Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Blat from the Past

Or maybe that should be shart from the past’

Hey, Norman Rockwell’s painting was ‘controversial’ with a certain percentage of magazine readers — more than fifty years ago. I’m not sure this lady had even been born yet.

  • burnspbesq
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Math Guy
  • Raven
  • Tony Gerace
  • trollhattan

      Raven

      In Travels with Charley, Steinbeck described the travails of a six-year-old black girl chosen to integrate an all-white elementary school in the Deep South of 1960. At the time, he did not know her name. But thanks to the presentation of the Steinbeck Award to this civil rights icon on February 24, 2016, before a capacity crowd in the Student Union Ballroom, the names John Steinbeck and Ruby Bridges are now linked forever

      trollhattan

      Brilliant letter. Loved this.

      But it is also true that if you exercise that right and fulfill that responsibility in an ignorant, harsh, un-American manner, then people are entitled to call you bad citizens and fools. Even your own children are entitled to call you that.

      Raven

      I re-read “Travels” and the last chapter is stunning. The white people opposing Ruby were exactly like these MAGA motherfuckers.

      Math Guy

      I was in high school when I read about Vonnegut’s novel “Slaughterhouse Five” being burned in North Dakota. I promptly went out and bought the book and read it and from there went on to read nearly everything he published.

      Education often makes you uncomfortable: I should know, I teach mathematics at a university.

