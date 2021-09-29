Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Manic Pixie Dream Senator

Late Night Open Thread: Manic Pixie Dream Senator

by | 31 Comments

Thirty years ago — assuming an openly bisexual former Green Party woman could’ve been elected in the first place, even as a placeholder after her sitting husband’s untimely death — pundits would be using ‘change of life’ as an excuse for Krysten Sinema’s current behavior. And frankly, I think a form of midlife crisis actually explains a lot of her current stunting.

Nobody seems to pay much attention to the fact that playing ‘zany free spirit who goes her own way’ is a depressingly easy and cheap way to get attention. Dollar Tree jewelry, thrift store outfits, and a willingness to act like a spoiled six-year-old don’t require much funding, and any passably attractive young White woman can manage to sub out this shtick for a personality. Problem is, Manic Pixie Dream Girl has a shelf life, and Sinema’s pushing it. Like any other stock actress, she needs to find a bridge between her current ‘young wild thing’ and a hoped-for eventual ‘zany charismatic older woman’ slot, if she’s going to keep earning.

Manchin’s got all the money he needs, even if he weren’t old enough to retire with his dignity mostly intact; the attention he gets for playing contrarian is what’s keeping him happy. Sinema doesn’t even (as far as I know) have a legal partner to support her when she (probably inevitably, at this point) gets voted out of office.

Right now, as far as I can tell, she’s entirely devoted to putting together a clip reel she can market to whatever Wingnut Wurlitzer media needs a fresh Usta-Be-A-Democrat to whine about how the party left her, no doubt while beguiled by dangerous hotties-of-color like AOC and Kamala Harris.

Too bad we Democrats don’t actually have deep-pocket sugar daddies who could contact her quietly and simply pass over a big check — or a media contract — to literally buy her cooperation. Because she’s making it very obvious that she wants to be bought.


    4. 4.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Sounds like Sinema is just milking these Conservative PACs for all they are worth, then going to screw them too at the last second and bet the voters forget about her antics in 2024. As they say, don’t trust a traitor.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Teresa

      It’s a culture of toxicity. Grown adults that never matured past middle school because it was never expected that they be adults. Many of them are running around doing crazy stuff to please their rich princes and princesses, hoping for ever lasting support and devotion. It’s so toddler level that it breaks my brain. 😆

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      How does someone named Michael Cohen from Brooklyn mangle the spelling of meshugas so badly? Muchegas? Especially, where did that “C” come from?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Teresa

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      Which is weird on her part because she’s not attractive enough for republicans to use her after this run.  They only use women to stimulate their base.  She’s definitely not a long term thinking person.

      She’s grabbing all the money she can. In a few months she will have campaign spending issues.  Short term grifters always do.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Ohio Mom: not the same Michael Cohen.

      It’s a pity AZ doesn’t have a Dem governor because Biden could appoint to her some position and replace her with somebody better. I love the idea of Scott Kelly running for Sinema’s seat. Just the novelty would give him some votes. I think she’s going for a teevee gig post-Senate with a lucrative  lobbying side hustle.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Teresa

      Open thread comment. I am so tired of businesses invading every aspect of my life. Between executives and marketing people I don’t know which is more disrespectful and annoying. They both make me buy less because I can’t stand their arrogance. 😂

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Teresa

      @Mai Naem mobile: She doesn’t bring anything to the table.  No sides have a benefit with her.  She’s for sale and disposable.  Republicans like crazy big boobs made up blond women.  Rich white dems would only like her to attract white male republicans.  She doesn’t have that.  She brings nothing and no one to the table after this.  She’s gone after this.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anne Laurie

      @NotMax: Can somebody closer to it gently thump the turntable, please? Needle has been stuck in the same groove all day.

      Gave y’all an option earlier, but it got bigfooted by the Blogmaster, so…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      I’m telling y’all: she wants to be a celebrity. Think: talk show or CNN contributor. Soft-focus book a la Sheryl Sandberg. Speaking circuit. She’s developed a brand for herself. She’ll likely be successful at it. But she doesn’t want to be thought of as a dumbass like Palin, so she can’t quit.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mai Naem mobile: It’s a pity AZ doesn’t have a Dem governor because Biden could appoint to her some position and replace her with somebody better

      She’d have to take it. Olympia Snowe was offered every position the Obama WH could think of. Then just a few years later walked away complaining about the mess she’d done so much to help make.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: ​  When ACA was upheld by SCOTUS in 2012 she went on CNN and took credit for it’s passage, even though she voted against it, saying she was responding “to the call of history”.

      I just laughed and laughed and laughed.​

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Suzanne: you’ve convinced me of your View theory. Between the winery internship and her fashion sense, or whatever that is, I suspect trading sober banalities about North Korea and public health with Jake Tapper and Mona Charen ain’t it for this one. I’d bet she’d rather talk about dream weddings and interview let’s say Susan Dey about her revealing new memoir after shouting at Joy Behar about North Korea and public health

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chris T.

      I saw “RoofPAC” but thought I saw “BoofPAC” and was wondering if Brett Kavanaugh was involved.

      And yes, “muchegas”? (I think he meant to write “mishegoss”.)

      Reply

