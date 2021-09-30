This Florida Man has won the internet for the Month of September pic.twitter.com/PB9dIMDkOS
— KP (@kerethp) September 29, 2021
Why do I imagine Pelosi & Biden looking at Eugene Bozzi’s alligator-wrangling technique and thinking ‘Not bad, for a beginner’… ?
My Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal are overwhelmingly supported by the American people. We are working to get this done. pic.twitter.com/p5lcLcTHgV
— President Biden (@POTUS) September 29, 2021
There’s a lot of noise out there so here are the facts: a new ALG survey of voters in 48 battleground CDs shows that voters support the Build Back Better Agenda by double digit margins.
And they’ll give Members who back the Build Back Better agenda a 15 point bump at the polls https://t.co/J4IpMJgFAs pic.twitter.com/HvUrEHCD6G
— John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) September 29, 2021
Remember, 2 more Democrats and you never have to hear about Manchin and Sinema again.
— Please mess with Texas (@agraybee) September 29, 2021
i would pay an added tax that is specifically earmarked to offset this cost. https://t.co/FHVeuETzFc
— BESTCOASTMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 29, 2021
Meanwhile, because GOP Death Cult, we’re back to talking about The Trillion-Dollar Coin…
Marketmind: One coin to rule them all https://t.co/1LlZ9hrQLY pic.twitter.com/L5tpLsqOR7
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2021
This is also why my conviction that The Coin should be Big as at least sixty feet tall level Big, is absolutely ironclad.
— Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) September 29, 2021
This is also why I believe The Coin should be valued at Debt Plus One dollars. Don't even bother giving it a fixed value. It's just Debt Plus One, backed by the full faith, confidence, and nuclear arsenal of the US Government and the madmen that run it.
— Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) September 29, 2021
