If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out

I listened to a lot of Cat Stevens in my younger days and I still love his music.

If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out
I was crushed when Cat Stevens renounced his musical career and set off to live another life in another world.  Of course, at the time in 1978 it was scandalous that he became Muslim; I wonder how that would be perceived today.  That never seemed to have an impact on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, wasn’t he in the movie Airplane?  You will have to forgive me if I got that wrong; I am not much of a sports person.

According to the Washington Post Magazine article I just read, Cat Stevens is performing again, re-releasing old albums and apparently writing new music.  His older music really spoke to me and, like the person who wrote the article I just read, was quite an influence in my world view and the person I became.

I absolutely LOVED the movie Harold & Maude, in no small part because of my relationship with my mom.  I was shocked to hear that movie came out 50 years ago.  Time moves so fast, and so slow.

When I think of college-age years, I think of Cat Stevens and David Bowie.  Who do you think of?

Music thread?  Whatever you want.  Totally open thread.

Update:  oh, and slightly related, BG will be back with Medium Cool this Sunday evening.  If you have any thoughts of culture-related topics you have been missing, feel free to toss them out in the comments.

      HinTN

      @Starboard Tack: Yes, and Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Miles Davis (Bitches Brew), John Coltrane (Africa Brass), Procol Harum, Cream,…, Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention

      dr. luba

      David Bowie, Blondie, Iggy Pop and the Sex Pistols……that was my college years.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The Clash, Elvis Costello, Talking Heads, Prince, Ultravox, Nena, Boomtown Rats, Bowie, Roxy Music, The ‘Mats, Violent Femmes, The Time.

      Rusty

      He goes by Yusuf Islam, out of respect we should use his name.

      oldster

      On the themes of music, movies, time flying:

      In “A Hard Days Night,” the actor playing Paul’s granddad (a very clean old man) was 52.

      I don’t know whether our blog host is as old as Paul’s granddad yet or not, but some of us are a *lot* older than Paul’s granddad, and it’s a bit of a shock.

      Ajabu

      I’ve spent those last 50 years as a working musician so my list of favorites would be too long. But special shout-outs to Randy Weston, pianist extraordinaire and Booby Martin, greatest R&B producer of all time.
      If you like Harold and Maude you’ll love Where’s Poppa? I had a big crush on Ruth Gordon back in the day…

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Omnes Omnibus: Also: Everything 2Tone, Dazz Band, the Gap Band, Commodores – but only for Brick House, P-Funk – when you have a party, you want people to dance.  “Free your mind and your ass will follow.”

      Mike in NC

      Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, wasn’t he in the movie Airplane?

      That’s a classic you have to re-watch every year. It might be on Netflix right now.

      College music: Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan, Elton John

