Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

People are complicated. Love is not.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

The willow is too close to the house.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The math demands it!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

This really is a full service blog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Late Night Open Thread: A Win Against the Monsters

Late Night Open Thread: A Win Against the Monsters

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , , ,

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble on Monday issued her ruling for default judgments against Jones in two different cases, which means he and the conspiracy-theory-spewing outlet Infowars have been found liable for all damages and a jury will now be convened to determine how much he will owe the plaintiffs. The new rulings became public Thursday.

In the filings, Gamble eviscerated Jones and reasoned that default judgments should be ordered because “an escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse,” caused by Jones’ unwillingness to turn over documents related to the cases, the Texas judge ruled.

The ruling — which is often referred to in Texas as a “death penalty sanction” for a party unwilling to comply with court orders — is a rarity in the legal world. Jones, who is now on his seventh lawyer in these cases, had years to provide documentation requested by the court, including internal company emails…

The hometown paper, Connecticut Post, today:

Alex Jones called the 2012 massacre of 26 first-graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School “a giant hoax” and “completely fake with actors.”

The parents of two children killed in the shooting sued him for defamation and won.

During pretrial, Jones refused to submit documents, made public threats and implied that the trials were a sham, the parents’ attorney said.

A Texas court ruled Jones had acted in “bad faith” and that he’d lost by default for not giving the documents.

The parents, who sued Jones for more than $1 million, will have their cases sent to a jury to determine damages.

Jones also faces a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut by six families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook massacre.

The judge in that case has also threatened default against Jones if he doesn’t comply…

Yes, odds are against the parents ever seeing a dime — much less shutting this sociopath up — but every hour Alex Jones is in court is an hour he’s not further poisoning the public discourse, so due honor to their service in support of their slaughtered children.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Poe Larity

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.