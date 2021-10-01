'They're the ones who are trying to get his agenda done': Progressives become powerful allies for Biden agenda https://t.co/l8YLsnGH35 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 30, 2021

Tonight I signed the continuing resolution to fund our government through December. It funds critical needs like our COVID-19 response, resettling our Afghan allies, and disaster assistance — and gives us more time to pass longer-term funding and deliver for the American people. pic.twitter.com/sUCtKugVto — President Biden (@POTUS) September 30, 2021

BREAKING: President Biden signed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. https://t.co/EDuxizotc9 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2021

this isn't in any way surprising but it's still super fucking gross a point to remember the next time Cotton or one of his jabroni staffers starts pontificating on how some random DoD bureaucratic directive is a massive betrayal of every single Afghan who supported us https://t.co/N8NB4aEIUk — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) October 1, 2021

I said dozens of times in The summer that both pieces of legislation would face multiple near death experiences before passing. I’m not naive about our opportunity or about our challenges. I’m just saying don’t flip out over an internal deadline. We have work to do. Let’s go. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 1, 2021

And finally… in light of the comments overnight about parents picking… interesting… names for their offspring, Lil Nas X’s father chose to name him after the Mitsubishi Montero.

I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene. I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX https://t.co/w7vJWGypOp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2021

(Was it only in the Midwest, in the 1980s, that people made procreation jokes about kids named ‘Ford’ or ‘Porsche’ or even ‘Mercury’?)