,499 cases. It also reports 121 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 26,456 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.25% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.90.

      832 confirmed cases are in ICU, 354 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 15,396 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,086,111 patients recovered – 92.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      10 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,501 clusters. 1,044 clusters are currently active; 4,457 clusters are now inactive.

      10,908 new cases today are local infections. Sarawak reports 2,121 cases: 77 in clusters, 965 close-contact screenings, and 1,079 other screenings.

      Selangor reports 1,383 local cases: 48 in clusters, 864 close-contact screenings, and 471 other screenings. Kelantan reports 1,288 cases: 29 in clusters, 849 close-contact screenings, and 410 other screenings. Johor reports 1,124 cases: 201 in clusters, 514 close-contact screenings, and 409 other screenings.

      Perak reports 861 local cases: 58 in clusters, 378 close-contact screenings, and 425 other screenings. Terengganu reports 817 local cases: two in clusters, 683 close-contact screenings, and 132 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 784 cases: 12 in clusters, 483 close-contact screenings, and 289 other screenings.Penang reports 768 cases: 22 in clusters, 279 close-contact screenings, and 467 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 574 cases: 20 in clusters, 377 close-contact screenings, and 177 other screenings. Pahang reports 504 cases: 129 in clusters, 291 close-contact screenings, and 84 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 216 cases: 13 in clusters, 83 close-contact screenings, and 120 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 211 cases: 36 in clusters, 96 close-contact screenings, and 79 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 169 local cases: six in clusters, 82 close-contact screenings, and 81 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 58 cases: 33 close-contact screenings and 25 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 26 cases: 17 close-contact screenings and nine other screenings. Labuan reports four cases: three in clusters and one other screening.

      Seven new cases today are imported: three in Selangor, two in Kuala Lumpur, one in Perak, and one in Terengganu.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 237,245 doses of vaccine on 1st October: 103,021 first doses and 134,224 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 43,933,988 doses administered: 23,645,337 first doses and 20,389,622 second doses. 72.4% of the population have received their first dose, while 62.4% are now fully vaccinated.

    10.

      Amir Khalid

      How is it that when the US Government sends a state money to do X, the state can choose to spend some of it to do Y instead?

    12.

      Ken

      I sincerely hope this doesn’t lead to anti-vaxxers self-prescribing warfarin

      I don’t think you need a prescription to buy rat poison.

