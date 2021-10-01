SCOOP: A Texas judge has ruled default judgements against Alex Jones and Infowars in two separate Sandy Hook cases. He will now be liable for all damages and a jury will now be convened to determine how much he will owe the plaintiffs. https://t.co/9TOSYkbYhZ — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) September 30, 2021

… Judge Maya Guerra Gamble on Monday issued her ruling for default judgments against Jones in two different cases, which means he and the conspiracy-theory-spewing outlet Infowars have been found liable for all damages and a jury will now be convened to determine how much he will owe the plaintiffs. The new rulings became public Thursday. In the filings, Gamble eviscerated Jones and reasoned that default judgments should be ordered because “an escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse,” caused by Jones’ unwillingness to turn over documents related to the cases, the Texas judge ruled. The ruling — which is often referred to in Texas as a “death penalty sanction” for a party unwilling to comply with court orders — is a rarity in the legal world. Jones, who is now on his seventh lawyer in these cases, had years to provide documentation requested by the court, including internal company emails…

The hometown paper, Connecticut Post, today:

Alex Jones called the 2012 massacre of 26 first-graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School “a giant hoax” and “completely fake with actors.” The parents of two children killed in the shooting sued him for defamation and won.https://t.co/ufp3Gv4mJx — Connecticut Post (@connpost) October 1, 2021

Alex Jones called the 2012 massacre of 26 first-graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School “a giant hoax” and “completely fake with actors.” The parents of two children killed in the shooting sued him for defamation and won. During pretrial, Jones refused to submit documents, made public threats and implied that the trials were a sham, the parents’ attorney said. A Texas court ruled Jones had acted in “bad faith” and that he’d lost by default for not giving the documents. The parents, who sued Jones for more than $1 million, will have their cases sent to a jury to determine damages. Jones also faces a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut by six families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook massacre. The judge in that case has also threatened default against Jones if he doesn’t comply…

Yes, odds are against the parents ever seeing a dime — much less shutting this sociopath up — but every hour Alex Jones is in court is an hour he’s not further poisoning the public discourse, so due honor to their service in support of their slaughtered children.