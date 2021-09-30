Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I really should read my own blog.

People are complicated. Love is not.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This blog will pay for itself.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Women: they get shit done

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

We still have time to mess this up!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Just a few bad apples.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Thursday Morning Open Thread: BLAT!

Thursday Morning Open Thread: BLAT!

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Why do I imagine Pelosi & Biden looking at Eugene Bozzi’s alligator-wrangling technique and thinking ‘Not bad, for a beginner’… ?

Meanwhile, because GOP Death Cult, we’re back to talking about The Trillion-Dollar Coin…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • Ian R
  • John S.
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Morzer
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Peale
  • prostratedragon
  • Quinerly
  • rikyrah
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Having slept on it, I would probably vote for the infrastructure bill today.  But I wouldn’t begrudge anyone for not doing so.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      Bozzi’s a veteran and far too smart and ingenious to be labeled a “Floriduh Man.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      ArchTeryx

      Josh Marshall’s gone completely doomer on the bill.  He’s absolutely convinced Manchin and Cynema are going to sink it for no other reason but because they can (and their donors oppose it).  And since the Progressive Caucus will NOT let the skinny bill pass without the reconciliation bill, they both go down in flames… as does our chances of holding Congress in 2022.

      He’s not normally the type to go all LGM.  Maybe it’s all for nothing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      MJ is incoherent this morning. One second it’s Dems must be tough, the other it’s that Dems must be reasonable and compromise.

      Also, too, even though $3.5 trillion polls really well, it’s too high and will hurt Dems election chances. :-\

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Further rewards the bad actors.

      I wonder if it would be useful to somehow remove all projects for AZ and WV and a certain NJ Congressional district after the vote(s). Certainly so far carrots have not worked with the bad actors.

      And just to drive home the point, have the harbor master quarantine Manchin’s party boat. While he and his guests are on it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      1) I find the Starfish tweeter’s argument about One Coin to Rule Them All utterly compelling.

      2) Regarding man vs. gator, I’m particularly impressed by the lid-drop technique. At first, I thought he’d fucked up — “you dropped the lid too soon, man!” I thought. But the lid’s descent enraged the gator, goading it into attack mode and driving it into the can. Bravo!

      Years ago at my in-laws’ 55+ community, I once watched a group of retirees remove a gator from a lawn in similar fashion. That gator was maybe a third of the size of the one pictured above, so the feat wasn’t nearly as impressive.

      What the retirees did next was, though: they tied the trashcan containing the thrashing reptile to the golf bag holder on the back of a cart and drove it to a pond for release. Again, bravo, gents!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Morzer

      So it is possible to put a Republican where they belong! Well done, Mr. Bozzi!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      This is also why my conviction that The Coin should be Big as at least sixty feet tall

      Doesn’t this risk being confused for one of Batman’s rogues gallery?

      I do like the “Debt Plus One” valuation.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      Kaine guarantees no shutdown tonight. Also no default.

      Also, apparently government workers will not lose their income because of a bill he got passed after the last shutdown.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Usually I’m in agreement about slandering animals with a GOP association, but gators might actually deserve it. They’re basically a brain stem attached to jaws, and they’ll grab anything they think they can take down. That said, the hides are valuable, and the tail fillets are tasty if cooked right, so they do have redeeming features Republicans lack…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Kaine’s a calm guy. He was Mayor of Richmond and Governor of Virginia before he was a Senator, and that’s good experience. Virginia went from red to purple to blue during his political career. I’m not saying he was responsible, but he had his eyes open and learned.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      Might mean nothing — this happened at the Congressional baseball game, and Biden talked to lots of people. But if it’s a hint of hardball, I’m all for it:

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Quinerly

      Good morning from Ridgway State Park, CO! We move on today to Navajo Lake SP and to Santa Fe on 10/1. So far it’s been a great 28 days… Especially once the heat broke after our first pass thru Durango.

      My new favorite NP?

      Black Canyon of the Gunnison NP. Spent the day there yesterday. Already planning a trip back. It was foggy and rainy when we arrived. A little snow. Dark and foreboding. Mesa Verde is beautiful but Black Canyon is like Mesa Verde’s evil sister. The Cruella de Ville of National Parks. Love this park!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      With you on this. Just started watching the eight o’clock replay of the six o’clock open.

      Aw, hell, no. Willie Geist just said that it might be “bad optics” for Biden to go home to Delaware this weekend. WTF.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.