Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everybody saw this coming.

The revolution will be supervised.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

This fight is for everything.

Women: they get shit done

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Let there be snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Just a few bad apples.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Infrastructure week. at last.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – Zion National Park – Zion Canyon

On The Road – frosty – Zion National Park – Zion Canyon

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

frosty

Zion Nation Park:  Southern Utah. We were based in St George UT.

Continuing our travel theme of not doing anything that requires waiting in lines*, we got to see the main canyon despite the crowds and the sold-out shuttle buses. We unfolded our eBikes and headed up the road. The trip from the visitor center to the end of the canyon scenic drive was just under eight miles, and we covered the round trip with stops, and with a hike, in three hours. While Kolob Canyon was impressive in its own way, there’s nothing like being in the bottom of a canyon like this looking up at the sheer rock walls. As it turned out, we spent three days in Zion, when it wasn’t even in our trip itinerary to begin with.

*this goes back at least to 2014 when we bailed on seeing the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Zion Canyon 7
Zion National ParkMay 17, 2021

Alternative transportation. We weren’t the only ones with pedal assist – about 80% of the bikes we saw were eBikes. This is a great way to see the canyon if you’re not planning to take one of the long hikes.

Last year the Park Service legalized the use of eBikes on park roads, with the caveat that they have to be Class 1: No throttle, and pedal assist limited to 20mph. I have never seen a Class 1 bike for sale anywhere! Every one I know of has a thumb throttle which runs the motor without pedaling, which is a Class 2 or 3.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Zion Canyon 6
Zion National ParkMay 17, 2021

Pa’rus Trail. This paved trail runs parallel to the road up to the point it’s closed to private cars, so it allows bikes to avoid the traffic.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Zion Canyon 5
Zion National ParkMay 17, 2021

The Court of the Patriarchs formation.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Zion Canyon 4
Zion National ParkMay 17, 2021

Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. The rules of the road are that bikes have to pull over and stop when the shuttle buses overtake them. For safety reasons, the buses aren’t allowed to pass a moving bike. It worked well, but the tour buses, commercial shuttles, and jeep tours didn’t have to follow the same rules.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Zion Canyon 3
Zion National ParkMay 17, 2021

The end of the road. The paved Riverside Walk goes from here to The Narrows, where you can hike up a slot canyon. If by hike you mean wade the Virgin River. It’s an eight-hour round trip. I walked about halfway to The Narrows.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Zion Canyon 2
Zion National ParkMay 17, 2021

View up the canyon from the Riverside Walk.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Zion Canyon 1
Zion National ParkMay 17, 2021

Hanging garden on the canyon wall. Fed by springs or seeps.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Zion Canyon
Zion National ParkMay 17, 2021

View down the canyon from Big Bend.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JPL
  • Mary G

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      JPL

      Thanks for the photos, and the trip looks like so much fun. I haven’t been to zion but the colors of the rock look amazing.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Ooh, paved trails are a wheelchair user’s dream, and these red rocks and green growth have me adding this to my list of places I might actually visit. Such beautiful pictures, thanks frosty.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.