On The Road – frosty – Grand Canyon, North Rim

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

frosty

North Rim: The Arizona strip between the Canyon and Utah. We visited it from Kanab UT.

Once more opting for less traveled areas of a National Park, we spent a day at the North Rim of the Canyon. We saw the South Rim on a family trip in 2004, and since then I wanted to see the other side. Apparently only 10% of Grand Canyon visitors get here; understandable because it’s quite remote from Flagstaff, Phoenix, and other parts of Arizona. It’s a 200 mile drive from the South Rim to the North, so it makes more sense to add it to a trip to see the Utah parks, which is what we did.

Nevertheless, there were a lot of people visiting, especially considering it opened for the season on May 15th. The parking area for the Kaibab Trail down into the canyon was jammed, with cars parked on the road on both sides. This set of pictures was taken from the lodge area at the edge of the canyon.

On our way back to where we were staying in Kanab, we drove out Cape Royal Road, which had several overlooks, seeing parts of the canyon that aren’t visible from the South Rim. We also saw evidence of fires on all of our drives, some prescribed, some not. Fire suppression in most of the 20th Century changed the ecology and the intensity of the fires that occurred.

On The Road - frosty - Grand Canyon, North Rim 7
May 20, 2021

This was our first view of the canyon.

On The Road - frosty - Grand Canyon, North Rim 6
May 20, 2021

Bright Angel Point trail. This is a short trail from the lodge to a point with 270 degree views, some of the best from either rim. At the point in the picture, it is narrow with drops on each side. It would have been an easier walk without winds gusting in the 30s and 40s.

On The Road - frosty - Grand Canyon, North Rim 5
May 20, 2021

View from Bright Angel Point

On The Road - frosty - Grand Canyon, North Rim 4
May 20, 2021

View from Bright Angel Point

On The Road - frosty - Grand Canyon, North Rim 3
May 20, 2021

The North Rim Lodge was built in 1937 by the Union Pacific Railroad. It overlooks the canyon.

On The Road - frosty - Grand Canyon, North Rim 2
May 20, 2021

View from Roosevelt Point, on the Cape Royal Road. The Vermilion Cliffs are in the far distance.

On The Road - frosty - Grand Canyon, North Rim 1
May 20, 2021

This is a view of Walhalla Overlook above Angels Window, which is named because the Colorado River is visible through the hole in the arch.

On The Road - frosty - Grand Canyon, North Rim
May 20, 2021

Aspens don’t thrive when there’s an overstory blocking sunlight. Intense fires destroy the Ponderosa Pine overstory and ultimately convert the forest to aspen. Less intense or prescribed fires clear out the understory so more pine seedlings can take root. This area burned in 2006.

  • JanieM
  • lowtechcyclist
  • YY_Sima Qian

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      The phrase “pictures don’t do it justice” was practically made for the Grand Canyon.

      I can’t speak for the South Rim because I’ve never been there, but walking along the edge of the North Rim of the Canyon was like turning the world’s most amazing kaleidoscope: every twenty feet, the view was incredible in a different way.

    2. 2.

      JanieM

      @lowtechcyclist:

      The phrase “pictures don’t do it justice” was practically made for the Grand Canyon.

      Totally agree.

      I hiked in the Canyon for two weeks in 1972 and again for a shorter visit in 1984. It’s my second favorite hiking place after ONP, other-worldly, beautiful, dangerous, varied.

      Thanks for the pics, Frosty. They bring back great memories.

    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Nice pics! I like the experience on the North Rim, much less crowded, though much of the canyon view is against the light w/ the Sun being slightly south. The dawn & dusk views on the South Rim is magical, though.

