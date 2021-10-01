Today I'm celebrating that 275,000 Missourians can FINALLY gain health coverage through Medicaid!! This @jrosenbaum story features Amanda, a woman who has battled cancer and found out she would be eligible because of @ACSCAN https://t.co/VOYtJAYo9g — Lucy C. Dagneau (@thelucygoose) October 1, 2021

People in Missouri are now able to receive benefits from the Medicaid Expansion that the ACA authorized and funded for everyone in 2010, the Supreme Court made optional in 2012 and the voters of the state approved in August, 2020 and the state legislature did their best to not fund for most of the next year.

Medicaid has been a critical shock absorber during the pandemic. Recent research in Health Affairs led by Paul Shafer of BU in collaboration with UNC Family Medicine plus myself and several other Duke Margolis colleagues found that Medicaid in North Carolina, another non-expansion state, had significant enrollment gains in socially vulnerable counties during the early stages of the pandemic. We also found that the income eligible channels were the most responsive to COVID pandemic enrollment shocks. We hypothesized that the gains in enrollment would be larger in expansion states than in non-Expansion states as people whose incomes drop below 100% FPL but above the low income limits for adult, non-disabled Medicaid would have flowed into Expansion populations.

Now Missouri has a more seamless health system without large gaps were low or no income adults are stuck without coverage but with health care needs.