Thirty years ago — assuming an openly bisexual former Green Party woman could’ve been elected in the first place, even as a placeholder after her sitting husband’s untimely death — pundits would be using ‘change of life’ as an excuse for Krysten Sinema’s current behavior. And frankly, I think a form of midlife crisis actually explains a lot of her current stunting.

Nobody seems to pay much attention to the fact that playing ‘zany free spirit who goes her own way’ is a depressingly easy and cheap way to get attention. Dollar Tree jewelry, thrift store outfits, and a willingness to act like a spoiled six-year-old don’t require much funding, and any passably attractive young White woman can manage to sub out this shtick for a personality. Problem is, Manic Pixie Dream Girl has a shelf life, and Sinema’s pushing it. Like any other stock actress, she needs to find a bridge between her current ‘young wild thing’ and a hoped-for eventual ‘zany charismatic older woman’ slot, if she’s going to keep earning.

Manchin’s got all the money he needs, even if he weren’t old enough to retire with his dignity mostly intact; the attention he gets for playing contrarian is what’s keeping him happy. Sinema doesn’t even (as far as I know) have a legal partner to support her when she (probably inevitably, at this point) gets voted out of office.

Right now, as far as I can tell, she’s entirely devoted to putting together a clip reel she can market to whatever Wingnut Wurlitzer media needs a fresh Usta-Be-A-Democrat to whine about how the party left her, no doubt while beguiled by dangerous hotties-of-color like AOC and Kamala Harris.

Too bad we Democrats don’t actually have deep-pocket sugar daddies who could contact her quietly and simply pass over a big check — or a media contract — to literally buy her cooperation. Because she’s making it very obvious that she wants to be bought.

