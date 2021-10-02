Good news — *if* we can keep it:
Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study https://t.co/q6ULCMlWsH pic.twitter.com/8NUPsOn4Qq
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021
I, too, want to believe… but however helpful, molnupiravir won’t be the silver bullet that ends the pandemic:
Merck’s experimental #Covid antiviral shows very promising results. Key here is this drug can be given within 5 days of symptom onset — a treatment window that is actually feasible in the real world. @matthewherper reports. https://t.co/TQAMY15xxG
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 1, 2021
… A five-day course of molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, reduced both hospitalization and death compared to a placebo. In the placebo group, 53 patients, or 14.1%, were hospitalized or died. For those who received the drug, 28, or 7.3%, were hospitalized or died.
A simple oral medication to help treat Covid-19 has been an elusive goal since the start of the pandemic. Other drugs, including Gilead’s remdesivir, have also been shown to reduce hospitalizations if given early in the course of disease, but must be given intravenously.
“If this pans out, it will change the landscape,” said Andy Pavia, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at University of Utah. “There’s still a lot we need to know. What does the side effect profile look like? Do we know how to dose it in populations that are different such as children and the obese? But as a top-line result, this is definitely exciting.”…
If approved, molnupiravir could have a dramatic impact on efforts to fight the pandemic. Merck and Ridgeback said they would seek an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration “as soon as possible” and would submit it to regulatory agencies worldwide.
The data from the study were made public in a press release and have not yet been peer-reviewed. But even top-line figures were encouraging. In the first 29 days of the study, there were no deaths reported in the group treated with molnupiravir and eight deaths reported among patients who received placebo.
Patients in the study had mild-to-moderate Covid-19, were within five days of symptom onset when dosed, and had at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcomes.
The study was stopped early on the recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee and in consultation with the FDA, Merck said. Such committees are charged with making sure studies are in the best interest of patients, and recommend they be stopped if it is clear a drug is effective…
The study had enrolled 90% of the 1,500 volunteers it planned to include, but the decision to stop it was based on data from 762 patients. A breakdown on the background, ethnicity, and gender of the participants was not immediately available, but the trial was conducted in countries across the world, including Argentina, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States…
More detail at the link.
Note: while $700/course for molnupiravir is accurate there, I made a mistake on cost per pill; this is 4 pills every 12 hours (h/t @RebeccaDRobbins for pointing this out in her NYT story, and Merck confirms), or $17.50/pill. 40 pills over 5 days = full course.
— Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) October 1, 2021
Seeing way too many chatter/discussion of saying "well Molnupiravir is gonna replace vaccines!"….no? it's kind of better not to get infected in the first place and won't alone stomp out community transmission.
— Dr. Neurofourier (@Neurofourier) October 1, 2021
We’ve lost at least 100,000 Unvaccinated Americans in this delta wave. Death by antiscience aggression from far right, including conservative news outlets, some elected Governors and US House and Senate members. If there’s a money trail I hope we find it https://t.co/0KZkO5PJjP
— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) October 1, 2021
The pace of death has quickened and slowed as the virus ripples across the U.S. in waves.
