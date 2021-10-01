Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Don’t skip your flu shot this year:

      NotMax

      Brutal month.

      September is ending on a grim note in the fight against COVID.

      Twelve additional deaths were reported Thursday, on the last day of the deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii.

      From Sept. 1 through Thursday, the state reported 193 COVID fatalities. That means 1 in 4 COVID deaths in Hawaii since the pandemic’s start in March 2020 were reported this month.

      By comparison, there were 52 deaths in August, 20 in July and 17 in June. Source

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/30 China reported 10 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 12 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 306 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • At Putian 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 121 active domestic confirmed (33 mild, 87 moderate & 1 critical) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Fengting Township (except for 14 villages & 1 community at Low Risk, & 1 village at Medium Risk) remains at High Risk. 4 villages have been re-designated as Low Risk. 3 zones, 1 residential compound, 1 school, 1 community & 4 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Quanzhou 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed cases. All areas in the city are at Low Risk.
      • Xiamen did not report any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 169 active domestic confirmed cases (37 mild, 132 moderate) in the city. Xinmin Township remains at High Risk. 1 village, 1 residential compound & 1 zone have been re-designated as Low Risk. 4 villages, 2 communities & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhangzhou there are 3 active domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) in the city, though they are actually being treated at Xiamen.

      Heilongjiang Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 84 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 10 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic; 7 mild & 3 moderate; 8 at Bayan County & 1 each at Xiangfang & Echeng Districts; 5 are traced close contacts, 3 living in the same compound as confirmed cases, & 1 has travel history to Bayan County, already under centralized quarantine). There currently are 83 active domestic confirmed (69 at Bayan County, 7 at Songbei District, 2 at Mulan County, 2 at Nan’gang District, 2 at Xiangfang District & 1 at Echeng District) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases (both at Bayan County) in the city. The Xinglong Township in Bayan County is currently High Risk. 3 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk. 16 residential compounds, 1 residential building & 1 village are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suihua did not report any new domestic positive cases. The currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city (all at Beilin District). 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Henan Province there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/30, China reported 24 new imported confirmed cases (5 previously asymptomatic), 25 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 9 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar,  via land border crossings
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), both coming from Turkey; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Surinam, the US & the Ukraine; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), both coming from Singapore, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US; 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the DRC (via Istanbul), Japan & Sri Lanka, & a foreign national coming from Serbia (via Istanbul)
      • Yangjiang Port – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in the Philippines
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Fiji (via Auckland) & 1 each from Singapore, Serbia (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & the US; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Russian national coming from Russia
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 6 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Thailand
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning Japan
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Georgia
      • Sanming in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar; the case had arrived at land border crossing at Yunnan Province on 8/22, passed through 21 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 9/13 the case returned to Sanming via high speed rail & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 9/30

      Overall in China, 50 confirmed cases recovered (37 imported), 14 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 6 were reclassified as confirmed cases (5 imported), & 325 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 892 active confirmed cases in the country (491 imported), 4 in serious condition (2 imported), 359 active asymptomatic cases (348 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 28,376 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/30, 2,211.452M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 2.531M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/1, Hong Kong reported 4 new positive cases, all imported (from the Philippines & Pakistan, all had been fully vaccinated).

      different-church-lady

      Now let’s be fair here: they don’t understand how the virus works either.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Especially given how TFG was OK with Covid running wild last year because it hit blue states really hard at first.

      We’ve done what we could for the red parts of the country.  We gave ’em masks, social distancing guidelines, and several extremely effective vaccines.  And they turned up their noses at it all.

      You can lead a horse or a MAGAt to water, but the MAGAt would rather steal the horse’s dewormer.

