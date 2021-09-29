Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a few bad apples.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Women: they get shit done

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

This blog will pay for itself.

No one could have predicted…

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Everybody saw this coming.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Readership Capture

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Readership Capture

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Elsewhere — Big props to my junior senator, and also Sen. Tina Smith:

… “Republicans stole the Court’s majority, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation completing their crime spree,” said Senator Markey. “Of all the damage Donald Trump did to our Constitution, this stands as one of his greatest travesties. Senate Republicans have politicized the Supreme Court, undermined its legitimacy, and threatened the rights of millions of Americans, especially people of color, women, and our immigrant communities. This legislation will restore the Court’s balance and public standing and begin to repair the damage done to our judiciary and democracy, and we should abolish the filibuster to ensure we can pass it. I thank Chairman Nadler, and Reps. Johnson and Jones for their partnership on this legislation that will ensure the Supreme Court reflects the value of equal justice under law, not politics.”

“Nine justices may have made sense in the nineteenth century when there were only nine circuits, and many of our most important federal laws—covering everything from civil rights, to antitrust, the internet, financial regulation, health care, immigration, and white collar crime—simply did not exist, and did not require adjudication by the Supreme Court,” said Chairman Nadler. “But the logic behind having only nine justices is much weaker today, when there are 13 circuits. Thirteen justices for thirteen circuits is a sensible progression, and I am pleased to join my colleagues in introducing the Judiciary Act of 2021.”…

The number of justices that sit on the Supreme Court is set by a simple act of Congress, and it can be changed the same way, without requiring a constitutional amendment. Congress has adjusted the size of the court seven times throughout its history, ranging from six to ten justices and establishing a substantial historical precedent for the legislation…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AxelFoley
  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      This kind of thing is why I like my Senators.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      People will say the GOP will just increase the size of the court when they’re in power.  But we can just do the same when we’re back in power.  There’s always a higher number.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @debbie:

      The ubiquity of digital cameras and the ability of the internet to bring the pictures to us has given me a deeper understanding of how our ancestors developed them myths and beliefs about the natural and supernatural world.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      @Baud: Um, right, our ancestors were superstitiously impressed by stuff like that jet lightning.

      (Sheepishly puts away flaked-stone blade and starts scrubbing chalk off floor.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      I don’t think it’s going anywhere but I’m glad they’re proposing something. We need more proposals and ideas in the Democratic Party, not fewer.

      Polling on the Supreme Court is genuinely terrible. As they continue to overeach it will get worse. Justices Barrett and Thomas are all but campaigning for the GOP now, appearing with Mitch McConnell like he’s a patron and they owe him a favor. I think Trump creating campaign videos with Barrett from the White House during her joke of a “confirmation”  was another lurch downward for legitimacy.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.