By late September this year, more than 2,000 people on average were dying from the virus each day, a level the country has not reached since February. https://t.co/SqffAYhunH pic.twitter.com/8rH7V7y0SV
— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 1, 2021
A decline in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. over the past several weeks has given overwhelmed hospitals some relief. But administrators are bracing for yet another possible surge as cold weather drives people indoors. https://t.co/RQQoWIgu7L
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021
American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue have all added vaccine mandates for their workers https://t.co/cBRUypPoEj
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 2, 2021
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world https://t.co/F8jZfweNmu pic.twitter.com/oukcKNrLCr
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2021
A year later, 45% of COVID patients in Wuhan still have symptoms
Study in hospitalised patients found fatigue, sweating, chest tightness, anxiety and myalgia were most common in severe cases but 41.5% with milder acute disease also affected #LongCovid https://t.co/p64J98KXw2
— LongCovidSOS (@LongCovidSOS) October 1, 2021
India has announced that British nationals arriving in the country will be subjected to COVID-19 tests and a 10-day mandatory quarantine, in response to the same measures being imposed on Indians visiting the U.K. https://t.co/WR3jrnfYk0
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021
It begins…
Malaysia in talks to procure Merck's COVID-19 pills https://t.co/bcU0xRz4f9 pic.twitter.com/9oV7vuupDX
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2021
Covid threat looms over Thailand's plans to open up to tourists https://t.co/o84tPZpzXs
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 1, 2021
Health experts have warned Russia faces a months-long wave of surging Covid-19 cases as daily fatalities set a new record highhttps://t.co/SasKiXkbE9
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 1, 2021
⚡ Russia on Friday recorded its highest coronavirus death toll for a fourth day running with 887 fatalities https://t.co/toMaDMClzB
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 1, 2021
Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with roughly 86% of its population fully inoculated.
Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, who turned the country’s vaccine campaign around, said there was a key to his success: Keep politics out of it.https://t.co/ZGFNBv7SRX
— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 1, 2021
Covid-19: Irish vaccine passports 'accelerated' jab uptake https://t.co/Ge5RrmITD7
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 2, 2021
Nigeria gets $400 mln in World Bank financing for COVID-19 https://t.co/GUq061h9Tb pic.twitter.com/n2wN63KbYG
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2021
Researchers found contacts of vaccinated cases were less likely get Covid than contacts of unvaccinated cases. Most transmission occurred in households, showing that vaccination can protect household members—including kids not yet eligible for vaccination. https://t.co/uUnbrHssCx
— Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) October 1, 2021
Rapid Tests for #COVID19 Make Pandemic Life Easier
"To end the #coronavirus’s grip on American society, the US must embrace rapid testing in a more substantial way by making it easier & cheaper for people to use them frequently."
-by @michaelmina_lab https://t.co/dsl1uwE0ig
— MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) October 2, 2021
I sincerely hope this doesn’t lead to anti-vaxxers self-prescribing warfarin, but…
Blood thinners can help reduce hospitalizations related to Covid, researchers at Univ of Minnesota Medical School have found. The peer-reviewed research revealed that patients on blood thinners before developing Covid were admitted less often to hospitals https://t.co/OHYFHu1qz1
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 2, 2021
Pre-print study that claimed 1 in 1000 heart inflammation risk after Covid vaccination has been withdrawn due to bad data. The study, conducted by researchers at Univ of Ottawa Heart Institute, was posted on social media as proof vaccination is unsafe https://t.co/KmIhDp5mJl pic.twitter.com/prOcGAlpqB
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 2, 2021
Am I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster? Yes, people who got a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot are considered fully vaccinated. https://t.co/asOj6VBsUJ
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021
California Gov. Newsom has announced the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren. The plan won't take effect until the COVID-19 vaccine gets a final approval for various grade levels. The shot is fully approved for those 16 and over. https://t.co/4hBZIMsMrd
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor allows New York school vaccine mandate https://t.co/EgdSXZy89W pic.twitter.com/SqxseNHLrb
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 2, 2021
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill to tap $400 million in pandemic relief funds to help build prisons. Though it received bipartisan support in the state Senate, some congressional Democrats said prison construction was not the relief bill's intent. https://t.co/oieRWZt2nl
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021
Murkowski says she was told a loved one in a hospital might have to be flown thousands of miles to get care because ICU beds are full; state flying in hundreds of health care workers; yet people are attacking health care workers who are working hard to save lives of people
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 1, 2021
most astonishing part? not *one* of these deaths will change mind of a Covid zombie https://t.co/obCyIaOueg
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 1, 2021
Three days after reopening for the first time in 18 months, the Broadway hit “Aladdin” is shutting down until Oct. 12 because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company. https://t.co/Sob2YLVu1Q
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2021
