Today, we officially broke ground on the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago. Michelle and I can’t imagine a better investment in the city we love, and generations of young leaders who will help create change. pic.twitter.com/cmyD0pD4jy

Michelle and I had fun surprising some of the hardworking women from the Chicago Women of Trades. We’re grateful for the work they're doing — not only to build the Obama Presidential Center, but also to make it easier for more people to follow their example. pic.twitter.com/pEc1qYDDdv

Elsewhere — Big props to my junior senator, and also Sen. Tina Smith:

I am thrilled to have @SenTinaSmith ’s partnership on expanding the Supreme Court. Republicans stole the majority and undermined the Court's legitimacy. The Judiciary Act will begin to repair the damage done—and we should abolish the filibuster to ensure we can pass it. https://t.co/ocpM0yqvgb

… “Republicans stole the Court’s majority, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation completing their crime spree,” said Senator Markey. “Of all the damage Donald Trump did to our Constitution, this stands as one of his greatest travesties. Senate Republicans have politicized the Supreme Court, undermined its legitimacy, and threatened the rights of millions of Americans, especially people of color, women, and our immigrant communities. This legislation will restore the Court’s balance and public standing and begin to repair the damage done to our judiciary and democracy, and we should abolish the filibuster to ensure we can pass it. I thank Chairman Nadler, and Reps. Johnson and Jones for their partnership on this legislation that will ensure the Supreme Court reflects the value of equal justice under law, not politics.”

“Nine justices may have made sense in the nineteenth century when there were only nine circuits, and many of our most important federal laws—covering everything from civil rights, to antitrust, the internet, financial regulation, health care, immigration, and white collar crime—simply did not exist, and did not require adjudication by the Supreme Court,” said Chairman Nadler. “But the logic behind having only nine justices is much weaker today, when there are 13 circuits. Thirteen justices for thirteen circuits is a sensible progression, and I am pleased to join my colleagues in introducing the Judiciary Act of 2021.”…

The number of justices that sit on the Supreme Court is set by a simple act of Congress, and it can be changed the same way, without requiring a constitutional amendment. Congress has adjusted the size of the court seven times throughout its history, ranging from six to ten justices and establishing a substantial historical precedent for the legislation…