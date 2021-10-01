Epik CEO eventually responded to the breach of his web hosting company in a 4+ hour long live video conference, where he prayed, rebuked demons, & warned that the hacked data had been cursed and could cause hard drives to burst into flames.https://t.co/iN06y6IGU6 — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) September 29, 2021

One tweet in a long thread. From what I can tell, the EPIK user base seems to have been divided between grifters and would-be domestic terrorists — with considerable overlap between the two groups.

I don’t pretend to understand the techwork TechRadar presents here, but I grasp that it’s not looking good for Mr. Monster:

Hacktivist group Anonymous has shared server disk images extracted from controversial web hosting platform Epik, according to reports. The latest leak compliments the 180GB of Epik’s data the group had shared earlier this month, in order to express its displeasure with the hosting provider serving as a refuge for hate mongers and extremists. “A security researcher who was able to verify the extent of the leak to me described it as “a complete own.” At over 300 gigabytes worth of data, this leak is larger than the first,” tweeted Journalist Steve Monacelli, who broke the news of the first data release. In a followup tweet, he added that the latest data dump is made up of fully bootable disk images of Epik servers, which also includes a wide range of passwords and API tokens…

Fame, of a fashion: “2021 Epik data breach” now has its own Wikipedia page.