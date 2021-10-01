Breaking from The Post:

President Biden is set to address House Democrats on Friday as party lawmakers continue to war with each other over the future of his broader economic agenda, a battle that has delayed a key vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. For the second time in as many days, Democrats did not appear to have an immediate way forward on the proposal, which would invest new sums to fix the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. The same internal rebellion that has plagued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) all week instead threatened to push the infrastructure vote into the weekend, denying what might have been a swift bipartisan victory for the president.

Nancy Pelosi is “plagued”? I don’t think so. Also, a vote without a deal to proceed on the reconciliation bill would hardly have been a “swift bipartisan victory for the president.” It would have meant the dozen or so clowns who campaigned and won on the Biden agenda had succeeded in derailing most of it.

More from the same article:

Biden’s rare visit to the Capitol comes as Democrats’ emboldened factions continued to stand their ground. Centrist lawmakers reiterated their belief that the House should vote immediately on an infrastructure package that has already passed the Senate. And liberal-leaning Democrats signaled they did not plan to budge in their opposition, continuing use the public-works spending proposal as leverage in a broader fight over the rest of Biden’s economic agenda.

As I’ve been shouting from the rooftops (just ask my husband), this isn’t a “centrist” vs. “liberal-leaning” or “progressive” thing. It’s most of the Democratic Party caucus fighting for the Democratic president’s agenda. I hope they keep it up. I hope the president joins that fight.

The pressure is working. Manchin cracked a teeny bit yesterday and started talking specifics after refusing to do so. Team Sinema planted a pathetically obvious damage-control puff piece in Axios. (Seriously, I haven’t seen such embarrassingly ham-handed PR since we ran the Kushners out of town.)

Anyhoo, we’ll see what happens, but one thing definitely hasn’t happened yet: The obstructionists who reneged on the initial two-track bill agreement haven’t been rewarded with a vote that gives them what they want in exchange for them giving nothing in return. Every day that remains the case is a victory.

Open thread!