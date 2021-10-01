Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Schadenfreude Open Thread: Further EPIK Failure

One tweet in a long thread. From what I can tell, the EPIK user base seems to have been divided between grifters and would-be domestic terrorists — with considerable overlap between the two groups.

I don’t pretend to understand the techwork TechRadar presents here, but I grasp that it’s not looking good for Mr. Monster:

Hacktivist group Anonymous has shared server disk images extracted from controversial web hosting platform Epik, according to reports.

The latest leak compliments the 180GB of Epik’s data the group had shared earlier this month, in order to express its displeasure with the hosting provider serving as a refuge for hate mongers and extremists.

“A security researcher who was able to verify the extent of the leak to me described it as “a complete own.” At over 300 gigabytes worth of data, this leak is larger than the first,” tweeted Journalist Steve Monacelli, who broke the news of the first data release.

In a followup tweet, he added that the latest data dump is made up of fully bootable disk images of Epik servers, which also includes a wide range of passwords and API tokens…

Fame, of a fashion: “2021 Epik data breach” now has its own Wikipedia page.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      https://www.thedailybeast.com/far-right-boogaloo-ivan-harrison-hunter-admits-posing-as-blm-supporter-during-minneapolis-george-floyd-riot?source=twitter&via=desktop

      A member of the far-right Boogaloo Boys had admitted he traveled from Texas to Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s death and posed as a Black Lives Matter supporter while wreaking havoc on the city. Ivan Harrison Hunter, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of rioting. He admitted to firing 13 rounds from an AK-47-style rifle into the 3rd Precinct police station as rioters set the building alight in May 2020. He was then filmed yelling “Justice for Floyd!” Hunter wore a distinctive skull mask during the riot that investigators later matched to a video on his Facebook page.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      [Nitpick alert]

      The latest leak compliments the 180GB of Epik’s data the group had shared earlier this month

      Complements, dammit! Unless they mean to say the latest leak said flattering things about the earlier leak, which would be kinda weird.

      [/Nitpick]

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      where he prayed, rebuked demons, & warned that the hacked data had been cursed and could cause hard drives to burst into flames.

      Many decades ago, I used to know people who said shit like that, but at least they weren’t in charge of anything significant.

      I don’t miss being around people who rebuke demons.

      ETA: As soon as I posted this comment, “Whoever he was, that guy was nuts” appeared as the rotating tag line. Serendipity!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Fair Economist

      The CEO of the main internet host for neoNazi/antivax/far right sites is named “Monster”?

      We have to be living in a simulation.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      Totally OT . Akron Ohio has the last remaining Arthut Treachers Fish and Chips ( and good hush puppies.) I hadn ‘t thought about them in years. A sad little franchise that is no longer a franchise still trying to do their job, They do their job well. Good meal.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bmoak

      @sab:

      I’m still pissed that Arthur Treacher’s died out and Long John Sawdust’s thrived.  I thought there were a few more ATs around, thought.  I last saw one in Atlantic City at (ironically) Trump Plaza about a decade ago, where it was sharing space with a Nathan’s

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Rob: I wonder if it’s possible to file for a name change for someone else without their knowledge.  There are a number of people who deserve Monster as a last name

      Edit: and I see that I am thinking too small.  I can come up with a number of last names for the rapey I like beer judge.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mike in NC

      @sab: There used to be an Arthur Treacher’s at Fairfax Circle in NoVA and I would go there almost every Friday for a fish and chips fix. No longer there, I read.

      Reply

