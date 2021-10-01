Honestly, I never did. I stepped away from the blog for a little bit after my post the other day seemed to be dragging some of y’all down, and I didn’t want to do that. BTW- the title of this post is not referencing you all or this blog, just to clear things up.

I just could never be in politics because I just don’t have any patience for bullshitters. If you don’t like something, say it. If you want something, say it. I don’t have the time or the patience to deal with the kind of crap Biden and the vast majority of the Democrats on the hill are dealing with right now with Sinema and to a lesser extent, Manchin. It’s simply not in my nature to tolerate it.

If I run into people who do this sort of thing, I cut them out of my life. It’s just too infuriating to deal with someone who won’t just come out and say what they want or need. I get work related emails from time to time that have 4-5 paragraphs of just nonsense and groveling and I have been known to just send it back with a response that says “I didn’t read this, what do you need or want from me?”

I don’t need to be lied to, I don’t need things sugarcoated, I don’t need to be deceived, I don’t need your attempts to be cute. I’ll take a straight up asshole son of a bitch who tells me directly where he stands over someone tapdancing around wasting my time ANY DAY OF THE WEEK. You’re not going to vote for this no matter what? Fine. Get out of my face and let me find another pass forward.

And I definitely can not stand showboaters. Fortunately, there are some who feel like me on the Hill:

Bless her.