Were I a Member of the House Progressive Caucus

I doubt they will do it, but were I a member of the House Progressive caucus, this is what I would do. I would state clearly and loudly to Sinema, Manchin, and the dozen or so edgelord douchebags in the House like Rep. Gottheimer that, if they do not cut the bullshit, they will, in the famous words of a cinematic mafioso, get NOTHING from here on out. Nothing. It would only take two dozen members of the progressive caucus to shut down EVERYTHING going through the house. Everything.

Just go full on scorched earth. Hey Sinema- all that stuff you are bragging about on your page? Stuff like this?

Protecting Arizonans and Ecosystems: Increasing wildfires threaten the health and safety of Arizona communities, as well as the unique ecosystems and watersheds that make our state special. Senator Sinema’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act makes critical investments in wildfire mitigation, prevention, response, and recovery to protect our communities and natural landscapes — including:

Watershed Protection: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides $300 million in funding for the Emergency Watershed Protection Program to help local communities recover after wildfires. This funding is available to non-federal lands to conduct post-fire flood prevention in impacted communities, such as in Coconino and Gila Counties.
Community Defense Grants: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act invests $500 million for Forest Service Community Defense Grants.
Burned Area Rehabilitation: The bipartisan legislation also provides $450 million for the Forest Service and the Department of Interior to carry out Burned Area Rehabilitation programs.

You get none of it. Nothing. My progressive caucus will tank the bill of any of that is still in it. We will strip every last fucking bit out.

Hey Gottheimer, all that stuff you are patting yourself on the back about? This shit? You get none of it. We will remove anything you sponsor or anything for your district, or else we tank the larger bill. From here on out.

Same with Manchin.

And they could do it, too. If Sinema, Manchin, and the bought and paid for Problem Solvers Caucus kill the Biden plans, the Democrats will get wiped out in 2022. But you know who won’t? The progressive caucus. They are in safe seats in districts that are many times even more progressive than their members. It will be the blue dogs who once again get wiped off the electoral map. Like fucking anti-vaxxers, they’re too stupid to save themselves.

You keep cockblocking everything, you get nothing from here on out. Ever. Fuck around and find out.

    89Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      The standard argument for why progressives should give way, is that “real people” will get hurt, and we can always fight another day.  But the hour is getting late, and a couple more cycles of the GrOPers winning and American democracy will be over.

      TL;DR John, you’re spot-on.  Spot-on.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dennis

      It’s not quite that simple. It is satisfying, no doubt, and they are justified in their anger.

      But knifing the centrist Dems probably means resumption of GOP control in both Houses, leading to more fuckery and undermining of things the Progressives want. It’s the “things have to get much worse before they can get better” argument.

      I do think they should all vote no on the bipartisan bill and see where we go from there.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Damien

      @Dennis: Failing the American people is also a pretty short pier to walk off of, and frankly that’s what these dickheads are doing.  Fuck it, burn it all down if they won’t build it up, and drag them along.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      There’s a legitimate debate on how to proceed, as Betty’s post lays out, but going full Ted Cruz is not really a viable strategy.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      Yup. Somebody needs a “come to reality” moment with Sinema and Manchin. These are not usual times, and they need to hear from those more grounded in reality. Not just their courtiers, DC press corpse (wired for Republicans) and whatever donors are whispering in their ears.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      Thing is the old take the thimble full of success and forget about the gallon you tossed overboard doesn’t really work for progressives this time. Progressives would get nothing they really want and Sinema/Manchin folk would get everything they want.

      Bargaining means giving everyone something and a certain group seems to have forgotten that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I think I may want to stay away from this site for a few days. If deals happen, they will happen at the last minute. Everything until either a vote happens or bills are withdrawn is a negotiating move. Raging prior to that seems to me a waste of time, but it appears that I am in the minority.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SpaceUnit

      You know, on some level I understand Joe Manchin’s reasoning. Sure, it’s a coward’s logic but it’s logical nonetheless.

      Sinema, not so much.  That woman ate paint chips as a child.  Maybe Mark Kelly’s brother can primary her dumb ass.  What state does Scott Kelly live in?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      Manchin has decided to dance with the people who are paying for his very luxurious retirement.

      Sinema is auditioning for her next bucket list item, also sure to be renumerative beyond dreams of avarice.

      Neither of them could care less about their putative constituents, or the Democratic Party, if they sat down and tried real hard.

      If the Dem Senate Caucus, or the Biden Admin, know how to play Fuck You Hardball, this would be a good time to let loose.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      John S.

