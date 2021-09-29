I don’t know if “centrists” sucking from their corporate teats can be moved by anything, but if anything will move them, it’s the prospect of going back to their districts with the report that not a god damned piece of infrastructure will be funded because they blew up the deal that would make it happen.
Reader Interactions
25Comments
-
1.
I really want Betty’s opinion on Florida man.
-
2.
I will repeat this from below:
I’ll put down my marker here. I think, like Another Scott, that we will pass the legislation and that it will be less than what we wanted but enough to campaign on. I also think that it will take while to do it. I’ll call the odds 70-30. And, as I have been urging patience with the process, I will add that, anyone, Manchin/Sinema or the the Progressive Caucus blow it up, I will happily join the pitchfork and torches brigade. Until then, I will hold my fire and wait for the sausage to get packaged up.
-
3.
Jim Clyburn is not whipping the skinny bill. Which means, I’m pretty sure, that leadership is with the progressives. Could be wrong but not whipping usually means that they are not invested in the bill.
-
4.
@Starfish: Her twitter said”excellent technique.”
-
5.
That sounds right to me.
-
6.
@CarolPW: Thank you. I miss so much of the stuff going on in the middle of the day.
-
7.
Semi-relatedly, this observation is top notch.
“Republicans are literally telling their base Democrats are part of an international, satanic conspiracy that’s stealing elections, taking people’s guns, and ruining America for profit and sport, and they’re all out there in ill-fitting uniforms running around [together].”
-
9.
@CarolPW: Absolutely. The gator’s strategy for getting a free Uber back to the pond was flawless.
-
10.
@Omnes Omnibus: I agree with you that we will likely get something. It’s also OK not to be OK that two people decided they can be the sole arbiters of what that something will be.
I know you were talking about taking a break. If it helps, I’ve found a good level just reading the OPs and quickly scanning comments where it interests me.
Don’t spend the time on here I once did but it still allows me to engage a little bit and not lose the things here I love like the regular links away from my typical reading list.
-
11.
@Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: If there is a deal to be made, it needs to be made. If anyone gets in the the way of it ultimately happening, they will earn my ire. As it currently stands, Manchin/Sinema are at the front of the queue.
-
12.
It seemed a bit hesitant to get in the car.
-
13.
@Kropacetic:
It’s also OK not to be OK that two people decided they can be the sole arbiters of what that something will be.
Sure, but that is the system we have now. To fix it, we need to win the next 2 election cycles at a minimum.
-
14.
Rachel is showing the same fucking clips of an attack on Austin Den HQ over and over and over and over while she explains it to you.
-
16.
@Omnes Omnibus: Make it so.
-
17.
@Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:
… if anything will move them, it’s the prospect of going back to their districts with the report that not a god damned piece of infrastructure will be funded because they blew up the deal that would make it happen.
Alas, it won’t be quite that way. The Narrative is already set: it was/is/will be the progressives who blow up the deal not yet made, and the “moderates” reneging on the deal they already made has already slipped down the memory hole.
BUT The Narrative won’t matter to their corporate masters, because the corporations won’t get their roads and bridges, and that’s really what they want, regardless of who gets the credit. So their corporate masters will be upset with them.
AND — and this is the part I have trouble understanding — it will indeed hurt the Dems with their voters for the midterms, and the ” moderates” are the ones most at risk. It ain’t the Progressive Caucus that’s gonna lose their seats if the Reps take over the House.
So they’ll piss off their masters AND they may well lose their seats. And I know they probably have nice corporate or lobbying sinecures to which they can transition, but in those jobs you actually gotta work to be Somebody. Being a Congress-critter, with taxpayer-funded staff, lots of attention being paid, people offering you favors right and left — it’s a sweet sweet gig, even if you do have to get on the phone and beg for money every day.
-
18.
The Liberal Redneck is great, but dead wrong about republicans always falling in line. In point of fact, they are even harder to control in the House, at least they were when they had a leader who had any interest in legislation and governing. That is why neither Boehner or Ryan could get the caucus together and kept calling votes that failed, to their endless embarrassment. That is why Boehner quit. The Tea Party movement made the caucus ungovernable, and it has only gotten worse since then.
-
19.
@wvng: Yeah, the “Republicans fall in line” thing is so 2008. Now we’ve transitioned to a loud, recalcitrant faction of Republicans making a convenient excuse for Republican leadership to do nothing. (See also: Hastert rule)
-
20.
Agree. There’s a strange desire to pump up the GOP whenever Dems are struggling with something.
-
21.
Eh. We’ve all had that car pull up to the curb that made us think “do I really want to get into that?”
-
22.
@Kropacetic: Yes I know Hastert wasn’t speaker after 2007, but that rule really did its dirtiest work during the Obama years.
ETA:
@Baud: Depends how you look at it. In a sense, I’m crediting the GOP with an ever-more sophisticated ruse to deceive the public.
@wvng: Right, the important stuff.
-
23.
@John Cole: LOL @ PawPaw Black Lung
-
24.
@Kropacetic: the GOP agrees on tax cuts, radical judges, breaking things, and stupid political stunts.
-
25.
@Kropacetic: It seems I have created a time paradox.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings