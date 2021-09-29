Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Enough already: both or none

I’ve hesitated to bring up the situation playing out on Capitol Hill, where a dozen or so Democrats (out of a total of around 270+ in both chambers!), most prominently Senators Manchin and Sinema, are acting like preening drama llamas as they obstruct the party’s agenda and make it all about themselves — all while a fascist movement with its own multichannel ministry of propaganda and authoritarian dictator wannabe-in-waiting have seized control of one of the country’s two political parties. I keep hoping this is all a ridiculous sausage-making dance extravaganza and everything will work out in the end.

And maybe it will! I keep telling myself it’s a pity all negotiations take place within the one party that’s interested in governing, but that’s our current reality, and given the barest of margins, we’ve got to be willing to swallow a lot of shit from outliers within our party. But there has to be a limit.

At the very least, negotiators have to stake out a position so that a compromise can take shape. It’s a sure sign of bad faith when one party in a negotiation says, “I get what I want now, and you’ll just have to wait and see if you’ll get anything in return.” Especially when that party to the negotiation has already broken an existing agreement and thereby destroyed trust.

That’s where we are right now. First, Gottheimer and company blew up the deal for a two-track passage of the bipartisan infrastructure deal along with the reconciliation package — and they blew it up for transparently bullshit reasons. The entire fucking point of that deal was to keep faith between a small group of outliers and the rest of the caucus, and the outliers blew it up. And now Manchinema are jerking the president around:

“I don’t know what more he can do,” [Senate Majority Whip Dick] Durbin told NBC News. “He calls them down to the White House frequently, you know, pretty soon they’re going to get nameplates on the door, they’re down there so often.”

Both centrist senators remain tight-lipped on giving the President a top line number nor providing specific demands on what tweaks they would like to see in the reconciliation package.

Like I said, maybe it’ll work out in the end. I can easily envision Dems reaching some sort of painful accommodation that forces removal of most reconciliation provisions that offend No Labels donors. If that leaves a package that fucks Americans out of the desperately needed social spending Biden and the Democrats campaigned on (including the obstructionists!) but still seriously addresses the existential threat of climate change, the overwhelming majority of Democrats who support the Biden agenda, i.e., all but a dozen or so show ponies, would probably pass that bill, and we’d end up with the usual shit sandwich that everyone is used to choking down.

But it looks like there’s a serious possibility that Sinemanchin will refuse to budge until the infrastructure bill passes. If Sinema and/or Manchin do insist on passage of the infrastructure bill without committing to passing a broadly acceptable reconciliation bill too, Democrats should tank the goddamn bipartisan bill — preferably with Biden’s explicit blessing. The obstructionists can’t be trusted since they already broke the two-track agreement, so they shouldn’t get to play Lucy the football holder.

I’m usually a “half a loaf is better than none” person, but this behavior from the obstructionists is intolerable and cannot be allowed to succeed. Obviously, it will be terrible if the whole thing blows up and nothing passes. In that scenario, 100% of the Beltway press and many loosely affiliated voters will conclude that Democrats can’t govern. But IMO, caving in to the obstructionists’ demands would be worse for the party than acquiescing for what is essentially a glorified “bipartisan” highway bill because it would brand us as the party of Manchin and Sinema.

Better to tank the bill and run as the anti-fascist, anti-corruption party that needs more seats so it can govern effectively than to make those two corrupt and vain shit-stains the face of the party. The first look is weak, and that’s not good, but at least there’s a possibility for strengthening. The second confirms regular people’s worst fears about politics and will make the ubiquitous “both sides” lies ring true.

Enough of this bullshit already. Pass both, or pass none.

    2. 2.

      germy

      Maybe this is why Democrats should ask for the moon and the stars.  This way, after it gets negotiated down by Republicans and paid-for Democrats, we can settle for just the moon.

    4. 4.

      germy

      1/ Here's the frustrating thing about the Sinemas.

      We aren't asking them to defund the police, support "open borders," or mandate critical race theory being taught to first graders.

      We're asking them to fund universal pre-K and help people afford prescription drugs.

      — Read 'The Quiet American' Please (@bwreed) September 29, 2021

    5. 5.

      germy

      ON THE LOOSE: A herd of goats brought in to eat weeds at a Kroger supermarket in Atlanta, Georgia, escaped Monday — and then roamed the streets eating shrubs. Animal control were called to assist the goats’ owner in wrangling the herd from the area. pic.twitter.com/HYFdWlanQp

      — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 28, 2021

      Nancy Pelosi sees this story and sighs “I know the feeling”

    6. 6.

