Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

They are all Michael Cohen now.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Too inconsequential to be sued

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

This really is a full service blog.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Everybody saw this coming.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Kittens! Well, Just One Kitten, But She’s Adorable!

Kittens! Well, Just One Kitten, But She’s Adorable!

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

Did you know that today has been declared ‘Kittens’ day?

Well, it has, because I just did it. Indycat32 sent in pics of her adorable new kitten, Chloe.

As a bonus, I will add the first 10 cat or kitten pictures you send in the comments of the post.  Just write something about your feline friend and send me a pic, and I’ll at the pic to your comment.

Oh, and tomorrow has been declared ‘Puppies’ Day.  Same same.  Except it’s the first 10 dog or puppy pics.

🌸

And now, back to Chloe, new owner and master of servant Indycat32.  I adore the way some kittens can twist their little bodies in ways that shouldn’t be possible.  I called my Willow ‘Twister’ for awhile because she did that.  I miss that so much!

Kittens! Well, Just One Kitten, But She's Adorable! Kittens! Well, Just One Kitten, But She's Adorable! 1 Kittens! Well, Just One Kitten, But She's Adorable! 2 Kittens! Well, Just One Kitten, But She's Adorable! 3

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Danton
  • indycat32
  • jeffreyw
  • mrmoshpotato
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Speaking of kittens … weren’t we supposed to have a White House kitten by now? What the hell have Joe and Jill been doing that’s more consequential than a First Feline? America can’t take much more of this.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      I adore the way some kittens can twist their little bodies in ways that shouldn’t be possible.

      Yogacats!

      On a related note, I saw a guy in the park throwing around his leg like a rag doll the other day.  I was in awe of the dude’s hip flexor.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.