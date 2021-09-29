Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

What fresh hell is this?

Everybody saw this coming.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

I really should read my own blog.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Just a few bad apples.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Supreme Court / Free Law Project Creates the First Online Database of Federal Judicial Financial Disclosures

Free Law Project Creates the First Online Database of Federal Judicial Financial Disclosures

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Here’s some good news for a change.  Really happy to see this!

Okay, not the part about the 13 federal judges who broke the law by ruling in cases where they had a conflict of interest.

Free Law Project Creates the First Online Database of Federal Judicial Financial Disclosures

What is the financial disclosure database?

Our financial disclosure database is a collection of over 250,000 pages of financial records drawn from over 26,000 tiff and PDF files. We requested these files from the federal judiciary beginning in 2017 and have been gathering them since that time.

These files contain the disclosure records for every federal judge, justice, and magistrate from 2011 to 2018. We expect to receive and process the majority of the 2019 disclosures in the coming weeks.

We were also able to gather files from other online sources, providing us with some disclosures from 2003 to 2010. With these in our database, we believe we have every publicly-available financial disclosure form, but that there may be significant private collections in newsrooms and elsewhere. If you have such a collection that you would be willing to share, please let us know.

Why is this important?

First, while the type of documents included in our database are technically available to the public, there are many caveats to that availability. For example, before 2017, financial disclosure records had to be individually requested by fax, and a fee had to be paid for each disclosure. This created an insurmountable barrier to their bulk access.

Second, by statute, financial disclosure records are only available for six years. After that time, disclosures generally must be destroyed by the Judiciary, rendering older disclosures entirely inaccessible.

The knowledge of the six-year lifespan of these documents, and the removal of the per-disclosure fee in 2017, led us to begin requesting these documents in bulk on a regular basis. At the very least, we figured, if we had these disclosures, they would not wind up in the trash.

But having the disclosures is only half the battle. The last reason a database like this has never existed is a simple one: time and money. Despite our expertise in this area, the extraction of data from these documents required nearly a year of work to complete. Some of this work was supported by a partner of ours, Pre/Dicta, which generously supported work on this project, but much of it still had to be supported out of our own funds.

We are very excited to announce that this database will soon be publicly available on https://www.courtlistener.com and we will be providing free API access to all the records and files held within.

h/t Steeplejack

If there’s any more good news today, share it in the comments!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • DonnaK
  • Geminid
  • hells littlest angel
  • Just Chuck
  • Kay
  • Malovich
  • Old School
  • taumaturgo
  • VOR
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      This really is wonderful news, and I will now make checking this database a routine part of every federal court case I handle in the future (which is I hope is none, because I want to retire).  But still a great thing! Also, depending on what’s in the database, there may be some entertainment value here — a little light research on whether federal judges are as inept at investment as medical doctors.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      I had to run out the door to the vet just as I was posting this, so I didn’t have a chance to say that since these judges seem to understand ethics, maybe they will do the right thing to prevent shame and embarrassment. Oh wait, these are republican judges, they have no shame.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Just Chuck

      Tweet says 131 judges, not 13.  My prediction is that all 131 of those judges will 100% get away with all of it.  Like any banana republic, corruption is the established norm now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      @DonnaK: I expect that Supreme  Court Justices have  generous enough pensions that a requirement to convert any holdings beyond two houses into U.S. Treasury notes would not be onerous. As long as Justices are allowed other investments, recusals would warranted in many cases. There might be so many recusals that we would need 15 Justices!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      COLUMBIA, S.C. — A federal judge Tuesday suspended South Carolina from enforcing a rule that banned school districts from requiring masks for students.
      Parents of disabled children, helped by the American Civil Liberties Union, sued the state saying the ban discriminated against medically vulnerable students by keeping them out of public schools as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.
      The mask ban has been forcefully backed by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and GOP lawmakers who said parents should decide whether students wear masks, not school officials.
      “It is noncontroversial that children need to go to school. And, they are entitled to any reasonable accommodation that allows them to do so. No one can reasonably argue that it is an undue burden to wear a mask to accommodate a child with disabilities,” Lewis wrote.
      Lewis compared the General Assembly preventing mask requirements to telling schools they can no longer install wheelchair ramps.

      I thought the disability argument was really strong and would be accepted by any non-Trumpy or far Right judge. Children with disabilities have very good advocates and they have been fighting for 50 years for these protections- they weren’t going to allow Donald Trump or his followers to gut them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old School

      Since I don’t have a WSJ subscription, I can’t read the article.  If 131 judges broke the law, what would be their potential punishment?  Is it jail time? A fine?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      VOR

      @Geminid: I would accept a blind trust and/or a requirement to only invest in market index or widely distributed funds, not individual stocks.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      The ruling wasn’t even a close call, U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis wrote, stopping the state from enforcing a one-year ban placed in the budget.

      Apparently doesn’t know she’s required to suspend all thinking and entertain any fucking loony theory or opinion and treat everything the same. A clear violation of the idiotic “both sides rule”.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      @Geminid: Fight for 15!!

      SCOTUS justices often “teach” at local law schools.  A former colleague was able to go on a junket educational seminar taught by Gorsuch in Padua, Italy. Roughly $5k+ per person (including travel expenses).

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      hells littlest angel

      @Old School:If 131 judges broke the law, what would be their potential punishment?  Is it jail time? A fine?

      Would you believe a stern talking to?

      However, my understanding is that their rulings in the cases are expected to be tossed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Almost Retired

      @WaterGirl:  I’m not sure what will happen to the 131 Judges in violation of the financial disclosure rules.

      Obviously, they will have to recuse themselves from the case(s), which will throw those cases into total disarray.  But beyond that, I think it’s usually just an ethics admonishment and a mark on their permanent record.  That may not be the case for more systematic corruption, but I haven’t done the research.

      I know that a notorious federal judge in Los Angeles, Manuel Real, was never seriously disciplined for a vast array of offenses, although I don’t recall if any of them were financial.  The local legal community had to just wait for him to die to be rid of him (and he took his sweet time in doing so).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.