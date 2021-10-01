I listened to a lot of Cat Stevens in my younger days and I still love his music.



I was crushed when Cat Stevens renounced his musical career and set off to live another life in another world. Of course, at the time in 1978 it was scandalous that he became Muslim; I wonder how that would be perceived today. That never seemed to have an impact on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, wasn’t he in the movie Airplane? You will have to forgive me if I got that wrong; I am not much of a sports person.

According to the Washington Post Magazine article I just read, Cat Stevens is performing again, re-releasing old albums and apparently writing new music. His older music really spoke to me and, like the person who wrote the article I just read, was quite an influence in my world view and the person I became.

I absolutely LOVED the movie Harold & Maude, in no small part because of my relationship with my mom. I was shocked to hear that movie came out 50 years ago. Time moves so fast, and so slow.

When I think of college-age years, I think of Cat Stevens and David Bowie. Who do you think of?

Music thread? Whatever you want. Totally open thread.

Update: oh, and slightly related, BG will be back with Medium Cool this Sunday evening. If you have any thoughts of culture-related topics you have been missing, feel free to toss them out in the comments.