      Manchin is the bigger piece of shit right now. Every poll out of WV shows that the Build Back Better bill is wildly popular (like over 75% supporting it which means even Republicans want it), and that motherfucker still won’t support it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old Man Shadow

      I concur, Mr. Cole.

      Those centrists need to honor their word, or the deal is off. We’ve already compromised and watered down the bills.

      No infrastructure bill unless reconciliation bill moves with it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      John Cole

      @Dennis@Dennis

      But knifing the centrist Dems probably means resumption of GOP control in both Houses, leading to more fuckery and undermining of things the Progressives want. It’s the “things have to get much worse before they can get better” argument.

      If Sinema and Manchin block these bills Dems will lose the House and Senate, regardless. Progressives have NOTHING to lose.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Elizabelle

      @Omnes Omnibus:  I will step away with you.  I truly cannot marinate in all the derision and pre-disappointment.

      Some days, when I make up my to do list, it includes “Stay off of Balloon Juice.”  Because this place can just suck the pleasure out of your day.  It’s the “we are always LOSING” vibe.  Sick of that shit.

      Proud supporter of Nancy Smash and President Handsome Joe and MVP Harris and all the brave Democrats who have our backs.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      New Deal democrat

      This is right out of behavioral economics. In the ultimatum game, if the dictator offers a share that the receiver deems unfair (usually  less than about 35% of the total), the receiver rejects the offer, and both parties walk away empty handed. It’s not just humans. Monkeys, chimpanzees, and almost all social species enforce the same result.

      Kill the bill. It’s that simple. Make the centrists make a more acceptable offer.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      Politics is messy and progress is incremental. I continue to think that both bills will get passed, and both will be short of what’s needed. It was ever thus.

      Just like with the PPACA, burning it all down enables our opponents. 3/8ths of a loaf is better than sparrows and curtain rods…

      Hang in there, everyone.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Old Man Shadow

      @John Cole:

      Exactly. We’ve all been here before and watched the results of playing it safe and “being the adults” and the end was TFG.

      To the public, the Democrats have control of the government and any failure to live up to their campaign promises and help Americans will fall on the Democratic party.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @John Cole:

      Not really true.  If progressives respond disproportionately, they lose credibility among potential supporters.  There is a world of potential reactions between rolling over and going scotched earth.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dennis

      @Elizabelle: Sinema is probably toast and is looking to a high-paying lobbying gig post-Senate. Manchin is in no danger from a Dem and is probably helping himself with GOP WV voters.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Dennis:

      Sinema is probably toast and is looking to a high-paying lobbying gig post-Senate.

      I would think to be a successful lobbyist, one would have to cultivate friendships while in Congress and not make people actively hate you.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      The right flank is being horrible, but people who want the government to do big things will always be at a structural disadvantage compared to people who aren’t that interested what the government does.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud:

      If progressives respond disproportionately

      And that would be a reasonable take, if Cinemansion were offering some cut-down BBBA in exchange for the BIF.  But they’re not: they’re offering “nothing”.  And the BIF is not exactly something progressives are swooning over: quite to the contrary, from what I’ve read.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      RaflW

      The Problem Causers Caucus is a name right out of a frunkin’ Frank Luntz memo. And that ain’t a complement, you shitty corporatist hacks.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      banditqueen

      @Old Man Shadow:

      I would think to be a successful lobbyist, one would have to cultivate friendships while in Congress and not make people actively hate you.

      One would also have to be able and/or willing to say what it is you’re after.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud: How else do you enforce party discipline?  And esp. in the House, these aren’t especially-vulnerable seats, either.  These are bastards who are doing it for purely venal reasons.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ksmiami

      @WaterGirl: I see now why it was easy for Rome to fall into a weak senate/strong Consul-Dictatorship government model. The current senate Is a complete impediment to good governance

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Dennis: In which case, Cinema doesn’t exactly have a leg up on your random K street lawyer.  Neither with GrOPers (for whom she’ll still be “that lesbian [epithet for female]” nor with Dems (for whom she’ll still be “the one who cost a bunch of us our jobs”)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      RaflW

      Some New Republic dork was incredulous today that liberal+progressive voters would sit out 2022 or ’24 (or vote fringe, or whathave you) if Dems capitulate to SineManch or the Problematic Caucus.

      I swear, these guys (and a few gals) have zero sense that decade after decade of lumping it in honor of tiny incremental progress, the level of fed-upness and anger is incredibly high.

