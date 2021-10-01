Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden to the Hill

29 Comments

Breaking from The Post:

President Biden is set to address House Democrats on Friday as party lawmakers continue to war with each other over the future of his broader economic agenda, a battle that has delayed a key vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

For the second time in as many days, Democrats did not appear to have an immediate way forward on the proposal, which would invest new sums to fix the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. The same internal rebellion that has plagued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) all week instead threatened to push the infrastructure vote into the weekend, denying what might have been a swift bipartisan victory for the president.

Nancy Pelosi is “plagued”? I don’t think so. Also, a vote without a deal to proceed on the reconciliation bill would hardly have been a “swift bipartisan victory for the president.” It would have meant the dozen or so clowns who campaigned and won on the Biden agenda had succeeded in derailing most of it.

More from the same article:

Biden’s rare visit to the Capitol comes as Democrats’ emboldened factions continued to stand their ground. Centrist lawmakers reiterated their belief that the House should vote immediately on an infrastructure package that has already passed the Senate. And liberal-leaning Democrats signaled they did not plan to budge in their opposition, continuing use the public-works spending proposal as leverage in a broader fight over the rest of Biden’s economic agenda.

As I’ve been shouting from the rooftops (just ask my husband), this isn’t a “centrist” vs. “liberal-leaning” or “progressive” thing. It’s most of the Democratic Party caucus fighting for the Democratic president’s agenda. I hope they keep it up. I hope the president joins that fight.

The pressure is working. Manchin cracked a teeny bit yesterday and started talking specifics after refusing to do so. Team Sinema planted a pathetically obvious damage-control puff piece in Axios. (Seriously, I haven’t seen such embarrassingly ham-handed PR since we ran the Kushners out of town.)

Anyhoo, we’ll see what happens, but one thing definitely hasn’t happened yet: The obstructionists who reneged on the initial two-track bill agreement haven’t been rewarded with a vote that gives them what they want in exchange for them giving nothing in return. Every day that remains the case is a victory.

Open thread!

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Happy to see that you put this up, Betty.  I was hoping you would see my email saying I thought that the puppy and political posts side by side offer something for everyone this afternoon.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Martin

      California is making Covid a standard required vaccination for school attendance. This will be effective next school year for all 7-12 graders, expanding as vaccines are approved by the FDA.

      So while it doesn’t address the immediate issue, it does give districts reason to mandate it immediately as it removes any opportunity to avoid it completely.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      M31

      Sinema can’t abide a ham-handed PR gap with the Supreme Court assholes

      Reply
    5. 5.

      mali muso

      Looks like Sinema left town already.

      Sen. Sinema, like many senators, has left DC today amid the breakneck talks on Biden’s agenda, @heatherscope and I are told. She “is in Phoenix where she has a medical appointment today, and where she continues remote negotiations with the White House,” her office says.
      — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 1, 2021

      Reply
    6. 6.

      New Deal democrat

      Point of trivia: there is an ornate “President’s Room” in the Capitol Building for exactly this purpose. I don’t know if any recent president has made use of it, but Woodrow Wilson did in the service of passing his progressive economic agenda (as opposed to his racist social agenda).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FWIW I think this all bodes well for passage of both bills, but with the 3.5 trillion knocked down a bit.  I wonder if they simply shorten the term of the spending and say they reduced the price.  Might that be enough?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cope

      Dear, sweet baby Jesus, when will these fuckers grow up?  It’s like watching a bunch of 5th graders. I can’t stand to even read the long deep dives about all this shit any more. Thank you BC for doing it for me.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      Nice to see the progressive caucus learning the lesson of negotiating with themselves. Hold the line. Also, learn to market this better. $3.5T is counterproductive in the sense of does it mean we’re borrowing $3.5T or there are $3.5T in pay-fors or could there be more than $3.5T in pay-fors making this debt reduction. That’s barely been in the messaging. I know it’s deficit neutral, but it would make the Manchin/Sinema argument a whole lot harder if that was obvious from the messaging on this.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ocotillo

      @mali muso:   Medical appointment?  Having her head removed from her……

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kalakal

      That Axios article is appalling, it couldn’t have been any more toadying if she’d written it herself. What is it with this ‘mavericky’ twaddle anyway, I may be wrong but I seem to remember that for all the rhetoric & posturing McCain ( and Graham ) just about always votedtvoted party line

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nelle

      Sinema is a senator.  Medical appts can change to accommodate her.  There are even doctors in DC!

