The Women’s March returns to Washington on October 2 to rally in support of reproductive rights.

Marches are being organized in every state two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes for the October term.

The event was announced on September 2, the same day Texas’s new abortion legislation went into effect, banning abortions after six weeks and giving Texans the power to sue abortion providers.

In the dark of night, the Supreme Court voted to uphold the legislation in a 5-4 majority. Texas’s anti-abortion laws are now the most restrictive in the country.

Are any BJ peeps marching? Are your communities participating?

Find a march near you.