I'm Here, You're Not, Let Me Tell You About It

I’m Here, You’re Not, Let Me Tell You About It

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: 

The headline is from a Jay Rosen essay about the role of reporters which always struck me as the right way to think about the role of the correspondent.

I’m planning on taking a year-long trip. John encouraged me to write about it, and maybe I will. I won’t be posting for a few days as my wife and I travel to the Dakotas to take care of her mother, who has treatable, curable cancer in her mid-80s and is tolerating chemo quite well. Unfortunately, this will be a replay of my trip there last year to take care of my mother, also in her mid-80s, who was dying of a less treatable, not curable cancer. Since the vaccination rate in the county where we’re heading is 37%, we’ll be N95’ing it and on a quasi-lockdown.

I don’t know if I’ll write about our destination’s lack of vaccination — there’s not much to say other than Fox News, Facebook, lack of education, and pure prideful stubbornness. But if I do write about it, I won’t be writing stuff like this CBC story about a rural Manitoba municipality (similar to a county) with a 24% vax rate:

An explanation for Stanley’s low vaccination rate cannot be attributed to a single cause, residents and historians say. 

Any account deserves a nuanced, layered understanding, they say, but it stems at least partially from generations of conservative Christians who feel the government has repeatedly turned on them.

“Partially” is doing some heavy work in that sentence because the area was settled by Mennonites. But at least they hint at the real issue:

The scourge of misinformation is evident in some of the discussions CBC had in the municipality. Among them, a retired nurse offered an array of debunked falsehoods, including ivermectin — a horse dewormer that also has a different formulation for prescribing to people with parasitic worms — being a cure for COVID-19, the local hospital filling up because people got vaccinated and even a person becoming blind because they were inoculated. None of those statements is factual.

If the Herman Cain Awards and SorryAntiVaxxer.com has shown anything, it’s that a few stupid memes repeated like prayers on Facebook, combined with a political effort to turn being unvaccinated into a tribal identity, has yielded a group of people who refuse the vaccine. Is there anything there that requires “nuance” or “layers”? If so, I don’t see it.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    1.

      narya

      Since you’re here, I wanted to tell you that the fountain pen post prompted me to dig mine out and fill one, and then to order new ink (from Anderson Pens), which I’m now using in another one I filled. I tried the Pilot Iroshizuku three-color collection (purple, blue, green), and I’m so happy. I’m using my pens again! I’m working from home, so I don’t need to worry about carrying them around! Seriously–much gratitude sent your way for inspiring me to reconnect with some beautiful and functional objects.

      Reply
    4.

      Betty Cracker

      Y’all are good people to look after your families like this. I’ve dealt with some of that myself, so I have an idea of how exhausting it can be. Take care of yourselves, and stay safe.

      Reply
    5.

      Elizabelle

      Safe travels, mistermix. Will look forward to your field reports. Just think of them as some exotic, inscrutable pack animal. Observe and report.

      Reply
    6.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @narya: Good to hear it.  I may do a follow up on good stationery soon, since there was interest.  Asa-gao, the blue in the set you bought, is a favorite of mine.

      Reply
    8.

      Jess

      Just as West Germany had to put limits on free speech to root out fascism and anti-semitism, I think we’re at the point where we are going to have find a way to limit the misinformation and propaganda on the radio, cable programing, and the internet. Not sure how to do this, but if the social media platforms decide to take the issue seriously, that will be a big help. Humans are easily brainwashed, and only occasionally and barely rational; we need to admit that and find a workaround. I’m a big fan of the Enlightenment and the political system envisioned by the Founding Fathers, but I think they were too optimistic about the freedom+responsibility+reason package.

      Reply
    9.

      Tony Jay

      a political effort to turn being unvaccinated into a tribal identity

      “You’re not the boss of me, Lefty”

      Covers all issues, doubts and situations. It’s simply an intolerable burden on their self-image and more dangerous than anything else, up to and including the risk of agonising death, that anyone outside their chosen tribe should ever be right when they are wrong. 

      Reply
    10.

      Anoniminous

      It seems clear we’re not going to get to the end of Covid-19 until enough of these people get sick and die so Reality will finally break through their little ignorant hick brains. And that’s not going to happen until hospitals, etc., start refusing care to people who haven’t been vaccinated.

      Reply
    12.

      The Dangerman

      They do not have a right to a job. They don’t have a right to go wherever they want (stores, etc). Go live in a cave fuckers.

      Reply
    13.

      TheQuietOne

      Open thread! Thanks for the book recommend. I’m halfway through Pirates of Mars and it is excellent. Most SF lovers would be happy with it I think.

      My recommend: Brass Against-The Pot (Tool cover) since a friend suggested Brass Against they’ve shot to the top of my play list. Any song featuring Sophia Urista is golden.

      Reply
    14.

      Adam C

      I read the article. The reporter was happy saying “it stems at least partially from generations of conservative Christians who feel the government has repeatedly turned on them” but the only example I could find was that 100 years ago the government made them send their kids to school.

      Reply
    15.

      Betty Cracker

      @catothedog: I’ve got to hand it to them, it was pretty ingenuous of the foreign troll farms to weaponize our own stupidity against us. I 100% blame Trump for politicizing the pandemic, but I don’t doubt for a moment bad actors at home and abroad jumped at the opportunity to amplify, up-level and spread the anti-science demagoguery Trump started in such a way that there’s a non-trivial chance the country ultimately collapses. They probably spent .00000000001% of our defense budget to do it too.

      Reply
    16.

      Another Scott

      @catothedog: Nobody could have predicted that a platform that is designed for overbearing data collection, rewards and profits from Engagement and cost-free rapid reproduction and bots and outrage, could be weaponized by foreign actors.

      I mean, it’s inconceivable that there’s any problem!!1

      But if there is, I’m sure Z and his algorithm boys will get right on it…

      (groucho-roll-eyes.gif)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    17.

      Baud

      I remember when the stereotype of liberals was that we were the ones who were obsessed with politics.   Funny I don’t recall a liberal mass suicide movement to demonstrate our political loyalties.

      Reply
    21.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      “Partially” is doing some heavy work in that sentence because the area was settled by Mennonites.

      Ah, the savage and primitive Mennonites. I don’t think it really takes much to get a culture that wants to go back to the 1350s going on this kind of stuff.

      Reply
    22.

      Another Scott

      @Jess: These private platforms need to actually enforce their policies – if they won’t, then governments need to take action against them (break them up, etc.).  And stronger policies are probably needed, too.  There is no magic bullet (a new Fairness Doctrine wouldn’t affect RT even if there are more things that the FCC probably could be doing), and there are good reasons not to get the feds involved in somehow deciding what is true, but we’re not helpless.

      Repost – DW – YouTube Germany takes down RT’s channel for COVID misinformation.

      More, please.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    25.

      Mike in NC

      The rural county we live in publishes a weekly newspaper that consistently prints Letters to the Editor submitted by drooling wingnut assholes. One I just read was a racist diatribe by an alleged ‘pastor’ of something called the “Church of Living Water”. I need to look that up just for a good laugh.

      Reply
    26.

      kindness

      Evangelical Xtians and Republicans in general both sure do love them some persecution fantasies.  I don’t get it.  Why do they think they’d be better Xtians/citizens of they were thrown to the lions in the Colliseum?  Except that is exactly it.  They need to feel superior to others and they think their made up/fantasy tormenting gives them that right.  Evangelicals have always seemed to me to be the least Jesusy (as in following his preaching) of all the Xtian groups yet they think they are the most pure.

      Go figure.

      Reply
    27.

      Roger Moore

      @dr. bloor: ​

      It’s also incorrect. “Factual” means related to facts. Those statements are all factual because they can be confirmed or refuted by the facts. They are false, but something false is still factual. It’s only when you get into pure opinion, e.g. whether it’s a good idea to get the vaccine, that something ceases to be factual.
      This is not just being pedantic; it’s a critical point. The news media has spent way too much time treating facts as if they’re opinions and subject to argument. They aren’t. That the hospitals are full of people because they’ve gotten the vaccine is a statement of fact. It is absolutely the news media’s job to determine what the facts are and to broadcast them, even if that means saying flatly that an important person is saying something untrue.

      Reply
    28.

      SamR

      We go about this entirely wrong.  After HCA was up and running for awhile, a surprising type of post started popping up: the Immunized to Prevent Awards, or IPAs.  Basically, people showing vax cards with extremely recent dates, and attributing their changed minds to HCA.  Which no one would have predicted as an outcome of that subreddit, but it turns out repeatedly seeing people who think like you think get sick and die, and then have others laugh at them, actually motivates behavior change.

      People think they’re being “tolerant” when they don’t react with disdain and derision to anti-vaxxers, but its actually indulgence.  Stop indulging these idiots.

      Reply
    29.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Just had one of those moments where, from out of nowhere, I was suddenly struck by something both blindingly obvious and supremely meaningless:

      The title Padishah is a homophone of the classical ballet step pas de chat.

      Reply
    31.

      Roger Moore

      @kindness: ​
       
      The persecution complex is right there in the Sermon on the Mount. Jesus said it was righteous to be persecuted for being a Christian to the point it was a route into heaven. There are plenty of Christians who read that and decide they want to be persecuted, and if they can’t find some real persecution they’ll be more than happy to imagine some.

      Reply
    32.

      Ksmiami

      @SamR: that was my point a few months ago- point and laugh and claim you’re happy there will be fewer gqp voters and eventually they’ll get the message

      Reply
    35.

      Jess

      @Roger Moore: I think also it’s the way they explain their declining appeal to the younger generation. It’s not that they suck, but rather that they’re being shut down by malevolent forces. Of course, the more absurd and crazy they get, the more disdain they face, so it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

      Reply
    37.

      Ruckus

      @Betty Cracker:

      As much of a shock as this might be I am by far the most responsible of my siblings. So yes I had to make all the legal/medical decisions about the parents when they could no longer do that. I’m old enough that the parents and all the aunts and uncles are passed, some of their prodigy have also passed. When you get to be a certain age, the responsibility and the decisions get to be a part of life. And we didn’t have to deal with a pandemic with any realistic response stymied by irresponsible lunatics.

      Reply

