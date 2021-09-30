On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

frosty

North Rim: The Arizona strip between the Canyon and Utah. We visited it from Kanab UT.

Once more opting for less traveled areas of a National Park, we spent a day at the North Rim of the Canyon. We saw the South Rim on a family trip in 2004, and since then I wanted to see the other side. Apparently only 10% of Grand Canyon visitors get here; understandable because it’s quite remote from Flagstaff, Phoenix, and other parts of Arizona. It’s a 200 mile drive from the South Rim to the North, so it makes more sense to add it to a trip to see the Utah parks, which is what we did.

Nevertheless, there were a lot of people visiting, especially considering it opened for the season on May 15th. The parking area for the Kaibab Trail down into the canyon was jammed, with cars parked on the road on both sides. This set of pictures was taken from the lodge area at the edge of the canyon.

On our way back to where we were staying in Kanab, we drove out Cape Royal Road, which had several overlooks, seeing parts of the canyon that aren’t visible from the South Rim. We also saw evidence of fires on all of our drives, some prescribed, some not. Fire suppression in most of the 20th Century changed the ecology and the intensity of the fires that occurred.