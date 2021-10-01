For those who won’t take the vaccine because they don’t trust or understand how it works. A fully loaded 747 weighs about 900,000lbs and stays in the sky. Do you understand how?

— Troy Westwood (@TroyWestwood) September 29, 2021





New @UCLA study of Americans: "compared w/pre-#pandemic times, they are now more likely to be growing & preparing their own food, conserving resources, demonstrating less interest in financial wealth & showing greater appreciation for their elders."

— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 30, 2021

People were stunned when 100,000 lives were claimed by the pandemic. On 9/30/21 the toll broke the 700,000 mark. It is the most devastating public health tragedy in American history. https://t.co/m7xBrAR9Bq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 1, 2021

We're at 56% US total population fully vaccinated.

We need to get to at least 75% to achieve containment, as has been determined by at least 12 countries (w/ caveats and contingencies)https://t.co/B7SkXBv0X7

by @alexnazaryan @YahooNews pic.twitter.com/E4U2nPyZdz — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 30, 2021

"When Tyson Foods announced on Aug. 3 that it would require coronavirus vaccines for all 120,000 of its U.S. employees… less than half its work force was inoculated. Tyson has now reached a 91 percent vaccination rate for its work force."https://t.co/R1oDhVQjl3 — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 30, 2021

I keep hearing that chastising people for not getting vaccinated merely pushes them away. Maybe so. But I do think that, in life in general, sometimes people have to be made aware that everyone else is completely fed up with them, in order to prompt any kind of response. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 30, 2021

“It is an assumption that it’s okay to get infected and get mild and moderate disease, as long as you don’t wind up in the hospital and die. I have to be honest: I reject that,” Anthony Fauci says. #TAF21 https://t.co/rEeWZWqPTI pic.twitter.com/0n9PBFSU31 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 28, 2021

After struggling to get vaccination programs up and running, countries in Asia are speeding ahead of the United States, moving toward fully vaccinating their populations & lifting hopes of a more permanent return to normality https://t.co/d1Zp5va3AQ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 30, 2021

India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says https://t.co/QxAh9dwwBX pic.twitter.com/RbaswwOtS5 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

Malaysia posts record monthly COVID-19 deaths as authorities cite backlog https://t.co/PvdVVDgyz2 pic.twitter.com/K8Z1pS2ysw — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

Malaysia has given conditional approval for a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac to be used on young people aged between 12 and 17 https://t.co/ycYl5DwAtP — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

Tokyo’s train stations were packed with commuters Friday morning as Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months. https://t.co/DhfU76XJOM — The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021

S.Korea extends social distancing curbs as COVID-19 cases rise in Seoul https://t.co/fBjySCEB95 pic.twitter.com/xUzYuR8o81 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

yep. this is the covid picture from the last 28 days. although the total number of cases has risen, the severity of the disease has not BECAUSE VACCINES https://t.co/nlkBUv0SsX pic.twitter.com/kCRdZdla44 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 30, 2021

Sri Lanka has lifted a six-week national lockdown as COVID-19 cases and deaths decline but movement restrictions remain in place. The lockdown was imposed Aug 20 and then extended three times. https://t.co/GtsQfEOt9y — The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021

Philippines loosens coronavirus curbs in capital region https://t.co/YjrsOfZNfM pic.twitter.com/GGQZSk56xX — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced an 18-month ban on Australians traveling abroad will be lifted from November, easing one of the toughest COVID-19 restrictions imposed globally https://t.co/jmNxjX8g9Q pic.twitter.com/VBv8KPuCsn — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

New Zealand's Auckland logs more Delta cases ahead of key decision on restrictions https://t.co/TPXWMjwgtg pic.twitter.com/1dx3K33tMi — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

⚡ Russia on Friday recorded its highest coronavirus death toll for a fourth day running with 887 fatalities https://t.co/toMaDMClzB — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 1, 2021

Romania introduces restrictions to stem COVID-19 case rise, boost vaccine intakes https://t.co/NjxSqJDpN8 pic.twitter.com/6woMfn3IFg — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

More than 50 countries, most of them in Africa, have missed the WHO target for 10% of their populations to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of September https://t.co/2uy6NJJwMs — Peter Mwai (@MwaiPetrov) October 1, 2021

S.African president Ramaphosa eases COVID-19 restrictions to lowest level https://t.co/L6L8MqUJW6 pic.twitter.com/xow96alleY — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

Low-dose mRNA vaccination is less reactogenic and may be useful for dose-sparing strategies – a new study in @ScienceMagazine shows that a low dose of the mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine generates a robust immune response, similar to that of natural infection. https://t.co/2wPUKyJNGD — Nature Medicine (@NatureMedicine) September 30, 2021

If you got Moderna, can you boost with Pfizer? Apparently, there's all sorts of vaccine anarchy going on https://t.co/NfhnUKn1VB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 30, 2021

Don’t skip your flu shot this year:

A new modeling study in JID suggests that once measures to control COVID-19 are relaxed, potentially large outbreaks of influenza may occur, highlighting the need for health systems to prepare & for high rates of influenza vaccination. 📄: https://t.co/uP5PRWbYQt #IDSAJournals pic.twitter.com/4ZpYNK6xNN — IDSA (@IDSAInfo) September 30, 2021

3 key causes of medical misinformation are making the pandemic tougher to fight, according to a report at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America:

-Conspiracies

-Fake experts peddling fake cures

-Fearmongers triggering fear/outrage https://t.co/kCv3Zy4nE7 pic.twitter.com/1A3HqKEcvw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 1, 2021

A group representing school board members around the country has asked President Joe Biden for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates. https://t.co/O4Ro12v9bk — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2021

Rural Americans are dying of covid at twice the rate of their urban counterparts — a divide likely to widen as access to medical care shrinks for a population that's older, sicker, heavier, poorer and less vaccinated. 📝: @LaurenWeberHP https://t.co/FoLWgPTBAs — Kaiser Health News (@KHNews) September 30, 2021

My mom has worked in Idaho hospitals and healthcare clinics for about two decades – it’s this bad and much worse. There are no beds. People are dying at home with nowhere to be treated. pic.twitter.com/xkx3TcJMKh — Blake Herzinger (@BDHerzinger) September 30, 2021

West Virginia was a vaccine success story. Now it’s a covid hot spot. Health officials there say they've hit a wall of vaccine resistance & misinformation. At its current pace, the state won't hit the 70% vaccination threshold until Oct. 2022 https://t.co/12YCr8rJlE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 30, 2021

During this year’s surge fueled by the delta variant, California counties that voted heavily for Trump in the November election saw higher death rates than their more Democratic counterparts — a trend mirrored on the national level, dubbed “red COVID.”https://t.co/5kvL61ker5 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 30, 2021