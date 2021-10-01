Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Credit Where Due

Friday Morning Open Thread: Credit Where Due

by | 44 Comments

And finally… in light of the comments overnight about parents picking… interesting… names for their offspring, Lil Nas X’s father chose to name him after the Mitsubishi Montero.

(Was it only in the Midwest, in the 1980s, that people made procreation jokes about kids named ‘Ford’ or ‘Porsche’ or even ‘Mercury’?)

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      As I mentioned in the late night thread, the MJ crew thinks they’ll reach a deal so they have moved on to criticizing Dems about branding.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      hueyplong

      Anne, I think Mercedes is named after old man Porsche’s daughter, so turnabout is fair play.

      But I agree it would be odd to name your kid 320i.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: Seeing comments here about what MJ thinks calls to mind people who pull their hair or cut themselves.  We understand they’re acting under some kind of compulsion, but it seems odd and self-defeating to us ignorant outsiders.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      OT but possibly of interest. a guy in my writer group is getting ready to turn his books into podcasts. In this interview, he talks about stuff like technology selection, etc.

      I heard him read the first book in this series. The book has a narrator who’s funny and snarky, and Alex reads him very well. You can tell he’s had actor training. So I think the podcast will be good when it eventually arrives.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: Agreement on that.  I guess my real beef is disappointment that people at MSNBC who make programming decisions see MJ as a good fit for a portion of its demographic.

      I haven’t ever gone past the first hosts-talking-over-each-other to make a FoxLite talkng point before wondering what’s on TCM.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @hueyplong:

      I watch a lot less of cable than I used to.  When you don’t watch for a spell, it becomes obvious that there is a lot of loud talking by everyone, and it gets annoying. That includes people I like and when I agree with what they’re saying.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      Infowars host Alex Jones is responsible for damages triggered by his false claims on the Sandy Hook shooting, judge rules

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      It’s October 1st

       

      Come on..

      Give relief to parents across the country.

      Tell us that Pfizer is good for 5-11 year olds 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

       

      Make that announcement

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      I’m very happy that Dolly Parton isn’t one of those musicians who went off the deep end as they got older.   She’s a treasure.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      BC in Illinois

      On a different topic (from HuffPost):

      Alex Jones Just Lost 2 Sandy Hook Cases
      A judge issued default judgments — a rarity in the legal world — against Jones and Infowars after the conspiracy theorist failed to produce discovery records.

      Judge Maya Guerra Gamble on Monday issued her ruling for default judgments against Jones in two different cases, which means he and the conspiracy-theory-spewing outlet Infowars have been found liable for all damages and a jury will now be convened to determine how much he will owe the plaintiffs. The new rulings became public Thursday.

      . . . Jones’ Sandy Hook legal woes [began] in 2018 when parents Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa filed a defamation lawsuit related to Jones’ continued lies that the 2012 school shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead was a “false flag” hoax filled with “crisis actors.”

      “We learn about [so-called] death penalty sanctions in law school as more of a theory, and it’s almost unheard of to have them handed down in a case like this,” Ogden [ a lawyer HuffPost consulted ] said in an emailed statement. “However, the Sandy Hook cases are unique. It is extremely rare that a party (Alex Jones and Infowars) is ordered by the Court to comply with discovery, is sanctioned for failing to obey with the Court’s multiple Order(s), and then continues to blatantly disregard the Court’s authority by continuously refusing to comply.”

      ETA: Beaten by Baud!  (BBB).

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jo Jo las Orejas

      Buenos días desde el Parque Estatal Navajo. Con suerte, fue nuestra última noche durmiendo en mi minivan. Llevamos 28 días de gira. Ahora es el mes de mi cumpleaños. Quiero regresar hoy a mi estado de nacimiento. Anoche estuvo frío y lluvioso. Éramos los únicos en el campamento.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @Baud: The civil lawsuit against the organizers of the Charlottesville Unite the Right” rally, Sines v. Kessler, goes to trial at the Federal District Court in Charlottesville on October 25. The lawsuit has already put financial pressure on defendants such as Richard Spencer and the League of the South. I hope commenter Honus will keep us posted about the trial, and the security presence downtown. His law office is nearby.

      I think I will stay away on weekdays. My beat up Honda looks kind of like a bomb.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      catfishncod

      (Was it only in the Midwest, in the 1980s, that people made procreation jokes about kids named ‘Ford’ or ‘Porsche’ or even ‘Mercury’?)

      The 1990’s movie version of The Postman (not terrible, but the book is better) introduced a character with the full name Ford Lincoln Mercury. Given that he implied his mother did not finish elementary school before the apocalypse hit, I think a commentary was meant by the script adapter….

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NotMax

      A few programming notes.

