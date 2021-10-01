Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Show Me Medicaid Expansion

Show Me Medicaid Expansion

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

People in Missouri are now able to receive benefits from the Medicaid Expansion that the ACA authorized and funded for everyone in 2010, the Supreme Court made optional in 2012 and the voters of the state approved in August, 2020 and the state legislature did their best to not fund for most of the next year.

Medicaid has been a critical shock absorber during the pandemic. Recent research in Health Affairs led by Paul Shafer of BU in collaboration with UNC Family Medicine plus myself and several other Duke Margolis colleagues found that Medicaid in North Carolina, another non-expansion state, had significant enrollment gains in socially vulnerable counties during the early stages of the pandemic. We also found that the income eligible channels were the most responsive to COVID pandemic enrollment shocks. We hypothesized that the gains in enrollment would be larger in expansion states than in non-Expansion states as people whose incomes drop below 100% FPL but above the low income limits for adult, non-disabled Medicaid would have flowed into Expansion populations.

Now Missouri has a more seamless health system without large gaps were low or no income adults are stuck without coverage but with health care needs.

  Baud
  EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  Geminid
  Ken
  lowtechcyclist
  Old School

    9Comments

    2.

      Old School

      Hooray! How many states are there left to go?

      Edit: 12 to go.  Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

    4.

      Old School

      @Baud: Sorry.  Texas has not.  The site listed activity in non-expansion states.

      States who haven’t adopted: WY, SD, WI, KS, TX, TN, MS, AL, GA, SC, NC, and FL.

    5.

      lowtechcyclist

      Yay!!!! I knew about the MO referendum, and I also knew the GQP-controlled state govt had been dragging its heels.  So I’m glad to hear it’s really happening.

      So 12 remaining holdouts, of which 8 were involved in that secession incident 160 years ago.

      As Neil Young once sang, “Alabama, you’ve got the rest of the Union to help you along. What’s going wrong?”  Still applicable.

    6.

      Geminid

      @Old School: A gerrymander-Republican state legislature kept Virginia from expanding Medicaid for seven years. In 2017, Ralph Northam and Democratic Delegate candidates made expansion a central issue in their campaigns. Northam won by 8 points, and Democrats picked up 14 Delegate seats, going from down 65-35 to a 51-=[ minority. This induced 10 Republican Delegates and 3 Senators to cross the aisle and help put expansion through.

      As of the beginning of the pandemic, 400,000 more Virginians were covered by Medicaid. This was probably the single most consequential legislation the General Assembly has passed in decades.

    7.

      Old School

      @Geminid: Yep.  Kansas, North Carolina, and Wisconsin all have Democratic governors that want to expand, but are being blocked by a Republican-controlled legislature.

      Florida should have expansion on the ballot in 2022.

    8.

      Ken

      @lowtechcyclist: So 12 remaining holdouts, of which 8 were involved in that secession incident 160 years ago.

      Careful, “secession incident” has now been banned in eight states as part of critical race theory.  “The late unpleasantness” is an acceptable substitute.

    9.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Baud:  Thank you! I love that some of the same people who scream that President Biden wants “socialism!!!” for the U.S. are the same people that love their Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, ACA health plan, child tax credits, and when they need it: unemployment, SNAP, disability, etc. It makes me want to throw things some days.

