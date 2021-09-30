Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Women: they get shit done

Good luck with your asparagus.

The math demands it!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

What fresh hell is this?

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Reality always wins in the end.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Hey, Lurkers!

Open Thread: Hey, Lurkers!

by | 90 Comments

This post is in: 

I thought we might have a thread for all the lurkers out there.  It’s been well over a month since the last one.

You may already know this, but when you post your first comment, it goes into moderation, and sometimes it takes a while for one of us to see it and free your comment so it shows up for everyone.  Once it’s released from moderation, it goes into the comments with the time-stamp for when you first submitted it, so then most people probably never see it.  So it’s not surprising that first comments don’t get replied to.

So I thought we would try this open thread where I can keep a particular eye out for first comments that go into moderation.

Some of you guys poked your heads up last time we had a lurker thread; hoping to see you guys again today, too!

In any case, it’s lurker appreciation day here on Balloon Juice!  Welcome, all.

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AliceBlue
  • ALurkSupreme
  • Anomalous Cowherd
  • ArchTeryx
  • bbleh
  • BobinPDX
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • Bunyippie
  • catclub
  • dnfree
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • EighthCousin
  • Ejoiner
  • eldorado
  • Ishmael
  • Jager
  • jeffreyw
  • joey5slice
  • john b
  • Katrina
  • KrackenJack
  • lashonharangue
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mag
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Marc
  • Mark
  • MazeDancer
  • Mike Molloy
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Niques
  • oatler
  • Ol' Nat
  • Other Other Other John
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • pajaro
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Piper
  • piratedan
  • raven
  • Reboot
  • Regulon
  • Rob
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • Steeplejack
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Teedub
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Tony Jay
  • TxTiger
  • WaterGirl
  • wesincle
  • xephyr
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    90Comments

    1. 1.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Oh, man, no takers in half an hour?! Democrats in disarray and cute cats must be mesmerizing.

      Come on in, the water’s fine!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jager

      A friend’s dad recently died in his late-90s. A month ago, he was being transferred to hospice care, my friend was riding in the ambulance with him, his dad called him over and said, “Son tell the driver this thing has a bad left wheel bearing.” The old boy was a master mechanic, he fixed tanks in WWII, ran a Federal motor pool, a great dad and husband. One of those guys who could fix anything, including an ornate Turkish coffee/espresso maker my friend’s wife bought at an antique auction for its looks. The guy she bought it from told her it stopped working in the 60s. Her father-in-law fixed it in an afternoon of tinkering. Just a great guy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Rob

      Hello, I post at rare intervals.

      I like watching birds and listening to new indie-ish music.

      I’m glad that the Senate has approved a temporary funding measure.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      john b

      I poke my head out every once in a while, but have mostly been lurking for 14ish years. I think I was directed here by Andrew Sullivan’s blog — boy has my opinion of him declined!

      I visit the site most days. Nice to see all of you!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ArchTeryx

      I’m definitely a lurker, the “furry” contingent of the BJ jackals.  I figured Trump’s election would be my end because I’d lose Obamacare and thus access to the care that keeps me alive, but thank Christ on crutches it didn’t happen.

      A lot of my lurking is just because I’m perpetually behind the curve; my work doesn’t allow me to keep BJ up often enough to contribute to most threads before they’re already dead.

      I’ve had a near suicidal crisis when I hit my 50th birthday (and still stuck in a minimum wage job with my PhD) but my friends and fiancee pulled me out. Life’s a struggle, but there’s one thing I’m rich in: Friends and loved one that have my back. I wouldn’t be alive without them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ol' Nat

      I’m too busy teaching middle schoolers! So sorry!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      ArchTeryx

      @AliceBlue: Frankly, that’s a far more constructive use of your time. The strutting, deafening peacockery among the U.S. Senate  now that they’re under pressure to actually DO THEIR JOBS would be enough to make anyone sick.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Marc

