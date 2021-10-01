Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: This Is the *Weirdest* Timeline

Remember last summer’s “German nudist chases laptop-stealing wild boar“? Well…

Pop superstar Shakira says she was the victim of a random attack by a pair of wild boars while walking in a park in Barcelona with her eight-year-old son.

The Colombian singer said the animals attacked her, before seizing her bag and retreating with it into the woods.

She shared her bizarre tale in a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday.

Holding the now recovered but torn bag towards the camera, she said: “Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag.”

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it,” the singer continued. “They’ve destroyed everything.”

She then turned to her son, whose father is the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, and said: “Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

Shakira is the latest victim of the increasingly aggressive hogs which have invaded the Catalan capital in recent years.

In 2016, Spanish police received 1,187 phone calls about wild hogs attacking dogs, plundering cat-feeders, holding up traffic and running into cars in the city…

Well, at least it’s from a different Margaret Atwood novel

    27Comments

    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      @stinger:  It must have been a total nosebleed to go through the legal process of getting your middle child’s name changed from Leningrad.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      When I was a little kid in central Florida they used to tell us horror stories about wild hogs, so I am impressed, and also glad she is okay. Did they eat her phone?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mel

      @craigie:  Agreed, but since I have an ancestor named Constant Hussey, I can’t be throwing stones about name inspiration.

      At least that’s what my daughter Schenectady and my son Blue Ball tell me…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Comrade Colette

      @craigie:  City names are a damn sight better than Jayden, Jailen, Nevaeh, and all the other hideous made-up names that have been popular over the past couple of decades.

      I’m still shaking my head over Trashelle.

      ETA: I once met a woman named Latrina Leak, and google assures me she’s not the only one.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mel

      @Chetan Murthy: The thing that I love about this is the tattered handbag badge of glory. I’m sure that they found it discarded after the boars had fled the scene, but I like to think that she singlehandedly wrestled it back from the clutches of the (30 to 50!) feral hogs, because she has always been fierce and fabulous.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Mel: From what I understand, picking a name that really “stands out” is something parents did for some period of time, perhaps including the present-day.  It certainly differs from picking the favorite name going around (e.g. “AshleyMadison”, etc).  Myself, if  I were to end up a parent (which is, at this point, pretty much nagahapen), I’d go with the traditional “pick the given name of an appropriately-sexed forebear from one of the two family trees”.

      I mean, how hard can that be?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Almost Retired

      My paternal grandfather was born in Hampton, Iowa.  And his name was Hampton Iowa (Surname).  My Great-Grandparents clearly didn’t want to bother with agonizing over baby names.  My Great Aunt is lucky she wasn’t named Second Child.  A couple of times over the years Grandpa H.I.  got a shout out in the Des Moines Register when they were doing an article about unusual names.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      barbequebob

      Have nothing to say about cities, but as a wildlife biologist my pet peeve is what is meant by the term “pair”? We typically use that term to denote a male-female breeding pair. In our vernacular, two individuals of the same species, in the same place, at the same time, especially outside of mating and nesting season, is not necessarily a “pair”.

      Two birds of a feather (or boars) does not necessarily constitute a “pair”.

      Reply

