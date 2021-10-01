Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Let there be snark.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

This really is a full service blog.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

I really should read my own blog.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

The willow is too close to the house.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

This blog will pay for itself.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Politics After Dark Open Thread: Rooting for (More) Injuries

Politics After Dark Open Thread: Rooting for (More) Injuries

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Just so as we’re all up to date on the latest GOP outbreak…


Maggie is happy to be of service, again…

Next twist!

Vulgar interpretation: In Vegas, rage muppet Lewandowski (married, four kids) got a little sauced and decided it was a good time to show his ‘associate’ Noem (married, three kids) that she wasn’t the only fish in the sea. Unfortunately for those two, despite her stripper-adjacent name, Trashell Odom turned out to be impervious to Corey’s charms — and further, she had the money to get her complaints heard.

So… does this give Noem more credibility, as a possible VP candidate for TFG’s (pretend) 2024 campaign?

Poignant paragraph from Lewendowski’s Wikipedia page:

When Lewandowski was hired, Trump’s political staff consisted of three people: his lawyer Michael D. Cohen, veteran operative Roger Stone, and aide Sam Nunberg. In April 2016, another veteran GOP operative, Paul Manafort, was hired; the following month Manafort was named “campaign chairman.” Nunberg was fired in early August 2015; he believes that it was Lewandowski and campaign press secretary Hope Hicks who asked Trump for his ouster. Stone left the campaign a week later…

It’s like they imagined The Sopranos as a documentary.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Anotherlurker
  • Cameron
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Comrade Colette
  • lgerard
  • MobiusKlein
  • piratedan
  • sukabi
  • The Dangerman
  • There go two miscreants

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    3. 3.

      The Dangerman

      I’m behind; didn’t Lewandowski get fired for pissing off Hope Hicks? You know TFG views HH like she is one of his daughters (hanging curveball, I know).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sukabi

      @There go two miscreants: she’d likely still be doing the deed with him except it went public at the same time as her involvement in getting her daughter’s appraisers license approved broke….it really doesn’t bode well for her future as a vp candidate….

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      @sukabi:

      she’d likely still be doing the deed

      Can I just say, that’s so sad.  I mean, one might hope that she had enough self-respect to not bang some guy who literally hit on sexually assaulted another prospect right before her eyes.  One might hope.  Ah, well.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MobiusKlein

      What the fuck does Haberman think her job is?
      Seems like the NYT has a full time high level person sniffing the Trump universe’s laundry, rather than covering the business of the country.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      @sukabi:  sits back and tries to rember that once upon a time they were known as the Family Values Party… I guess that maybe that’s really true after all… seems kind of quaint now that a hummer could cause such outrage or perhaps it was lying about it was the real transgression.. or maybe they’re just hypocrites….

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Comrade Colette

      @MobiusKlein:

      sniffing the Trump universe’s laundry

      Ugh. And it’s Trump World, please – don’t let them expand!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anne Laurie

      @MobiusKlein: Seems like the NYT has a full time high level person sniffing the Trump universe’s laundry, rather than covering the business of the country.

      She was a legacy hire, in the first place.  Then she made them a ton of money during the Trump Interregnum, which they respect.  And IIRC, she’s currently ‘on sabbatical’, writing a book about ‘sniffing the Trump universe’s laundry’,  whose publication I’m sure they plan to use to garner another few million dollars (& rage-clicks).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      Oh, now I get it: “Tru-shell” as in “Tr[uh]-shell” ?  with the first syllable pronounced like “duh”, and not “do”, I guess ?  And not “Tr[ay]-shell” either, I guess.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.