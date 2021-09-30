White House moves to shield pandemic response if the government shuts down https://t.co/Esv9vKp3hD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 29, 2021





The U.S. recovery from the latest Covid-19 wave is taking hold across the country, with cases dropping or poised to start falling in the vast majority of states. https://t.co/PT1tapE1DH — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) September 29, 2021

A high stakes gambit to boost the U.S. vaccination rate, Biden’s federal mandate will cover as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors. https://t.co/g36YwkJ6T0 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2021

If FDA authorizes the booster of this coronavirus vaccine at a half dose size, as sources tell us is likely, the smaller dosage level could reduce risk of side effects from the shot, and allow Moderna to produce more doses globally in near-term, easing supply constraints. https://t.co/xcuh05r1T7 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 29, 2021

For its vaccine, Moderna created a strong dose—almost max tolerated. Pfizer did opposite, leading to speculation it was about profit margin, requiring multiple doses. Sources tell me they think smaller Moderna booster is more about lessening potential side effects of 3rd dose. https://t.co/vhe7LTwcId — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 29, 2021

We’re reaching deadlines for vaccine mandates. Some compliance numbers:

United: 98.5%

Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY: 95.5%

Bassett Healthcare Network, NY: 97%

NY hospitals overall: 92%

In several cases: <1 percent of employees terminatedhttps://t.co/IWRSyw2TfM — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 29, 2021

Daily chart – America’s pandemic is now an outlier in the rich world https://t.co/QAVLWLqBTV — Doug Thompson (@NWADoug) September 29, 2021

======

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that he expected all countries, including China, to collaborate in the second phase of a probe into the origins of the coronavirus after an initial mission to China. https://t.co/wuqc18xFu1 — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) September 28, 2021

Column: New evidence undermines the COVID lab-leak theory — but the press keeps pushing it https://t.co/Na8TVnDTJU — Michael Hiltzik (@hiltzikm) September 29, 2021

China's Golden Week travel not expected to return to pre-COVID levels this year https://t.co/flUkQrlXqE pic.twitter.com/v9OYOhTEUm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2021

Malaysia makes COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for government employees https://t.co/uPeswOgjil pic.twitter.com/ppRC8Ku7L4 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2021

Vietnam will lift the lockdown in its largest city, ending nearly three months of restrictions on movement to curb a coronavirus surge. People in Ho Chi Minh City will be able to leave their homes, but the government will still enforce social distancing. https://t.co/I2WCmHfv3U — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2021

As Singapore pursues a strategy of “living with COVID” and a gradual relaxation of pandemic restrictions, daily cases are skyrocketing and residents are growing increasingly anxious. But behind the headline figures, there is evidence the plan is working. https://t.co/oxOxbkBOj3 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2021

Melbourne's COVID-19 cases surged to record levels with officials blaming illegal home gatherings to watch the Australian Rules Football Grand Final for the spike as a hard lockdown neared two months https://t.co/R7owGWXKIE pic.twitter.com/iL7xO2BlJY — Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2021

Shock as teens reveal they're behind hit Covid sitehttps://t.co/1ECrhWdbOH pic.twitter.com/Xg31LSRkNv — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 30, 2021

New Zealand will offer a one-off resident visa to as many as 165,000 migrants after delays in processing applications during the pandemic threatened an exodus of skilled workers https://t.co/eYjhxbpBkh — Bloomberg (@business) September 30, 2021

Russia yesterday recorded the highest Covid death number in the world and officials are warning that the country is about to face a fourth wave. Only 29% of the population is fully vaccinated pic.twitter.com/MXxGl0x8Z5 — Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) September 27, 2021

Russian residents may soon be able to receive vaccines not recognized by the government, the Kommersant business daily reported, citing a Health Ministry proposal put up for public discussionhttps://t.co/bzEGHVbVAg — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 30, 2021

New frontiers in d*ck-measuring!

“It’s very low,” was Erdogan’s response after Putin reported his antibody level (“around 15 or 16”). My antibody level, for example, is above 1,000” https://t.co/MvCT77T5Gk via @bpolitics — Rosalind Mathieson (@RosMathieson) September 29, 2021

The pandemic has caused life expectancy in western Europe to fall by the largest amount since the second world war. Find out how our data team is tracking the pandemic on the continent https://t.co/tgvzl7UFs5 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) September 29, 2021

======

It’s safe to get Covid & flu vaccines at the same time, according to the CDC https://t.co/CrygMyUclH pic.twitter.com/cXm9geXiCr — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 30, 2021

2/ "As of Sept27, 2021, >125,000 lab-confirmed #COVID19 cases have been reported in pregnant people, including >22,000 hospitalized cases & 161 deaths."

In addition to risk to mothers, "there is an increased risk for adverse pregnancy and neonatal outcomes" with COVID infection. pic.twitter.com/kDkFpUnZ9b — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 29, 2021

Kids & Covid: 200K new pediatric cases are being added weekly, according to the Amer. Academy of Pediatrics & the Children’s Hospital Assn. Over a 5-wk span, there have been 1.13M new pediatric cases just under 20% of all cases during the entire pandemic https://t.co/H99ktYu0Rl pic.twitter.com/Neqq4xqe2n — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 30, 2021

did they also announce they’ve invented a time machine because https://t.co/Mz2YSWsf1i — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) September 29, 2021

======

South Carolina school districts can require masks, the state's education chief said. The decision came a day after a federal judge sided with the parents of disabled students who said a state ban on masks was discriminatory. https://t.co/c0dbs84Agp — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2021

Los Angeles moves toward barring the unvaccinated from most businesses https://t.co/hJOSseTJAu pic.twitter.com/hUDICpmnBO — Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2021

So there it is… Andrew Wiggins will forfeit $15.8 MILLION this season if he refuses to get vaccinated. Kyrie Irving will forfeit $17.5 million if he chooses not to get vaccinated. https://t.co/EQpdiSOeQk — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 29, 2021

“What do the Pope, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, the Dalai Lama, and the Taliban have in common?” https://t.co/t8pu2Ppz7R — Fred Will Not Subscribe To Your Newsletter (@LesserFrederick) September 28, 2021

She tells it like it is, and I appreciate it. States that have “personal/philosophical belief” exemptions can let people off, but the religious exemption with respect to vaccination is nearly obsolete in practice and, if applied rigorously, numerically insignificant. — Fred Will Not Subscribe To Your Newsletter (@LesserFrederick) September 28, 2021

Authorities in religions that have historically refused medical treatment and vaccination, like Jehovah’s Witnesses and Christian Scientists, have said that vaccination is a personal choice. It is not doctrinally forbidden. — Fred Will Not Subscribe To Your Newsletter (@LesserFrederick) September 28, 2021