      She sounds like a Princess Victim, insisting on her privilege while claiming she has no agency or power.   She can only see the doctor in Phoenix now.   Specializes in passive aggressive games. She is so special so everything waits on her.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      Newsom does it. Good. “Still not Texas.”

      Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that California students will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person classes once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes full approval of the shots for their age groups.

      The mandate, the first of its kind in the United States, comes just days after Newsom said his administration was considering such a requirement and in communications with more than 1,000 districts over how it would look.

      Newsom announced the mandate, which his office expects to take effect in 2022, during a press conference at a San Francisco middle school.

      “We are all exhausted by this pandemic,” Newsom said. “We are exhausted by the seasonality of it. We are exhausted by the variants and mutations.”

      Newsom said that waiting until full FDA approval will give the administration time to work with school districts and parents on the months-long implementation process. The governor said the decision to wait until full approval came from discussions with school leaders throughout the state.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article254681722.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Martin: Speaking of Cal, I had to bring my vac card into work.  So apparently for Silicon Valley vaccinations are mandatory.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      Chris Murphy basically said yesterday that now is a fairly arbitrary deadline to force action.  Nancy can sit on the infrastructure bill for a while.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      Betty,

      The obstructionists who reneged on the initial two-track bill agreement haven’t been rewarded with a vote that gives them what they want in exchange for them giving nothing in return. Every day that remains the case is a victory.

      This makes me want to shout YES! so much that i could be auditioning for the restaurant scene in When Harry Met Sally.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @mali muso: I’m just going to assume this was something routine that she could’ve had done in DC, because that’s most definitely the case.

      Glad she got herself a 6-year, do-nothing (her choice) job.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL:  That was so good I had to add it as a rotating tag.  With 2 small changes.

      Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ.   I hope he’s getting paid.

      Every time I add one, I take one away.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @JPL: “Some say we have building full of 5th graders for a Congress, other’s scream the Speaker of the House has cooties. The answer is complex.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jnfr

      Amen, Betty! You are exactly right. Every day we hold on is a victory. Why, this morning on CNN I heard Dana Bash actually point out that the BBB reconciliation bill was Biden’s agenda and that he and the progressives were pushing in the same direction. Just getting anyone in the Beltway media to recognize that is a victory too!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @trollhattan: My niece just went off to UCLA as a freshman and she had a whole list of vaccines she had too take. So, they are trying their best with the kid’s health.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      @jnfr:

      Kudos to the progressives too for embracing the Biden agenda.  In their ideal world, they would want more, and in the past, they might have tried to “oppose from the left” to move the Overton window.

      And kudos to the true moderates who have put country over their own egos.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      @Nelle: OTOH, she recently broke her foot running a marathon back in Arizona.  Maybe it’s a checkup or something for that with people who are treating her there.

      She’s not the only senator who left town.

      They can and will negotiate via “electronic device”.  All of them will be called back before there’s a vote.

      This is yet another nothingburger pushed by Politico that just happens to be easy to spin as her being disrespectful or playing games or whatever.  I don’t think it is, myself.

      We need S&M’s votes, and we’ll get them in the end.  We’ll have a huge victory even if it is (as always) less than what’s proposed and even what’s needed.  Progress is always incremental.  And we should celebrate it and thank every Democrat who made that victory possible.  And work like hell to increase the Democratic majorities in the House and the Senate in 2022+ to make it even better.

      tl;dr – The GQP is the enemy; sausage-making isn’t pretty.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      As someone who has strived for office, I can’t imagine being in a position to be a pivotal figure in politics and squandering it  for so little.

      Reply