      Joe Falco

      The White House is going to run out of bourbon and cardboard wine with how many times Sinemanchin have been invited there.

    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’ve hesitated to bring up the situation playing out on Capitol Hill, where a dozen or so Democrats (out of a total of around 270+ in both chambers!), most prominently Senators Manchin and Sinema, are acting like preening drama llamas as they obstruct the party’s agenda and make it all about themselves — all while a fascist movement with its own multichannel ministry of propaganda and authoritarian dictator wannabe-in-waiting have seized control of one of the country’s two political parties.

      To be fair, it is a whole lot easier to unite a disparate group against a thing than it is to unite them in favor of one. All DEMs were easily anti trump and as long as he was in the WH, united against damn near everything he wanted to do. But now that Biden is there we all have our sacred cows that we are loath to give up.

    9. 9.

      dr. bloor

      The progressives can certainly afford to hold the line here, as they’re not the ones in the vulnerable seats next cycle. It’s the problem children that are going to find themselves going back to their districts to campaign with their asses out and hands empty.

    12. 12.

      germy

      @dr. bloor:

      We call them problem children but they leave us with the problems while they pocket pharm and fossil fuel money.

    14. 14.

      Shalimar

      Manchin and Sinema have different goals.  They aren’t working together.  Sinema is the key, and she is arguing in bad faith.  Agree completely that both bills should die if she doesn’t compromise.  Passing the bipartisan bill would reward her lies.

    15. 15.

      Old School

      @Jeffro

      Can’t we all chip in and offer to match whatever $$$ is being paid to Sinema under the table here?

      That’s what I thought but I see Atrios argued some politicians just don’t care about small donors. They’ll always value the $1,000 donor over the ten $100 donors.

    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      Btw Rubin has a new piece up in the Post that’s about as succinct as one can be about the problems we’re facing and how to deal with them: How to Cope With a Deceitful, Anti-Democratic Party

      “…the media can stop enabling Republicans by retiring the pretense that the GOP is a normal, credible and patriotic party. Consider the framing of questions that so many in the White House press corps have adopted. If the president’s plans are so popular, why can’t he get Congress to go along? (Um, because they operate in the right-wing media bubble and fear his plans might deliver for ordinary Americans?) Why has the White House failed to get everyone vaccinated? (Because MAGA leaders are sabotaging vaccine mandates and right-wing media hosts shovel disinformation into their viewers’ laps?) Why is the president incapable of unifying the country? (Because Republicans refuse to put country above party?) The entire assumption that President Biden is a failure because he cannot get unreasonable Republicans to become rational is misguided.”

    19. 19.

      Shalimar

      @Jeffro: I said a few days ago that what we need is a billionaire to match Sinema’s bribes and get her voting the right way.  It’s too much money to crowd-fund.

    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      @Jeffro: it is time to reconsider not merely reform or elimination of the filibuster but structural defects throughout our constitutional system that, for example, deprives the residents of Washington, D.C. of the right to vote. It is untenable for a minority-elected president and a Senate representing a minority of the population to stack the Supreme Court with “partisan hacks” enjoying lifetime tenure.

    21. 21.

      Woodrow/asim

      @debbie: I just listened to 20 minutes of Pressley pointedly talking about why she won’t compromise IN ANY WAY AT ALL.

      That gets you to none, option 2. Pressley and the Progressives haven’t done very much “wrong” in this effort, and have negotiated until now in good faith, from what I’ve seen. I mean, this is Betty’s point (and echoed by Josh Marshall as well as Jon Chait!) from what I can tell: why bend if the other side has already shown a willingness to abuse goodwill?

      I’m 1000% behind negotiations. Compromise is the backbone of any small-d democratic political effort.

      But to give even an inch to the foolishness that’s being passed as “centrist” wisdom these days — a foolishness that’s empowered by the ability to steal the GOP’s “Just Say No” approach without consequence…how is that a win for us?

    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @Shalimar: good call.

      My guess is the only thing that’ll get her to move involves something along those very lines.  “Being Senator’s a pretty good gig, amirite Ms. S.?  We know you like the office and the power and the spotlight, and that’s fine.  But AZ Dems are going to be furious if you screw this up, and the GQP’s just waiting to pounce.  What’s that?   The money?  Oh, we’ll be happy to connect you with the biggest of big-dollar donors on our side, no sweat!  But you’re going to have to go against the folks who’ve been lobbying you these past couple of weeks.  Not to worry!  Like I said, we’ll hook you up, the donations will keep flowing – will probably ramp up, even! – and it’ll be all good. Whaddya say?”

    24. 24.

      Baud

      I don’t trust Manchin or Sinema, but I also don’t trust a lot of the reporting about them or other Democrats in this fight.  So I’m forced into a wait-and-see attitude.

    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      I am having to do the equivalent of sticking my fingers in my ears and saying “la-la-la-la-la-la”.  I am this close to starting to panic;  there is absolutely nothing I can do to have an impact on the outcome.

      So I am carefully tending the edges of the box where I have stuffed my (formerly) small fear that nothing will get passed, but that fear is exponentially increasing and is pushing at the ends of the box.   At this point my job is to try to stay calm and let the situation play out. But it’s getting harder and harder to do that, so I am mostly staying quiet and trying not to read any of the details.

    29. 29.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I’d actually feel a little better if this whole thing fell apart because Manchin and Sinema took principled stands on some issue.  But I just don’t see them doing that.  They really had a chance to be  big DC players, but they seem to be choosing to be vilified for no good reason.

    30. 30.

      germy

      Arizona – today is National Voter Registration Day. Especially now, it’s important that all eligible Arizonans register to vote (and update your registration information) as soon as you’re able. Make your voice heard! ⬇️ https://t.co/K9CetMO8i5

      — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) September 28, 2021

      I certainly hope they do.

    31. 31.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud

      Agreed. Wait and see. Who knows who is loading the DC press corpse with all the Biden is failing!! shit they are so attuned to publish. The big word is “struggle.” It’s preferred for discussing Biden. It is de rigeur for the FTF NY Times and the WaPost with its brand new AP-lifer editor.

    33. 33.

      germy

      holy fucking shit, stop calling Manchin and Sinema 'moderates.' moderates don't side with nihilist chaos agents who want to halt progress, blow up the economy and destroy democracy

      — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 29, 2021

    35. 35.

      Woodrow/asim

      @Old School: Atrios argued some politicians just don’t care about small donors. They’ll always value the $1,000 donor over the ten $100 donors.

      The issues here are systemic. I mean, from the Federalist Papers themselves, we see how American Governance was built to evade so-called “mob rule” — and we here? Are The Mob, y’all.

      In contrast — the insurrectionists are acting out what a certain section of moneyed folx would like America to be. It’s of a piece with how, in the antebellum American South, they could direct white male voters to quite literally dance to the tune of whomever was in charge, politically:

      The fire-eaters of the slave South, therefore, envisioned something more than just a slave-ridden version of the United States. They actually advocated a return to hereditary privilege, caste systems, and rule by the wealthy few. Some even argued in favor of primogeniture. All hoped that these measures would help curb the “scourge of democracy.” Even female planters like Keziah Brevard, who did not have the right to vote herself, prayed that “some thing be done to check this mobocracy. … Democracy has brought the South I fear into a sad, sad state.”

      From poll taxes to residency requirements, the master class easily maintained control over the political privileges of poorer whites. Men who had been previously convicted of certain crimes, or who did not have a long period of continuous residence in a certain state and locality, or could not afford to pay a poll tax of close to a day’s wages, were liable to become disenfranchised. In South Carolina, the most anti-democratic state in the South, paupers were particularly singled out as ineligible for the franchise. A person’s poverty could be used to render them politically impotent.

      And it wasn’t just the South — remember Oregon was founded on “principals” of White Supremacy, as well. It’s not a shock those principals are flowing back to everyone’s awareness, at this time.

      It ain’t no joke to say that This Has All Happened Before, and is threatening to Happen Again. And we have to work together — really work together, in concert with the groups who’ve been fighting this stuff for decades like Repairers of the Breach, to shift the tides.

    36. 36.

      Baud

      @JaySinWa:

      She’s not up until 2024.  If this bill passes, she has plenty of time to recover if that’s what she wants to do.  If it fails, however, I think it’s a lot harder for her.

    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      I think TPM’s Kate Riga sums up Manchinema’s absurdity here:

      These two are single-handedly threatening the entire process because they won’t say what size package they would vote for, what their specific policy beefs are, anything.

      This is the problem. If you’re objecting because you don’t like provision X in the bill, but you’re upset that provision Z got left out, negotiation is possible.  But if you’re just objecting for no apparent reason, then you’re just acting like a spoiled child who wants to be the center of attention.

      I’ve had it up to here with the Tantrum-Throwing Children’s Party that’s also known as the GOP.  I can’t say I’m fond of it when a couple of Dem Senators go for the same look.

      And to Betty C’s point: damned straight. Both or none.  If the reconciliation bill gets tanked, the centrists don’t get to bring home a glorified highway bill either.