      @BobinPDX: I read that and thought, “Wow, that’s shocking!”  Then after a moment of thought, “Well, maybe not that shocking.”  Then a moment later.  “Actually, I ought to have expected that was the case.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      pajaro

      So maybe one of you non-lurkers can explain, if we want to respond to someone else and include one of those nice boxes with a quote from the post, the series of commands necessary to accomplish this task.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Niques

      Hi, All … I occasionally comment, but mostly just lurk (every day since GW’s reign of error). I frequent other blogs as well, but consider BJ the adults in the room. Thank you all for letting me listen in!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mag

      I do not post much since everything I see seems so bleak.

      We were hours away from a fascist coup in January, but not enough people give a shit to prevent it and rather rely on traditions that people like McConnell just abuse and people like Trump exploit. Police brutality is increasing.

      A vocal and active militant, x-tian, and white segment of our nation is losing their shit because other people are not white or x-tian enough for them. Plus, not enough people in power cares that we’re in the final days of a dying earth. The nation is ungovernable and seems about to collapse; maybe like the Soviet Union. If the country is beholden to maskholes and vax-deniers, how do we have a hope of tackling the wholesale changes needed to address and mitigate climate change?

      My hope is that it will be a peaceful transition into smaller nations, but I doubt it. I’m pretty sure whatever course it takes, any money I’ve managed to save in my years working toward retirement will vanish overnight thanks to having it all in the rigged stock market and backed by a fiat currency. And, even if the country breaks up peacefully, many smaller nations will be even harder to coordinate to tackle the climate crisis.

      So I don’t post often, because I have little uplifting or hopeful to contribute.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      catclub

      @Jager

      A month ago, he was being transferred to hospice care, my friend was riding in the ambulance with him, his dad called him over and said, “Son tell the driver this thing has a bad left wheel bearing.”

      what a great story. … even better if the van is actually perfectly fine.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      KrackenJack

      @Jager: Sounds like a great guy. There are still people developing those kinds of skills, but kids today are more likely to be remembered for their ability to unbrick a router or make smart home devices cooperate.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Katrina

      Lurker here! Been reading this blog since about 2006 but never get around to commenting! Hi everyone. I enjoy the political posts, and the culture/music posts, and the food preservation/cooking posts. I’ve lots to say but never get around to it.  I live in seattle and always intend to go to the Meetups but never do. Hope everyone is doing ok.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      joey5slice

      Long-time reader, fifth(?)-time commenter. Just wanted to pop in and say hi. I only threw my hat in the ring the first time a few months ago, and probably won’t have too much to say in general.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Yutsano

      I’m not really a lurker. I just haven’t been posting a lot lately. When I go back to work I’ll try to post when I can!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Anomalous Cowherd

      Oh, man. Ever since LGM started with those dumb “badges” (“Badges? We don’t need no stinking badges!”) I’ve been afeared of posting because posting leads to…badges!!

      Promise me that BJ will eschew “badges” and I might post more (although I don’t know if that’s a promise or a threat).

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ejoiner

      So I’m one of those long-time sorta lurkers (since GWB and Iraq, comment infrequently)…but my comments are always in moderation for a few minutes whenever I post regardless of the content. So what’s that all about?

      Also, great blog…top 10000. At least.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jager

      @catclub:

      After he retired he and his wife moved into a new condo. My friend called one afternoon, he asked his mom what was going on, she said, “your father is taking the kitchen cabinets apart, they have been driving him crazy because he says they are out of plumb.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Reboot

      As a infrequent commenter/lurker, I have a question. Each time I make one of my infrequent comments, there’s about a five-minute window before my comment appears. Is this an editing window that every commenter experiences or is this moderation?

      ….Oops, didn’t see Ejoiner @ 26.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      jeffreyw

      @pajaro

      So maybe one of you non-lurkers can explain, if we want to respond to someone else and include one of those nice boxes with a quote from the post, the series of commands necessary to accomplish this task.

