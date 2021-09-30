Did you know that today has been declared ‘Kittens’ day?

Well, it has, because I just did it. Indycat32 sent in pics of her adorable new kitten, Chloe.

As a bonus, I will add the first 10 cat or kitten pictures you send in the comments of the post. Just write something about your feline friend and send me a pic, and I’ll at the pic to your comment.

Oh, and tomorrow has been declared ‘Puppies’ Day. Same same. Except it’s the first 10 dog or puppy pics.

🌸

And now, back to Chloe, new owner and master of servant Indycat32. I adore the way some kittens can twist their little bodies in ways that shouldn’t be possible. I called my Willow ‘Twister’ for awhile because she did that. I miss that so much!

Open thread.