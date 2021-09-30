Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: (Temporary) Shut-Down Reprieve

Congress on Thursday approved a measure to fund the government into early December, staving off a shutdown that was set to occur after midnight…

The funding stopgap sustains federal agencies’ existing spending until December 3, at which point Congress must adopt another short-term fix, called a continuing resolution, or pass a dozen appropriations bills that fund federal agencies through the 2022 fiscal year.

The new measure also includes billions of dollars to assist in responding to two recent, deadly hurricanes that battered the Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard, as well as other money to aid in resettling refugees arriving from Afghanistan.

Senators adopted the measure Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) brokered a deal with Republicans that allowed them to vote on a series of amendments, including one that seeks to block the federal government from spending money to carry out President Biden’s pending vaccine requirements for medium and large-sized businesses. That amendment, and another targeting Afghan aid, require 60 votes to pass and failed in a chamber where Democrats possess a tie-breaking majority.

House lawmakers followed suit later in the day, sparing what would have been a potentially destabilizing shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal agencies in recent days had scrambled in preparation for the worst, seeking to safeguard critical public health programs from possible disruption…

Not great:

Still unresolved is the fight over the debt ceiling, the statutory limit on U.S. borrowing. The cap allows the government to rack up debt to pay its bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told Congress that her agency will run out of flexibility to avoid missing payments after October 18, at which point Washington would face the unprecedented threat of default unless Congress acts.

House Democrats on Wednesday adopted a measure to raise the debt ceiling, but Senate lawmakers have been stymied amid a partisan dispute. Republicans have refused to raise the debt ceiling in the narrowly divided chamber, arguing they should not have to foot the bill for Biden’s broader economic agenda. That has angered Schumer and Democrats, who stress the debt ceiling covers past spending — and point out their party agreed to raise the borrowing limit without issue even under former president Donald Trump.

Republicans led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have blocked multiple attempts to address the debt ceiling in recent days, arguing that Democrats should use a process known as reconciliation to address the issue. The move allows Democrats to adopt bills with a simple majority. But Schumer has argued it is time consuming and “risky,” creating a stalemate in the chamber with significant economic implications, as the Biden administration warns inaction could plunge the country into a recession…

GOP Death Cultists, beavering away:

Lawmakers reached a deal on the spending legislation after Democrats agreed to strip out a provision that would have raised the federal government’s ability to continue borrowing funds through the end of 2022. Senate Republicans blocked an initial funding package on Monday over its inclusion, refusing to give the majority party any of the votes needed to move ahead on a bill to avert a first-ever federal default in the coming weeks.

The legislation that passed on Thursday would keep the government fully funded through Dec. 3, giving lawmakers additional time to reach consensus over the dozen annual bills that dictate federal spending. It would provide $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees resettle in the United States and $28.6 billion to help communities rebuild from hurricanes, wildfires and other recent natural disasters…

Before agreeing to the details of the spending bill Thursday morning, the Senate defeated an amendment proposed by Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, that would have curtailed the duration of some of the benefits for Afghan refugees.

Senators also voted down an amendment, offered by Senator Roger Marshall, Republican of Kansas, that would have barred funds from going toward the implementation and enforcement of Mr. Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, as well as an amendment that would deny lawmakers pay should they fail to pass a budget resolution and the dozen spending bills by Oct. 1.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    63Comments

    2. 2.

      Kirk Spencer

      Ironically, this passage of a stop-gap business as usual resolution gives me hope about the two big bills we’re all (well, most of us) suffering such angst about.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Medicine Man

      The debt limit is just a mechanism for Republicans to virtue signal and waste time when they’re not in power. It needs to be axed.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Team D should call the debt limit bill something like “The Donald Trump Is America’s Greatest President Act of 2021” (TDTIAGPA?) (or something similar with snazzy acronym) and force a roll-call vote on it.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … RollCall:

      The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Thursday to decriminalize and deschedule marijuana, finishing a two-day markup in which the panel also approved a series of bipartisan measures designed to lower drug prices.

      Republicans Matt Gaetz of Florida and Tom McClintock of California joined Democrats to advance the marijuana bill by a vote of 26-15.

      The measure, sponsored by Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., passed the chamber last year but stalled in the GOP-controlled Senate. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer proposed a similar measure in July, sparking hopes among advocates that the legislation would finally make it into law.

      The bill would decriminalize and deschedule cannabis, and implement a federal tax on marijuana products to fund grants for communities hardest hit by the nation’s war on drugs. The bill would also allow most individuals convicted of nonviolent cannabis offenses to expunge their records, with the exception of those considered to be “kingpins,” or those who helped oversee a criminal drug ring.