      It is 100ºF in North Dakota. Today.
      Forest fires are epically huge this year.
      Floods where there aren’t droughts.
      A g-d damned attempted coup this year.
      Not to mention 20% of the population being excited to be super-spreaders.

      But we’d be ‘fools’ to burn it all down, the sages of TNR say. It’s gonna burn anyway, it the increasingly terrible calculus.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kelly

      I called my congressman blue dog/problem solver Kurt Schrader last week. Stated in polite but unequivocal words that I support Biden and Pelosi over his proposals. Said this is a team effort get with the team. He usually comes around to the team effort if his vote is required. In response I got an email this morning laying out his proposal. Worth noting he inherited several million dollars from his grandfather, a major pharma executive.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ksmiami:

      I see now why it was easy for Rome to fall into a weak senate/strong Consul-Dictatorship government model.

      Indeed.  Edward Watts’ _Mortal Republic: How Rome Fell into Tyranny_ was an excellent education on what’s happening -right- now.  The traditional mechanisms of negotiation by which the spoils are divided are breaking down, b/c “them that has” are simply unwilling to share with the rest.  Eventually that led to civil war, and then Empire.  Lotta blood spilt along the way.

      That book was an excellent read.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Dennis

      I would think to be a successful lobbyist, one would have to cultivate friendships while in Congress and not make people actively hate you.

      @banditqueen:

      > One would also have to be able and/or willing to say what it is you’re after.

      Sinema can’t openly say what she’s after now, but she will have no trouble with that when she is a lobbyist.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Baud

      @RaflW:

      It’s not incredulous but it would be dumb.  Manchin and Sinema aren’t even up in 2022.  The Dems who will be in the ballot will almost certainly be solid.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Baud:  Being able to restrain your caucus from defecting to the Dems for some pork, is *also* about enforcing discipline.  And Yertle has managed that.

      Whatever.  it doesn’t matter.  We get the government we deserve, evidently good and fucking hard.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mai Naem mobile

      The problem with punishing Sinema is that Mark Kelly is up next year while Sinema is up in 2024. Kelly will be blamed for not bringing the bacon home and with the flat tax wanna be law they passed in AZ is going to hurt rural areas he’s going to get even fewer rural votes than he did in 2020. Rural white folks will blame Kelly and Biden instead of Ducey. Off year election is the turd on that shit sandwich.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      banditqueen

      Here’s Joe Manchin today:

      “Our tax code should be reformed to fix the flaws of the 2017 tax bill and ensure everyone pays their fair share, but it should not weaken our global competitiveness or the ability of millions of small businesses to compete with the Amazons of the world,” Manchin said. “Overall, the amount we spend now must be balanced with what we need and can afford — not designed to reengineer the social and economic fabric of this nation or vengefully tax for the sake of wishful spending.

      I suppose Manchin speaks for Sinema too. Barf emoji

      Reply
    56. 56.

      japa21

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
        I sometimes feel the same way. But then some folks (you being one of them) make sensible remarks that tone down the hysteria. The truth is, none of us know what is going to happen, what the consequences of doing or not doing something will be, or why people are saying the things they are saying.

      We can make our voices heard by contacting our folks in Congress, but not much else.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Geminid

      @kindness: How is it that progressives get nothing they want in the physical infrastructure bill? It would generate a lot of good paying jobs for working class people, and progressives claim to care about the working class, at least in the abstract. The $60 billion for improving and extending passenger rail service is a good start on decarbonizing personal transport, and can be built upon. Programs to add charging stations and shifting school buses from diesel to electric propulsion hasten the clean energy transition, and again, these can be built upon.

      I am not saying that progressives are wrong to hold out for human infrastructure legislation. But framing this controversy as, moderates alone get their way on the physical infrastructure bill, is wrong I think.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Steeplejack

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I think I may want to stay away from this site for a few days.

      I have been feeling similar, somewhat about certain threads here but even more so about political Twitter and related links. And most of it is not even about people griping. It’s that the actual situation is just so completely fucked up. As germy linked ahead of me downstairs (damn you, germy!), the GQP came within one vote of passing a health-care bill that was deeply unpopular, yet the Democrats can’t pass stuff that a huge majority of Americans like. And I’m not blaming “the Democrats”; it’s clearly a small group of so-called “moderates.” And the fucking ridiculous filibuster. The progressives are doing fine. Hell, I was even agreeing with Bernie Sanders this morning!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      banditqueen

      “Overall, the amount we spend now must be balanced with what we need and can afford — not designed to reengineer the social and economic fabric of this nation or vengefully tax for the sake of wishful spending.

