I doubt they will do it, but were I a member of the House Progressive caucus, this is what I would do. I would state clearly and loudly to Sinema, Manchin, and the dozen or so edgelord douchebags in the House like Rep. Gottheimer that, if they do not cut the bullshit, they will, in the famous words of a cinematic mafioso, get NOTHING from here on out. Nothing. It would only take two dozen members of the progressive caucus to shut down EVERYTHING going through the house. Everything.

Just go full on scorched earth. Hey Sinema- all that stuff you are bragging about on your page? Stuff like this?

Protecting Arizonans and Ecosystems: Increasing wildfires threaten the health and safety of Arizona communities, as well as the unique ecosystems and watersheds that make our state special. Senator Sinema’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act makes critical investments in wildfire mitigation, prevention, response, and recovery to protect our communities and natural landscapes — including: Watershed Protection: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides $300 million in funding for the Emergency Watershed Protection Program to help local communities recover after wildfires. This funding is available to non-federal lands to conduct post-fire flood prevention in impacted communities, such as in Coconino and Gila Counties.

Community Defense Grants: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act invests $500 million for Forest Service Community Defense Grants.

Burned Area Rehabilitation: The bipartisan legislation also provides $450 million for the Forest Service and the Department of Interior to carry out Burned Area Rehabilitation programs.

You get none of it. Nothing. My progressive caucus will tank the bill of any of that is still in it. We will strip every last fucking bit out.

Hey Gottheimer, all that stuff you are patting yourself on the back about? This shit? You get none of it. We will remove anything you sponsor or anything for your district, or else we tank the larger bill. From here on out.

Same with Manchin.

And they could do it, too. If Sinema, Manchin, and the bought and paid for Problem Solvers Caucus kill the Biden plans, the Democrats will get wiped out in 2022. But you know who won’t? The progressive caucus. They are in safe seats in districts that are many times even more progressive than their members. It will be the blue dogs who once again get wiped off the electoral map. Like fucking anti-vaxxers, they’re too stupid to save themselves.

You keep cockblocking everything, you get nothing from here on out. Ever. Fuck around and find out.