      The outlook for final passage is still uncertain. Schumer and co-sponsors, including Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., have not yet formally introduced their draft bill, and Congress is currently consumed by a debate to pass trillions of dollars in spending on infrastructure and social programs.

      […]

      Good, good. Keep pushing forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Urza

      YAY we get to hear about all this again in 9 weeks.  Its not like anything is going to change about the situation by then.  Though a headline of “Republicans stole Xmas” for blocking it would be nice.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: You know that card from years ago, maybe based on the far side?

      Scene:  Yelling at your dog

      What you say:  “Ginger!  Bad dog, Ginger!  Bad dog!  Ginger, you know you’re not supposed to get in the garbage.”

      What they hear:  “Ginger! blah blah Ginger! blah blah Ginger!  blah blah blah”

      That’s the point I am at about all the speculation about these two bills.  No one, and I mean no one, has an inside track on what’s going on or what will happen.

      So I am tuning it all out as “blah blah blah blah blah blah blah”.

      All it’s doing is stressing everyone out.  The people who are talking don’t know, and the people who know are not talking.

      We are all just being spun like cotton candy, and I’m done being a pawn of the media.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MomSense

      @Urza:

      Oh FFS just take the win.  A lot of harm has been prevented.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Urza

      I’d rather we eliminate the filibuster and the debt ceiling because we finally learned Republicans don’t mind slashing the tires if it keeps the rest of us from getting where we need to go.  Pushing it off 9 weeks changes nothing other than putting framing about Xmas around it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Another Scott

      Just spoke to a lawmaker familiar with the Progressive Caucus’s whip count, and they seemed confident there’d be at least 50 Dems voting no on the infrastructure bill if Pelosi held a vote tonight.

      This lawmaker also guessed there wouldn’t be a vote tonight.

      — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 30, 2021

      A Josh/TPM tweet says that the Progressives are holding firm so far (and he’s right – why wouldn’t they at this point, the S&M crew haven’t given up anything yet) and that Clyburn isn’t whipping yet.

      Everyone wants to get out of town and get this off their backs, that can’t be underestimated, so I wouldn’t be at all surprised if there’s an agreement before say 0300 tomorrow. But it’s probably 50/50.

      Exciting!!

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kropacetic

      Just picked my buddy up from work and a bunch of plague rats were demonstrating for “medical freedom” across the street.  Plenty of weird signs about Biden being Obama’s puppet and traitor, none suggesting this medical freedom should extend to abortions.

      Come to think of it, the pro-life crowd is being somewhat consistent in one sense.  Every sperm microorganism is sacred and must be allowed to proliferate.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      A public service reminder that Louis DeJoy still runs the Post Office. He is working as hard as he can to make it uncompetitive and unable to perform its full suite of services.

      “The Postal Service’s problems are serious but, working together, they can be solved,” U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a release. “Our 10-year Plan capitalizes on our natural strengths and addresses our serious weaknesses.”

      United States Postal Service changes to delivery times kick in Friday, meaning that cross-country mail could see up to two-day delays going forward.

      The changes also mean package shipments will be more expensive during the upcoming holiday season, U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Meiko Patton said.

      Current standards regulate that first-class mail shipped from any location reaches its destination in three days or less. New regulations would allow mail to be delivered in up to five days, depending on where it is coming from within the continental U.S., as the service transitions more of its operations to ground shipping from air.

      Mail traveling more than 931 miles, or 20 hours, will have a four-day delivery standard. Mail traveling more than 1,908 miles, or more than 41 hours, will have a five-day delivery standard.

      Still, 61% of first-class mail and 93% of periodicals — like subscription magazines released at regular intervals — will not be affected by the changes, Patton said.

      Consumers can still choose priority mail services for one-to-three day shipping across the continental U.S.

      The U.S. Postal Service also will increase the cost of domestic package shipments during this holiday season — from Oct. 3 to Dec. 26 — to reflect the needs presented last year, Patton said. International mail will not be affected.

      Previously, letters and flats coming from within a six-hour drive would have a two-day standard. The U.S. Postal Service adjusted that to apply to flat mail within a three-hour drive, bumping most mail coming from farther away to a three-day standard.

      But packages within an eight-hour drive, rather than from the previous time-frame of six hours, will now meet two-day standard. Sixty-eight percent of packages will still have one-to-two day delivery.

      The U.S. Postal Service contends that this better meets consumer needs, as demand increases for packages in a more competitive market and decreases for letters and flats.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article254582267.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    43. 43.

      trollhattan

      @germy
      The business model being proposed by DeJoy seems to be that of Theranos, and just maybe that Holmes person will be available, post-trial, to give it a go. Winning!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      trollhattan

      Checking in on the Scientist-Shaman Russian lady arrested on suspicion of arson in the Fawn Fire; surprise, she’s fucking nuts!

      A Palo Alto woman facing felony charges of arson in connection with the Fawn Fire in Shasta County told authorities she was trying to boil bear urine out of creek water the day the fire started, according to a criminal complaint.

      Alexandra Souverneva, 30, is accused of “willfully, unlawfully, and maliciously” setting fire to forest land in the Mountain Gate area near Redding on Sept. 22, igniting a blaze that has destroyed 185 structures and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

      On Wednesday, authorities lifted the remaining evacuations for the Fawn Fire, which was 75% contained according to Cal Fire after charring more than 8,595 acres.

      In Redding, just miles from the Fawn Fire, Souverneva faces a felony arson charge with an enhanced charge of committing arson during a state of emergency. Together, the charges could result in up to nine years in prison, Shasta County District Attorney, Stephanie Bridgett said. She has pleaded not guilty.

      Souverneva told Cal Fire officials that she was hiking to Canada when she became thirsty and found a puddle of water near a dry creek bed, according to court records. The water contained bear urine, Souverneva said, and after an unsuccessful attempt to filter it with a tea bag, she tried to start a fire to boil the water instead. But, she said, “it was too wet for the fire to start.”

      She drank the water anyway and continued to walk uphill, she told authorities, until she saw smoke and “airplanes dropping pink stuff” and then contacted the fire department.

      Quarry workers reported seeing a woman matching Souverneva’s description who was “acting irrationally” near where the fire began Wednesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the woman continued walking east into the vegetation, leaving behind two carbon dioxide cartridges and a battery along a dirt road.

      Later that night, fire officials found Souverneva as they battled the growing blaze and assessed her for possible dehydration. At the time, she was carrying a functioning cigarette lighter and a “pink and white item containing a green leafy substance she admitted to smoking that day,” Cal Fire Officer Matt Alexander reported.

      This “Wild” sequel will be lit.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      UncleEbeneezer

      GARDENA, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed eight bills Thursday, Sept. 30, focusing on policing reform.

      Those bills include requiring officers to intervene when another officer uses excessive force, a process to decertify peace officers for serious misconduct and banning certain restraints.

      “We have work to do. Just because you sign a piece of legislation doesn’t change things fundamentally, it’s the application. Program passing is not problem-solving,” Newsom said.

      The ‘George Floyd Bill,’ authored by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena), requires and outlines techniques for officers to intervene when witnessing another officer using excessive force.

      “Derek Chauvin was charged for killing George Floyd, but justice for George Floyd doesn’t rest in Chauvin’s conviction alone – there were three additional officers simply stood by and watched him die,” Holden said.

      Holden said that an officer who fails to intervene could be disciplined in the same way as the officer who used excessive force.

      State Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) authored a bill known as the ‘Kenneth Ross Jr.’ initiative, which allows California to decertify police officers for misconduct. Kenneth Ross Jr. was killed April 11, 2018, while running past Rowley Park. Gardena Police Officer Michael Robbins was cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident, but criminal justice reform advocates asked for more police accountability, pointing out this was Robbins’ fourth shooting.

      At the time, California was one of only four states in the county without the ability to decertify police officers.

      https://www.abc10.com/article/news/local/california/governor-gavin-newsom-police-reform-bills/103-6ac47832-b09e-4dc3-8e5a-ab10a5e5f92a

      Reply
    55. 55.

      germy

      I love that a reporter asked manchin about his son being CEO of an energy company & he was like “hey shut the fuck up about that” & they did. This country rocks

      — Justin🦩Boldaji بلداجي (@justinboldaji) September 30, 2021

      Remember when his daughter was price gouging emergency allergic reaction medicine? There were dudes in here that were like, "he's just looking out for his baby girl" like she isn't a 40 year old supervillain

      — Famous Bowl Carver (@RateMySalad) September 30, 2021

      Reply
    58. 58.

      debbie

      @Kropacetic:

      Hearings have started in the Ohio Senate over a proposed abortion bill that would end all abortions once Roe v. Wade had been overturned. One of the legislators (Dem) asked one of the sponsors (Rep female) if exceptions would be made for incest, and she said no because “They have human DNA. There is human DNA.”

      I’m wondering if there’s a conspiracy theory somewhere that I’ve missed that would explain this human DNA thing.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Dan B

      @Omnes Omnibus: Raise hand, “I do!”

      It seems the Democratic (can we say Midnight Blue Dawg) chair of the Post Office Board admires DeJoy for his innovations.

      Ask Satby what she thinks about DeJoy and the board.  She sent me a package of Skinluvver’s soaps via Priority Mail.  Took a week and this was before the most blatant DeJoy destruction.  He’s been at it a long time.

      Reply