      He and Sinema are as willing to drive off the cliff as the McConnell crew.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Old Man Shadow

      Meh. Ultimately, I suppose, the folks saying there’s no point in Hulking out about a defeat or loss before it happens are right.

      I guess I’ll wait.

      And then I’ll start screaming if Democrats once again retreat, compromise too much, and fall back yet again.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      RaflW

      @Baud: I guess what I’m trying to say is, angry people act in ways that don’t fit the ‘marginal voter theory’ of New Republic guys.

      We got Trump in part because a lot of folks misunderstood how mad the (closet and not so closet) racists were that Obama won twice and did some democrat-y things.

      Folks on the liberal side of the ledger may not make rational choices in ’22 and/or ’24, and failing to deliver on many of the core Democratic ideals between now and then makes the pissed of and dumb response seem more likely.

      Or maybe we’ll all just grumblingly toe the line again. I hope so! I just really doubt it.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      PaulB

      I think there is a compromise to be had here but it can only be achieved by nuking the infrastructure bill. You then go to Manchin, Sinema, and the House “moderates” and you tell them to suck it up and negotiate on the reconciliation bill, with the note that the provisions from the infrastructure bill will be part of that negotiation.

      I think what most of us are genuinely, and reasonably, pissed off about is that neither Manchin nor Sinema nor any of the others are actually negotiating. None of them are saying what they specifically don’t like, what dollar figure they are prepared to accept, which provisions must be cut vs. others that can remain.

      Stop playing games; sit down at the table and act like an adult.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Geminid: It would be an unconditional surrender. Sinema and Manchin would get everything they want and all of Biden’s other priorities and the priorities of the Progressive Caucus get flushed down the drain into the swamp.

      Wouldn’t exactly be a shining moment of awesome.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Edmund Dantes

      @PaulB: no. They are mad that the deal was “they vote for the bipartisan bill that has a lot of shit in it that they don’t like to help get across the line but then the conservadems vote for a bill that has a lot of shit in it they don’t like”.

      now the conservadems want them to vote for a bill with a lot of shit in it they don’t like, and we will consider sitting down to negotiate over that other bill that has an end of year time limit so it implodes if we don’t even hold a vote for it.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Steeplejack

      @Chetan Murthy:

      The GQP has party “discipline” because they all agree about everything: lower taxes, deregulation and conservative judges. Enforced by fear of their rabid base.

      One of the problems of the Democrats’ “big tent” is that we don’t agree on everything, or how to get there.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Jim Appleton

      @Kelly:   100 million years from now, advanced cockroach descendants dig up fossil remains of 2021 pre-impact world, and speculate that it was actually Hell.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: This is an important point.  The GOP is the FYIGM party; when you have everything, all you want is for someone not to take it from you. They can afford to be the party of negation because they don’t want the government to do anything except line their pockets where convenient, like in stupid wars.   The media and the way our government is structured enables them to do that.  A lot of those proposing scorched earth responses to the Manchin/Sinema problem seem to assume that the politics of these things are symmetrical. They’re not.   Dems win when the Republicans’  policies finally lead to catastrophe (Iraq War and financial crisis) or when Dems successfully paint them as dangerous fucking nuts (Goldwater, Trump).   An internal war among Dems does not work unless you can successfully paint the obstructionists as corrupt.   They may be, but the party messaging has not set up that narrative.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      JWR

      I listened to NPR’s On Point today, (“Will Infighting Upend The Democratic Party’s Goals?”), and one thing I can say is that the host seemed positively giddy at the prospect of another Dems in Disarray show. In their introduction, they said that Manchin seems to be the recalcitrant one, and Sinema more open to the larger, Biden Agenda bill. Don’t know how they figured that one out, since neither Manchin or Sinema have said anything at all.

      They did brief interviews with both a member of the Progressive caucus, Ayanna Pressley, and one of the Conservadems, Henry Cuellar, who said that Manchin has given him a number he could live with, but hasn’t mentioned it to Biden! And one of the regular guests, Jack Beatty, explained why Biden hasn’t already won this fight by quoting Ross Douthat(WTF?), opining that Biden is a frail old man, so there!

      Oh, and just for fun, I switched to KPFK, and drum roll please, another anti-vax program! For the entirety of the hour, host Tony Bates played an interview with Jimmy Dore (Yikes!) speaking with a Dr. Ram Yogendra (sp), who was arguing that since mRNA vaccines don’t work forever, like the polio vaccine, then questions must be asked. (Pssst, it’s all about Big Pharma’s swollen money bags.)

