The sound I just made https://t.co/V64v5okL54
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) September 29, 2021
Or maybe that should be ‘shart from the past’…
Can you sigh so hard you break something pic.twitter.com/xtea6r43Yd
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) September 29, 2021
Hey, Norman Rockwell’s painting was ‘controversial’ with a certain percentage of magazine readers — more than fifty years ago. I’m not sure this lady had even been born yet.
Every year I like to revisit this Vonnegut letter during #BannedBooksWeek. It’s about a North Dakota school burning 32 copies of Slaughterhouse-Five in 1973, but it’s unfortunately still very relevant today. https://t.co/fCwuZhYY9V pic.twitter.com/FsmR4znDcS
— Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) September 29, 2021
“Section 51, part 6 of the Tennessee law makes lesson plans illegal if students "feel discomfort, guilt, or anguish."
If only this was the law when I was in high school, I could’ve had the whole math department shut down.
— The Die Is Cast (@bombcola909) September 29, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings