Deep calming breaths…

Jonathan Chait became an unlikely member of the burn-it-all-down pundit caucus when the tiny minority of obstructionist Democrats, most prominently Senators Manchin and Sinema, seemed determined to follow through on their bad-faith “my way or the highway” strategy to defeat the Democratic Party’s agenda.

Now Chait sees “glimmers of hope” in Manchin’s latest utterances, and maybe he’s right. An excerpt from a column published earlier today:

The biggest problem Democrats face is financing the [BBB] program, given that every dollar Democrats can raise, either through higher taxes on the wealthy or reduced spending on prescription drugs, has a team of lobbyists pleading its case. Manchin laid out a practical way through: repeal of the high-end portion of the Trump tax cuts to pay for it. “I want to do a tax overhaul,” he said. “One thing you understand that all Democrats agreed on, there’s not a lot of things we all agree on, is that the 2017 tax cuts are unfair and weighted toward the high end. Let’s fix that.”

I’d quibble with Manchin’s self-serving “there’s not a lot of things” Democrats agree on framing since upwards of 95% of Democrats in Congress, overwhelming majorities of voters and the POTUS agree with the policy agenda that Biden and the Democrats ran on and got elected to implement. The obstructionists are the flies in the ointment.

But I take Chait’s point, which is that Manchin and the other flies in the ointment are on record opposing Trump’s plutocrat-friendly tax cuts, so maybe they could be persuaded to view funds generated from a repeal as revenue that could then be spent to improve regular people’s lives. Chait also notes that Manchin made mildly favorable mouth-noises about the child tax credit, so that could be a spending peg Himself would countenance. Dog knows people could use the help.

Of course, no one knows how this scheme would fare when subjected to Sinema’s inscrutable “Is it mavericky? YES/NO” decision tree. And unless there’s serious spending to address the climate crisis in the reconciliation package, lots of Democrats will decline to support the infrastructure deal in exchange for obstructionist support on reconciliation. And they’ll be right to do so, in my opinion.

Still, it’s the start of a potential framework to reach a deal that was allegedly mostly hashed out months ago. Open thread.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      p.a.

      Aaaarrrrgggghhhhhh. This is like unlocking the nuclear football and handing it to a toddler (Sinema) or a know-it-all, I’m the center of the universe, teen (you-know-who).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      jonas

      A big problem is that neither Manchin or Sinema seem to really know what they want, or if they do, they aren’t telling anyone. For some reason. And if Manchin thinks his donors are upset now, wait until he tries to whip up a big ol’ tax hike on them. You think the lobbyists are swarming now…

      Reply
    3. 3.

      New Deal democrat

      Just a note that even if the infrastructure bill is defeated in the House, it can be incorporated into the reconciliation bill, or shoehorned into (or replace) another bill later. And (correct me if I’m wrong here) the Speaker can then vote against it and bring it up again later.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      topclimber

      Give climate change Max dollars, renew extended child credit, let Medicare negotiate drug prices, get a start on tax equity by repealing 2019 cuts. Works for me.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      feebog

      @jonas: I think Manchin has a pretty good idea what he wants in and out of the reconciliation bill.  The Maverick from Arizona, not so much.  I also think it is possible that Sinema may take Manchin’s lead and fall in line when all is said and done.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      Manchin, though an azz , is predictable and actually acts like a Senator. Comes with a list to debate.

      Watch LarryO’s opening segment from last night.

      Sinema is a Phucking clown😠

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @jonas: I agree, which is why maybe it’s at least a teeny-tiny bit encouraging that Manchin mentioning a specific thing, however obliquely, rather than gassing on about entitlements and inflation or whatever the dodge du jour is. Of course, he’s only one of several nuts that have to be cracked, and you’re right about the lobbyist swarm too. But that also makes his comment about the Trump tax cuts kind of interesting, if you squint and squoonch your face up just so…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Walker

      It is not Manchin. Manchin can be bought. The problem is Sinema. And until someone shows me hope with Sinema this is not going to happen.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      Chait also notes that Manchin made mildly favorable mouth-noises about the child tax credit, so that could be a spending peg Himself would countenance. Dog knows people could use the help.

      Ugh. If that’s his take on what Manchin said I don’t trust the rest of his analysis. Manchin’s proposal is a cut in the child tax credit. The only reason he put it forth is to block a renewal of the tax credit that isn’t means tested.

      IMO, this is about the climate change piece. A shit load of powerful and monied people don’t want any of the climate change provisions to go in. Conversely, the most passionate liberal Democrats won’t give way on the climate change piece. The rest of the stuff is negotiable and will be weakened by Manchin and others, but aren’t what the fight is about.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      citizen dave

      Just realized that Sinema is the woman in front of me in line at The Dollar Tree buying 27 little plastic plants for some reason and 15 other things, as I stand by both patiently and ragingly waiting to buy 2 packages of cheap AA batteries.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dave

      Fine. The net effect and result is pretty much the same (increased progessivity) so sit down and rewrite the bill.Regarding the climate change portion it might be time to subside methane fuel cells and consider coal as a primary petrochemical source (petroleum energy density is hard to replace)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kelly

      @New Deal democrat: the Speaker can then vote against it and bring it up again later

      Legislative rules like this, the filibuster, single Senators holding up nominations, articles in the press lauding a legislator’s mastery of the arcane rules remind me of my days maintaining financial software running ancient spagetti code.

      Reply