      Select the text you want to quote and copy it (Ctrl-C), then hit the reply button. That will take you to the comment box. Now hit Ctrl-V
      Now select the text you just copied over and then click on the quote icon. Now click after the last of that text to de-select it and hit Enter 2 times to get the cursor out of the quote box,
      add your reply text and you are on your way
      note that if you hit enter while still inside the selected text it will disappear.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dnfree

      @john b: you’re not kidding about Andrew Sullivan!  I still get his weekly email, and he has gone nuts over “woke” among other things.  It’s so extreme I can’t even remember what I used to like about him.  Probably this place has replaced him in terms of my activity.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Scout211

      @pajaro:

      So maybe one of you non-lurkers can explain, if we want to respond to someone else and include one of those nice boxes with a quote from the post, the series of commands necessary to accomplish this task.

      That took some time for me to figure out as well. And then posting a link took even more time to figure out. Because of course, it’s magic. 😉

      One way to do it is to first click on the reply to the person’s comment so you have your comment box ready. Be sure it is in visual mode and not text mode. Then go back to the comment and highlight then copy what you’d like to quote. Then paste it in your comment box. Then highlight that quote and click the quotation mark icon. You should be good. If you accidentally include your own text in the quote (which happens to me too often) you can highlight it and then click the quotation mark icon again and it should undo the quote box. Good luck. I hope others add their techniques as mine are rather rudimentary.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      AliceBlue

      @Mag:   I have these thoughts too, although I try to be optimistic and concentrate on the good things in my life.  But I’m almost 70 and I never imagined that I would be growing old in a country that seems to be going to hell in a handbasket.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lashonharangue

      I usually lurk unless I have some specific knowledge about or a question regarding a topic. Not one to venture hot takes. I leave that to the regulars.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      PaulWartenberg

      No time to lurk. They are repainting the library exterior and the crane equipment keeps beeping and beeping and beeping and BEEPING AND BEEPING AND NOW I KNOW EDGAR ALLAN POE LIVED NEXT TO A CONSTRUCTION SITE WHEN HE WROTE THE TELL-TALE HEART BECAUSE THE ETERNAL BEEPING OF THE HIDEOUS CRANE WOULD NEVER STOP AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA…

      Reply
    38. 38.

      KrackenJack

      @pajaro:
      ETA: What Scout and Jeffery said

      I’m sure other people have a much more efficient way to quote text. My process is:

      1. Copy the text I want to quote from their comment
      2. Click the Reply button
      3. Hit Enter a couple of times in the Comment box (that’s so I have a place to add text outside of block quote)
      4. Place my cursor in the middle of the new lines
      5. Click on the Double Quotes icon (Visual tab) or b-quote button (Text tab)
      6. Paste the text into the block
      7. Add my two-cents worth and click Post Comment

      Testing, 1, 2, 5:

      So maybe one of you non-lurkers can explain, if we want to respond to someone else and include one of those nice boxes with a quote from the post, the series of commands necessary to accomplish this task.

      Hope that works for you. Quoting definitely helps me to follow busy conversations.​

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      oops, sorry guys!  The fence guys showed up – without calling ahead – to replace “one fence post” but they were supposed to be replacing 8, so it took some time to sort that out.

      I didn’t mean to leave you guys hanging!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Bunyippie

      Hi all!  I’ve been a lurker for YEARS.  Really love this place but just have never been a commenter type.  Just wanted to say thanks to everyone.  It’s a great community of people you have here.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Piper

      I’ve been reading here and lurking since 2005, and just want to say thank you for all the great content through the years!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Tony Jay

      @pajaro

      Pull up a chair.

      So, before you hit Reply, copy the line of text you want to block quote. Then hit Reply.

      You’ll then have a lovely comment box with the name of the person you’re replying to in it. Paste the line of text you copied in there.

