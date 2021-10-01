Even given Corey Lewandowski's past behavior he comes off as an abusive, out-of-control prick in this well-sourced story. https://t.co/s8nc0fzzFZ — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 29, 2021

Just so as we’re all up to date on the latest GOP outbreak…

Turns out the thing that gets Trump to actually believe a credible, witness-corroborated accusation of sexual abuse is a $100,000 SuperPac donation from the victim. https://t.co/6HlTQbc4CG — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 30, 2021





Ah, yes. That would matter more. https://t.co/RphvRGeKdu — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 30, 2021

Trump cannot technically fire Lewandowski from MAGA Action, the outside group he runs with Pam Bondi. It's a separate independent group. He can tell donors not to give, tell others they shouldn't be involved with Lewandowski. But there is no formal mechanism to remove him. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 30, 2021

Maggie is happy to be of service, again…

"For months since Mr. Trump left office, several of his advisers have privately complained that Mr. Lewandowski’s connections with the super PAC and with Mr. Trump’s political circle have helped him with his other clients, including Ms. Noem." https://t.co/a3mKanbuBZ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 30, 2021

Next twist!

“South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, to whom Lewandowski serves as an informal adviser, was also among the dinner’s attendees.” https://t.co/QURnjQPqvD — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 29, 2021

lol every actor involved here from author to subjects is hot nazi garbage, we got a five alarm root for injuries scenario happenin, folks pic.twitter.com/kW1apfL9ip — kilgore trout, ron desantis spokesperson (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 29, 2021

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem severs ties with longtime Trump aide Via @michaelscherer @jdawsey1https://t.co/YbfXvApKWC — Matea Gold (@mateagold) September 30, 2021

Vulgar interpretation: In Vegas, rage muppet Lewandowski (married, four kids) got a little sauced and decided it was a good time to show his ‘associate’ Noem (married, three kids) that she wasn’t the only fish in the sea. Unfortunately for those two, despite her stripper-adjacent name, Trashell Odom turned out to be impervious to Corey’s charms — and further, she had the money to get her complaints heard.

So… does this give Noem more credibility, as a possible VP candidate for TFG’s (pretend) 2024 campaign?

Poignant paragraph from Lewendowski’s Wikipedia page:

When Lewandowski was hired, Trump’s political staff consisted of three people: his lawyer Michael D. Cohen, veteran operative Roger Stone, and aide Sam Nunberg. In April 2016, another veteran GOP operative, Paul Manafort, was hired; the following month Manafort was named “campaign chairman.” Nunberg was fired in early August 2015; he believes that it was Lewandowski and campaign press secretary Hope Hicks who asked Trump for his ouster. Stone left the campaign a week later…

It’s like they imagined The Sopranos as a documentary.