      This is crunch time for our hopes that Biden would get serious shit done.  If we don’t do jack about climate change now, who knows when’s the next time we’ll get the chance, or whether it will be in time.  We need a reconciliation bill with the climate stuff basically intact.  If it’s necessary to take the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage, that’s what must be done.

    38. 38.

      Lawrence

      In a different year, I would agree. I think we get the best of what we can get, primary Sinema, find another Senator to replace Manchin, and go back at it. If that can be done. I don’t think the messaging on we got nothing is a winner.

    39. 39.

      Baud

      By the way, Nancy can sit on the infrastructure bill until the end of next year.  I’m not sure if the reconciliation bill has the same shelf life.

    40. 40.

      Another Scott

      I’m very much reminded of the PPACA drama. There were a lot of last-minute issues. A lot. But it got done.

      Both bills will pass. Maybe not this week, but it will happen. There’s too much riding on it.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    42. 42.

      Ksmiami

      Mint the Coin, get booster shots in arms and move on. The Democrats look feckless and need to get this off the news. I’d censure Manchin and Sinema and investigate them btw

    43. 43.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: From what I read, that’s the case. It’s perhaps helpful that a PAC that is heavily funded by the pharma lobby started sending out mailers and running ads in AZ bragging about Sinema bringing home the infrastructure bacon right before she started making noises about tanking Medicare Rx negotiations. It would be embarrassing if she brought home zero bacon after that, so the infrastructure bill is maybe a point of leverage. Another reason it would be foolish to cave in to her demands.

    44. 44.

      dr. bloor

      @Lawrence:

      find another Senator to replace Manchin, and go back at it. If that can be done.

      Any senator from WV replacing Manchin will almost certainly be a Republican.

    47. 47.

      Another Scott

      @Shalimar: The bills won’t “die”, they just won’t be brought up for a vote until all 50 senators are on board.  I agree with someone above; I don’t think there’s a deadline on the BIF until this Congress expires (early Jan 2023).  Reconciliation bills are annual things, so they’d have to start over if it doesn’t pass by December, IIUC.

      Everyone is playing hardball because the drop-dead date isn’t here yet.  Once that date arrives, things will change and the bills will get enough support to pass.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    48. 48.

      joey5slice

      This strikes me as the rare opportunity where those of us in safe-blue districts can do something useful. I often ignore the “call your congress critters” requests on this site because, as a resident of the People’s Republic of Brooklyn, my DC reps are usually already on the right side of the issue. But this is a place where pressure to hold the line might help!

      I just called my Rep (Velazquez NY-7)’s office and politely asked how she would vote on the BIF if she wasn’t confident about reconciliation. The staffer couldn’t comment on how she’ll vote tomorrow but affirmed that Rep Velazquez thinks both bills should pass. I asked him to register my view that Velazquez should vote “no” on the BIF unless she’s confident about the reconciliation bill.

      If enough safe Ds hear “Both or Nothing,” it might help them keep a united front and make sure we don’t lose the one piece of leverage we have.

    49. 49.

      Ascap_scab

      While I agree it should be all or nothing, it’s looking like Pelosi will get enough Republicans to cross over to offset the progressive defections.

      After that, reconciliation will slowly be whittled down to near zero.

    51. 51.

      Woodrow/asim

      @joey5slice: If enough safe Ds hear “Both or Nothing,” it might help them keep a united front and make sure we don’t lose the one piece of leverage we have.

      Yes! This sounds like a solid plan for those in that position!

    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      @TheTruffle: That would indeed be swell, but the reality is, parties rarely get a trifecta more than once a decade. I damn well hope we hold Congress and expand our numbers after 2022 and will do everything I personally can to make that happen, but it would be foolish to count on it. And if we lose it, we lose time we can’t get ever get back to address climate change.

      @joey5slice: That’s an excellent point.

    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      @dr. bloor:  Another Democratic Senator from any of the other states.  West Virginia is probably gone, but pickup opportunities in other states, for sure.

      Agree with Kay and others:  it’s on Manchin and Sinema to prove to us that they are not too toxic to keep in our tent.

      FWIW, I don’t think Sinema will recover from this crap she’s pulled, no matter what she does.  Would you want to trust her?  She seems very untrustworthy.  I do not believe that Arizona could not do better.  A Democrat with actual principles could try her path to election:  Democrats on board, and go after the independents too.

    56. 56.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Woodrow/asim:

      Yes! This sounds like a solid plan for those in that position!

      And not much of a plan for those ‘centrists’ who aren’t in such safe seats, amirite?