      Now, here’s a thing. After you’ve pasted the text, hit return. If you don’t, I’ve found that everything you write after the quote appears in the same blockquote, which is bloody annoying and gets a finger-wag.

      So, then, highlight the quote you pasted. See the boxes above the comment window? b for Bold, i for italic, etc? Depending on the format you’re using the one you want is either called b-quote or is the symbol for speech marks.

      Hit that. Your quote is now safely contained in a blockquote box and you can respond to it below.

      Then start drinking. Because they’ll probably reply back to you and it becomes a whole thing.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      raven

      Any of you New Englanders heard of Bertram Aaron Yaffe?

       

      Bertram A. Yaffe, a WWII veteran, former candidate for the Tenth Congressional District and public health activist passed away Monday morning after a brief hospitalization. He was 93.

      Mr. Yaffe was a native of Sparta, Georgia. He graduated Emory University and was attending Emory Law School until joining the United States Marine Corps in 1941. He served in the Pacific theatre for twenty-seven months and was awarded the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars during the battles of Bougainville, Guam and Iwo Jima. He achieved the rank of Major. His memoir, Fragments of War: A Marine’s Personal Journey, was published by the Naval Institute Press in 1999.

      He was a Democratic candidate for Congress in 1970, running as a progressive in opposition to the Vietnam Nam war. He founded and chaired the New England Coalition for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, one of the first multistate efforts to coordinate regional health policy and programs. The World Health Organization recognized his efforts as a model of regional collaboration in 1988. He was President of the Erna Yaffe Foundation, an organization he founded in honor of his first wife Erna to promote health efficacy. Mr. Yaffe was appointed to the Massachusetts Public Health Council in 1979 and served through five administrations becoming the longest serving member in the Council’s history. He also served as President of both the Massachusetts Public Health Association and the Massachusetts Health Council.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      eldorado

      mostly just lurk but sometimes post. was hoping to get a few pics of some new kittens that have been romping around the neighborhood, but the rain has put a kibosh on that.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Rob:

      I’m glad that the Senate has approved a temporary funding measure.

      And now the House has, too, so it’s a done deal.  Was just watching the vote on C-SPAN.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Steeplejack

      @pajaro:

      First, to reply to a comment that you are reading without including a blockquote—the “nice boxes” that you referred to—just press the Reply button at the end of the person’s comment. That will take you to the comment editing box at the bottom of the page, where you can write your reply.

      Just wanted to make that clear before moving on to . . .

      Reply with a blockquote: If you are going to quote something from the other person’s comment that you are reading, it is best to copy that snippet to your clipboard before pressing the Reply button.

      Once you are down in the editing box, write some or all of your comment, then paste in your quoted snippet in the place where you want it to go.

      Then highlight the snippet and, from the toolbar above the comment box, click the “b-quote” or [big quotes icon] button. That will put your snippet in an HTML blockquote, and it should show up as a nice box in your comment.

      Feel free to play around with it and ask questions. This is a good thread for mistakes and experimentation, since we are not dealing with our usual life-and-death issues. I will check back periodically.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Roger Moore

      @pajaro:

      So maybe one of you non-lurkers can explain, if we want to respond to someone else and include one of those nice boxes with a quote from the post, the series of commands necessary to accomplish this task.

      To quote someone (assuming the visual text editor is working right):

      1. Highlight the text you want to quote and press Ctrl-C (or use Edit->Copy).
      2. Click the “Reply” button at the lower right of the comment you want to reply to.
      3. Hit return.
      4. Hit the quotation mark symbol from the list above the text box
      5. Paste your quoted text using Ctrl-V (or Edit->Paste)
      6. Hit return two more times

      It’s actually more complex than maybe it ought to be.  The especially hard part is learning that hitting return once while you’re in the quote box just starts a new paragraph, but doing it twice takes you to a new paragraph that is outside the quote box.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      I comment irregularly,  as the regulars are much faster at getting good bits out. Anyway, an aged alcoholic starets may not be the best one to hand out advice. Ask Nicholas II about that.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      TxTiger

      WaterGirl, I really appreciate that you do this from time to time. As a lurker who is also a full-time worker, I usually don’t see threads until long after they have posted, and by that time someone else has already posted all the thoughts I had. So I just read the front pagers and cheer them on. Betty Cracker and Cole have been especially gratifying recently, though MisterMix still brings his usual fire.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      WaterGirl

      @Anomalous Cowherd:  What are the badges?  I will have to go look at LGM for a minute after I post this.

