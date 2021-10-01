Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Puppies! It's Puppies & Dogs Day

Puppies! It’s Puppies & Dogs Day

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: ,

h/t mrmoshpotato for the awesome Olive & Mabel link!  OLIVS FOTTOS – too funny!

I promised puppies & dogs day today, so here we are.

As a bonus, I will add the first 25 dog or puppy pictures to the post.  Just write something about your canine friend and send me a pic, and I’ll at the pic to your comment.

I thought ‘Kittens’ Day yesterday was a grand success.  So many awesome photos.

🌸

Betty is working on a post about happenings on the hills, and I’m guessing that that will be up soon, so there will be something for everyone.

 

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      From Jackie:

      My son’s irrepressible puppy, Griffey – named for my son’s favorite all time Mariners. When he’s chewed up  something forbidden, this is the look he gives us; daring us to scold him. We do, but it’s hard to maintain a stern look and voice!

      Puppies! It's Puppies & Dogs Day

    6. 6.

      Joseph S

      Hi Watergirl,
      I emailed you a photo of Socrates, our best boy. He most recently appeared on the 2021 Balloon Juice calendar, in September, as a four month old puppy. the calendar photo was taken when he was 4 months. He’s turned one year old on June 30.

      Puppies! It's Puppies & Dogs Day 1

    7. 7.

      piratedan

      have sent along a pic of our very good boy Mochi, he’s an Eskinu… and he is on sentinel duty, managing the traffic flow of other canines and assorted cats throughout the domicile.

      Puppies! It's Puppies & Dogs Day 3

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      From cope:  This is Jesse last January, about a month after we adopted her from St. Croix.  She is maybe 10 pounds in this picture. She is now about 30 pounds and gangly. They grow up so fast.

      Puppies! It's Puppies & Dogs Day 2

    12. 12.

      piratedan

      @WaterGirl: yes they are and he’s a “nimble” little dude to say the least

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      From SkyBluePink:  This is Pony Girl.

      Puppies! It's Puppies & Dogs Day 4

      She came to live with me from a local shelter a little over 3 months now after my last doggirl crossed the bridge.

      She loves people and dogs and is good with the cats.

      And, boy, does she love to run- hence the nickname Pony Girl.

      She is a delight!

    15. 15.

      Old School

      I was wondering what happened to Puppy Day.  It’s already half over where I am, so hopefully the pictures start flowing in!