      1) Saturday on TCM – 100th Anniversary of Fleischer Animation.
      Part 1: 9:45 a.m. Eastern.
      Part 2: 10:45 a.m. Eastern.
      .

      2) Also, for old time film freaks, the documentary This is Francis X. Bushman airs Monday at 12:30 a.m.

      3) While poking around elsewhere, noticed that Minuscule: Valley of the Lost Ants is (back?) on Prime. If you have kiddies, engrossing family fun. If you don’t, sit back and enjoy in order to scratch your non-Disney animation itch. Do not be put off that it’s a foreign production – there’s no dialogue!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      CaseyL

      Good morning, BJers! In Bangor it rained like crazy yesterday, cutting short my hope of exploring the city. May still do so today on my way to Machias.

      I am shocked, shocked! That 99% of the MSM’s political reporters, pundits, and analysts have no goddamn idea what they’re  talking about.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @germy: Guliani has been getting the cold shoulder from fair weather friends like trump and Fox News. I wonder if the word was out that he is going down.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Well, in some ways they’re not wrong. They should be calling it something like “The Jobs and More Bill”, and talking about the yearly cost of $350 billion and how that’s half of what the defense budget costs us every year, plus they’re planning on paying for it by repealing Trump’s irresponsible tax cuts.  They should be talking up the climate part, and pushing back on the idea that the things in the BBB bill are “soft”. Lowering the price of prescription drugs for people on Medicare is fucking popular – talk it up! Providing more and better elder care is popular – talk it up! Climate change mitigation measures are popular – talk them up!  As much as I hate this, push the press on calling it a “childcare bill”, which is what I keep hearing on NPR over and over again.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      germy

      @NotMax:

      I’m a big fan of Fleischer’s Superman cartoons.

      And interestingly enough, they all begin with “A never ending battle for truth and justice!”   (the “American Way” part is a more recent and unfortunate addition to our comic book culture.)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Soprano2: Every poll I’ve seen says the bill is already popular.

      The big problem with talking up the things that are in it is they are going to have to cut back on some of those things to get it passed.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy

      @debbie:

      He now has a “cameo” account.

      Which means if you pay him a small fee, he’ll record a small video greeting for you or a loved one.

      He apparently has alimony payments to various ex-wives, as well as an expensive cigar habit.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lowtechcyclist

      It occurs to me that Manchin and Sinema are acting more like lobbyists than legislators.

      Legislators represent the people (more or less, of course) and generally aren’t shy about where they stand on issues. They may have to vote for bills that give them less than what they want, but you generally know where they’re starting from.

      Lobbyists tell legislators what they want, rather than the public.

      Manchin says he told Schumer what he wanted and didn’t want in the reconciliation bill, but he didn’t tell his constituents. Sinema made the same claim afterwards, though I expect she was BSing. But she also hasn’t said where she stands on any of the content of the reconciliation bill.

      They’re lobbyists who also happen to be U.S. Senators. That’s one sweet arrangement.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      @Geminid:

       I wonder if the word was out that he is going down.

      I remember a nature documentary.  A group of monkeys hanging around a watering hole.  One of the monkeys was snatched by an alligator or crocodile or whatever it was.  After a brief struggle, the monkey, soaking wet, made it back to the group.  And they all shunned him.  Backed away from him a little.

      This is happening to Rudy.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: I guess more what I’m talking about is pushing back at reporters when they’re being interviewed. Challenge them on calling it a childcare bill, which is what I’m hearing on NPR. They keep saying it’s “soft” infrastructure, which sounds negative to me, and is meant to sound negative. I think the problem is that although the things that are in it are popular, most people don’t actually know much about what’s there. Yesterday I ran upon a group in the office talking about how “that 3.5 trillion bill is going to mean you’ll be taxed by the mile for every mile you drive”. I keep seeing that on Facebook, too. Fox News is telling people that’s what’s in there. I told them it’s a demonstration project, not an actual tax. I don’t know if they believed me or not, but at least they trust me not to lie to them.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      debbie

      Ohio at its GOP-Swampiest: Gov. Mike DeWine’s son refuses to recuse himself from presiding over the lawsuits against the absurd redistricting map approved by his father. 🤬

      Reply
    41. 41.

      germy

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      He has a habit of saying one thing under oath and something else in front of the media.

      I would assume he’ll say anything to save his own wrinkled skin.

      I’m glad David Dinkins lived long enough to witness at least some of his fall.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Baud

      @Soprano2: Remember when this was all one bill and Biden and the Dems called it infrastructure, and the media went nuts because it wasn’t traditional male-dominated jobs infrastructure, and it became a huge distraction.  That’s exactly what would happen if we pitched this as childcare, because parts of the bill include climate change.

      Media framing sucks, but going to war with the media over it doesn’t always serve our interests.  We can’t fight every battle at once.

      Reply

