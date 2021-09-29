Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The willow is too close to the house.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Reality always wins in the end.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sew Some Pussy Masks, Women Are Marching Again! This Saturday, Oct 2.

Sew Some Pussy Masks, Women Are Marching Again! This Saturday, Oct 2.

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

Dig Out Your Pussy Hats, Women Are Marching Again

We Have Agency, Let's Use It
women in pink pussy hats holding a sign that says “you know it’s bad when Librarirans are marching”

The Women’s March returns to Washington on October 2 to rally in support of reproductive rights.

Marches are being organized in every state two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes for the October term.

The event was announced on September 2, the same day Texas’s new abortion legislation went into effect, banning abortions after six weeks and giving Texans the power to sue abortion providers.

In the dark of night, the Supreme Court voted to uphold the legislation in a 5-4 majority. Texas’s anti-abortion laws are now the most restrictive in the country.

Are any BJ peeps marching? Are your communities participating?

Find a march near you.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Elizabelle
  • RaflW
  • Starboard Tack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      I’ll be in DC. Freedom Plaza: prayer service at 10; rally starts at noon. 1:30 p: step off for march to the Supreme Court. They’re asking we wear masks and distance at 6 feet, which will be interesting for a mass protest.

      Any other Juicers attending??

      Reply
    2. 2.

      RaflW

      It looks like the main event for the Twin Cities will be at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. I feel like I saw somewhere that it will travel the short distance to Loring Park? More a rally than a March, perhaps.

      I live walking distance, so yeah, I’ll be there!

      eta: A friend in Austin, TX has been tryna drum up interest in the AusTX March. Anyone on here going to that? Look for my loud and righteous friend Linda! :)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.