      Reply
    77. 77.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      He’s a freaking genius!
      Check him out.  He’s a beautiful writer and wonderful human being.

      His SO and my son’s fiancée are close friends which I only found out after I started reading his work.
      Now I’m hoping they will be at the wedding next year so I can agonize about saying hello without embarrassing myself.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Steeplejack

      I find all of this talk about Sinema angling to be a lobbyist tedious. She is barely a third of the way through her six-year term. She has plenty of time for angling after the 2022 election. I think right now she is more concerned with building up her campaign and PAC war chest, which, if I remember correctly, she gets to keep if she decides not to run again. If she’s all about the money, on which we seem to agree, she’s going to go where the money is now rather than at some indefinite point in the future.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Another Scott

      TheHill:

      Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Wednesday that he could support passing a Democratic-only spending bill by the end of the year, even as he blasted a multi-trillion-dollar top-line spending bill envisioned by progressives as “fiscal insanity.”

      “I think we can get a good bill done. I really do, and work in good faith,” Manchin said, when asked if he could support a Democratic-only bill this year.

      “I’m fine. If we can get it done, sure. Let’s roll our sleeves up and do it,” Manchin added, when asked again about the potential timeline.

      Manchin’s embrace of getting a bill passed this year comes after Axios reported that he wanted to hit pause on the sweeping Democratic-only package until 2022.

      Manchin didn’t specify when this year he thinks Democrats need to act but noted that they weren’t under pressure to meet a “one-week, two-week deadline.”

      “The child tax credit ends at the end of the year. Everything else goes way into next year and 2023,” Manchin said. “Do a pause and let’s really take our time to look … and hopefully we’ll get there.”

      […]

      They’ll get 50 votes in the Senate. Both bills will pass. The timing is still TBD.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      dr. bloor

      @MomSense: Despite their insistence on overlooking me year after year, the MacArthur grant announcement is one of my favorite things.  It’s one on a short list of things that give me hope for the species.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Ksmiami

      Ps I think Joe Manchin is a small, corrupt and petty little man and has way to much power. Double for Sinema and they are both rather stupid

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Splitting Image

      @John Cole:

      If Sinema and Manchin block these bills Dems will lose the House and Senate, regardless. Progressives have NOTHING to lose.

      I disagree with this. If Democrats lose the House and Senate, progressives will lose child care, health care, gay rights, abortion rights, disability rights, voting rights, religious freedom, privacy rights, and action on immigration, climate change, and economic inequality. Some progressives may lose their status as people. That’s a lot to throw away.

      Progressives’ problem is that no threat they can make to Manchin and Sinema has any teeth. If progressive voters withhold their support from the Democrats, they will lose and lose badly. If progressive legislators say fuck it and tank a compromise which their voters are depending on, the legislators will not share the suffering that their supporters will experience.

      Manchin and Sinema, and more importantly their funders, know this perfectly well. As long as the Democrats’ failing to achieve anything leads to Democrats losing seats, the centrists are in a position where by holding firm this one time, they will make things easier for themselves in the long run and harder for the progressives. Giving in to the progressives this one time would make things easier for the progressives and harder for themselves.

      If you were Manchin or Sinema, which course of action would you take?

      The only way progressives can lobby people like Manchin and Sinema effectively is to back it up with the threat of bringing more Democrats to the next Congress and even more to the Congress after that, so if a bill doesn’t get done now, it’ll get done later with fewer concessions to the holdouts. Unless and until progressives can bring that threat to the table, Manchin and Sinema hold the cards.

      Sucks, but that’s how it is.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I’ll put down my marker here.  I think, like Another Scott, that we will pass the legislation and that it will be less than what we wanted but enough to campaign on.  I also think that it will take while to do it.  I’ll call the odds 70-30.  And, as I have been urging patience with the process, I will add that, anyone, Manchin/Sinema or the the Progressive Caucus blow it up, I will happily join the pitchfork and torches brigade.  Until then, I will hold my fire and wait for the sausage to get packaged up.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Chetan Murthy: Thanks for the book recommendation. If you like Roman history in general (hard not to find parallels to our troubles today), SPQR by Mary Beard is also good read.

      OT (to NotMax too): Thanks for your tips about accessing NYT recipes without a subscription. One of my issues was I had the Cooking app on my tablet and it would automatically open and to a paywall. I deleted that and though I do have to log in with my old credentials and thus bear all the emails, I can access most recipes now.

      Reply