      There was a hilarious Sunday years and years ago when John Cole thought it would be a great idea if we all had avatars!  That was something.

      The avatars were turned off before the end of the day.  I might have to find that post for our 20th anniversary in January.

      edit: are the badges things like the “frequent commenter” and “much beloved” symbols?  ugh.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Tony Jay

      @BobinPDX:

      It should be surprising, but it’s not, is it? And I’d bet at least two fingers and a strip of back skin that it’s not – just – the crazy godbotherers.

      One day we’ll find out that the entire global wingnutosphere was run out of one trollfarm in a flat above a second hand PC repair shop in downtown Bratislava, and that won’t be surprising either.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Mike Molloy

      @TxTiger:WaterGirl, I really appreciate that you do this from time to time

      Seconded.  Another long-time reader who occasionally delurks to say hello in these lurker threads.

      One thing I like very much about BJ comments threads:  all in a straight line, no threading/indenting, makes it at least possible to follow the conversation.  Keeping up with the fast pace of posting, that is another thing…

      Reply
    71. 71.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: Simply put, a digital badge is an indicator of accomplishment or skill that can be displayed, accessed, and verified online. These badges can be earned in a wide variety of environments, an increasing number of which are online.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      mrmoshpotato

      @AliceBlue:

      I don’t have the intestinal fortitude to keep up with the DC sausage-making today, so I decided I might as well clean the bathroom. Such is my exciting life.

      Me neither. Making lunch then doing housework.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Ishmael

      Have been lurking all day but wandered off to see if Sinema and Manchin have salvaged their reputations by deciding to support both bills. Not yet.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      WaterGirl

      @Ejoiner: Does it actually say “your comment is in moderation”?

      Or does the 5-minute edit window just make you think your comment is in moderation?

      Otherwise, comments post immediately (once your first comment has been approved) but you do have 5 minutes to edit it.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      MazeDancer

      @ArchTeryx

      but there’s one thing I’m rich in: Friends and loved one that have my back.

      Then you truly have it all.

      And go ahead and contribute to dead threads. It’s good practice. And, one day, when your schedule changes, you will be ready to roll.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      WaterGirl

      @Reboot: In case no one has answered yet, it’s just an edit window.  If you are in moderation you will see something like “Your comment is in moderation.”

      You have 5 minutes to correct your typos or add the clever thing you thought of just as you pressed POST COMMENT.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      EighthCousin

      Like john b, I’ve been lurking since 2008 or so when I found BJ via A. Sullivan and never looked back. I check in daily…especially for Covid-19 updates. Y’all have been my news source for all that time.

      Today’s On the Road reminds me that I have some great pictures from a long-ago raft trip (1974) through the bottom of the Grand Canyon. (I have never seen it from the top.) The photos are on Kodachrome so need to be scanned, and that is possible now. Also I’m reasonably certain that the subject area has not been bulldozed for an industrial park or a freeway, so the scenery is still there.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Steeplejack

      @Reboot:

      Do you get a message? I believe that you get one when a comment goes into moderation. For other delays, I’ll yield to WaterGirl or another front-pager for an explanation.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      KrackenJack

      “Balloon Juice: Come for the politics, stay for the detailed user instructions”

      BTW, The five minute delay mentioned in 26 and 30, does lead to some repetition. The radio profanity delay is 30 seconds or less.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.