Zion Nation Park: Southern Utah. We were based in St George UT.
Continuing our travel theme of not doing anything that requires waiting in lines*, we got to see the main canyon despite the crowds and the sold-out shuttle buses. We unfolded our eBikes and headed up the road. The trip from the visitor center to the end of the canyon scenic drive was just under eight miles, and we covered the round trip with stops, and with a hike, in three hours. While Kolob Canyon was impressive in its own way, there’s nothing like being in the bottom of a canyon like this looking up at the sheer rock walls. As it turned out, we spent three days in Zion, when it wasn’t even in our trip itinerary to begin with.
*this goes back at least to 2014 when we bailed on seeing the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London.
Alternative transportation. We weren’t the only ones with pedal assist – about 80% of the bikes we saw were eBikes. This is a great way to see the canyon if you’re not planning to take one of the long hikes.
Last year the Park Service legalized the use of eBikes on park roads, with the caveat that they have to be Class 1: No throttle, and pedal assist limited to 20mph. I have never seen a Class 1 bike for sale anywhere! Every one I know of has a thumb throttle which runs the motor without pedaling, which is a Class 2 or 3.
Pa’rus Trail. This paved trail runs parallel to the road up to the point it’s closed to private cars, so it allows bikes to avoid the traffic.
The Court of the Patriarchs formation.
Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. The rules of the road are that bikes have to pull over and stop when the shuttle buses overtake them. For safety reasons, the buses aren’t allowed to pass a moving bike. It worked well, but the tour buses, commercial shuttles, and jeep tours didn’t have to follow the same rules.
The end of the road. The paved Riverside Walk goes from here to The Narrows, where you can hike up a slot canyon. If by hike you mean wade the Virgin River. It’s an eight-hour round trip. I walked about halfway to The Narrows.
View up the canyon from the Riverside Walk.
Hanging garden on the canyon wall. Fed by springs or seeps.
View down the canyon from Big Bend.