      It’s really simple: if the Dems bring home the bacon, all the Dems up for election in 2022 will maximize their winning chances.  If not, it could be a ‘wave’ year for Republicans that takes out the handful of centrist Dems that remain.

      So maybe the centrists had better get on the bus, y’know?

    57. 57.

      James E Powell

      @Baud:

      If this bill passes, she has plenty of time to recover if that’s what she wants to do.  If it fails, however, I think it’s a lot harder for her.

      And who will be voting against her in 2024 for being in favor of this bill in 2021? Who will even remember her yes vote? The only reason this vote is on the news is because she has declared herself to be against it.

    58. 58.

      SpaceUnit

      I think it’s a mistake to assume that there’s anything legislatively or budget-wise that either Manchin or Sinema actually want.  All they want is to run in their next election as a goddamn “maverick”.  They’ve calculated that a failure on reconciliation would certainly hurt 330 million Americans worse than it could hurt either one of them.  Assholes.

    59. 59.

      James E Powell

      Even if our senators & reps are voting in favor, we should be calling & emailing our support for passing the reconciliation then the other one. They need to know we are watching & want it done right. They respond to intensity more than gross numbers in a poll.

      And, of course, if you are in AZ or WV, you should be forming massive crowds outside the Obstructors’ offices to encourage them to do the job they were elected to do.

    60. 60.

      A Good Woman

      @WaterGirl:

      I am with you WG. However, in my case the panic is setting in, and NONE does not strike me as a winning play. If we can’t hold the House and Senate, and preferably gain more seats in ’22, then we can kiss Democrat governance good-effing-bye.  I don’t see how we hold through the mid-terms if Biden comes up empty handed.

      At this point I don’t believe Manchin/Sinema will sign on to anything that doesn’t fit their particular expectations.  Assuming we can get all 50 Dem Senators to hold the line, with Harris breaking a tie, we may have a chance.  However the House has got to come through in that case.  Otherwise I fully expect NONE to be the outcome and that makes it even harder to retain or expand control of the two chambers.

      I am not happy with The Squad’s intransigence in this matter.  Rep. Jayapal can beat her chest in the best imitation of a pious Pharisee as she looks out for The People, but the reality is that the Senate is likely to fail to come through.  She is willing to fall on her sword if that happens and take the rest of us with her.  That seems like political suicide to me.  Right now we don’t have the votes to waste on theatrics that may result in no infrastructure funding and create an opening for the GQP.

    61. 61.

      James E Powell

      @SpaceUnit:

      I think it’s a mistake to assume that there’s anything legislatively or budget-wise that either Manchin or Sinema actually want.

      I agree. If there were, we’d know what it is. It has been reported that Sinema has refused to identify what she wants. While that reporting may not reflect the double secret negotiations, I still think she is a total asshole.

    62. 62.

      Sean

      You don’t negotiate by refusing to say what you even want.  Sinema and Manchin aren’t “negotiating.” They are stalling in the hopes that they can have the BIF and tank the reconciliation bill altogether. They don’t want the reconciliation bill, that is the only answer for their behavior. If they wanted it, they’d say what their topline is and what their asks are.  They don’t have a topline or asks because they simply have no desire to see it happen at all.  It’s frustrating to see people say “maybe they’ll carve out a filibuster exception,” or “maybe they’ll suddenly start negotiating in good faith.” That seems like a pipe dream. They just want to shrug off the larger problems we face and just go on pretending everything is fine. They don’t care if reconciliation passes.  God help us on the debt ceiling, because I don’t see how we move these 2 clowns when they just want it their way while refusing to say what that even is.

    64. 64.

      Baud

      @A Good Woman:

      If both don’t pass, there’s going to be schism in the party anyway.  Even red and purple states and districts have lefty voters.  Passing both would be a win-win for everyone, which is why the drama is so frustrating.

    65. 65.

      JaySinWa

      @Baud: I had a dim memory of analysts thinking she was in trouble, looking around she was still above water in popularity in July. So yeah she’s got a lot of time ahead to recover from whatever ails her but might be vulnerable to a primary  or the general if she is blamed for tanking the economy.

      OTOH 2024 is a long way off and the voting public doesn’t have a long attention span. So she probably isn’t feeling the heat yet and might never face consequences.

    66. 66.

      Ksmiami

      Bail at this point. Cut bait… try to do smaller but impactful executive stuff and get the dysfunctional Democrats headlines out of the news. Oh and read the riot act to Garland. Btw  I knew there was a huge chance that Biden would be the last president of our democracy before we fall to authoritarianism. Oh well we had a good run

