COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Sept. 28-29

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Sept. 28-29

======

A total of 25 people were hospitalised due to COVID-19 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, instead of the initially reported five, organisers said on Tuesday evening.

“The initial five we reported was the figure for overseas residents who were hospitalised,” explained Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto at a news conference.

“We released those figures to gauge how much of a burden people from overseas would put on the medical system,” he added…

During the Games, host city Tokyo saw the worst surge of cases to date. In late August, Japan saw a record high of 25,000 daily infections.

Cases within the “bubble” of over 50,000 Olympic-related visitors and participants remained low compared to national figures, however, with 863 positive cases confirmed over the course of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to broadcaster NHK.

Australia’s federal government will wind down emergency funding for people who lost work during COVID-19 shutdowns as vaccination rates increase across the country, putting pressure on state and territory leaders to keep their economies open.

The decision to cut off federal support when inoculation levels reach 80% means individual states and territories would have to foot the bill if they decide to go into lockdown in response to any fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus.

“(This) emergency payment needs to come to an end,” Frydenberg told Seven News on Wednesday. “If you look around the world … people are starting to get about their normal lives, learning to live with the virus in a COVID-safe way.”

Australia’s two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, along with its capital Canberra, have been in lockdown for several weeks as the country grapples with a Delta variant-fuelled third wave of the virus…

I know official Russian pandemic statistics should be taken with a whole shaker of salt, but there seems to be a trend in the latest reporting:

======

======

Create a permission structure…

The surge in fundraising pleas and rhetorical blitzes on vaccine “freedom” have only intensified this summer across the Republican Party—whether it’s among the heavyweights in conservative media, top contenders in GOP primaries ahead of the 2022 midterms, or prominent Republicans on Capitol Hill and the party’s leader, Trump.

One Fox News insider succinctly described the anti-COVID-mandate segments and vaccine-resistant commentary as “great for ratings.” Another current Fox employee said the numbers clearly demonstrated that there are vanishingly fewer subjects these days that get “our viewers more excited or engaged than” those kinds of segments.

As for the campaign trail, four different longtime Republican strategists told The Daily Beast that they have encouraged various 2022 GOP candidates who they’re each advising to lean heavily into anti-COVID-mandate messaging, viewing it as perhaps the winning issue with the conservative and Trump base of voters.

This strategy, however, comes at a time when the publicly available data show COVID-19 deaths and infections have exploded—including in months after the vaccines became widely available in the United States—in many areas that broke heavily for Trump in the last presidential contest. Even with the breakthroughs in safe, effective vaccinations, the U.S. is rapidly approaching 700,000 recorded deaths from the virus, with large weekly body counts still piling up in the country…

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      Ken

      One Fox News insider succinctly described the anti-COVID-mandate segments and vaccine-resistant commentary as “great for ratings.”

      Every now and then I wish I believed in eternal damnation.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County web site: 188 new cases yesterday. 3.9% test positivity.
      NYSDOH says 158 new cases. If I’m interpreting the 79,289 number correctly as total COVID cases in the county since March 2020 then almost 11% of Monroe County has caught COVID by now.

      And almost 12% of tiny Broome County, where I grew up, has caught it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      I’m more than fine with them dying. They deserve it. What kind of jerk would punch out a nurse or doctor because they didn’t like the diagnosis?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Weird report wrt to airlines and mandates this morning. Untied, the world’s largest disorganized airline, is firing 500-600 employees who refuse to get vaccinated. I’m both amazed and happy!

      American, OTOH, apparently has 4,200 pilots who are unvaccinated. WTF? Surely that can’t be true. Hell, I’m surprised that AA even has 4,200 pilots. Regardless, fuck ’em. There’s a shitpot of youngsters coming up through the ranks who will happily replace the unvaxxed.

      That said, the AA numbers make me wonder about Delta. They’ve been great about pandemic measures (IMO), but their vaccination coercion is based on money (unvaccinated employees have higher health insurance payments). Certainly the mid-tier and senior pilots can absorb those costs. I wonder if Delta is harboring a bunch of anti-vaxxer pilots?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Nicole

      I’m so happy Pfizer has submitted their data!  Now it’s just a waiting game.  Be thorough, FDA, but as quickly as possible, please.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 12,434 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,232,960 cases. It also reports 240 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 25,935 deaths – 1.16% of the cumulative reported total, 1.26% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.88.

      871 confirmed cases are in ICU, 378 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 17,000 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,037,099 patients recovered – 91.2% of the cumulative reported total.

      15 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,462 clusters. 1,124 clusters are currently active; 4,338 clusters are now inactive.

      12,426 new cases today are local infections. Sarawak reports 2,967 local cases: 89 in clusters, 1,196 close-contact screenings, and 1,682 other screenings.

      Selangor reports 1,359 local cases: 82 in clusters, 824 close-contact screenings, and 453 other screenings. Johor reports 1,286 local cases: 172 in clusters, 610 close-contact screenings, and 504 other screenings. Kelantan reports 1,125 cases: 33 in clusters, 714 close-contact screenings, and 378 other screenings. Sabah reports 1,000 cases: 43 in clusters, 532 close-contact screenings, and 425 other screenings.

      Perak reports 971 cases: 12 in clusters, 553 close-contact screenings, and 406 other screenings.
      Penang reports 863 cases: 22 in clusters, 291 close-contact screenings, and 550 other screenings.

      Pahang reports 663 cases: 139 in clusters, 403 close-contact screenings, and 121 other screenings. Kedah reports 651 local cases: 411 close-contact screenings and 240 other screenings. Terengganu reports 612 cases: 17 in clusters, 468 close-contact screenings, and 127 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 375 cases: 49 in clusters, 51 close-contact screenings, and 275 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 284 cases: 17 in clusters, 137 close-contact screenings, and 130 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 168 local cases: 34 in clusters, 63 close-contact screenings, and 71 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 79 cases: 24 close-contact screenings and 55 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 18 cases: eight close-contact screenings and 10 other screenings. Labuan reports five cases: one in a cluster, three close-contact screenings, and one other screening.

      Eight new cases today are imported: three in Selangor, three in Johor, one in Kedah, and one in Negeri Sembilan.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 329,722 doses of vaccine on 28th September: 18,734 first doses and 160,988 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 43,028,919 doses administered: 23,178,045 first doses and 19,945,616 second doses. 71.0% of the population have received their first dose, while 61.1% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      @Nicole: Seriously! Be really careful and thorough and deliberate….quickly!

      As for the hospital workers wearing duress alarms…. that’s been a thing for years in many of the facilities I’ve worked in. Even pre-pandemic, attacks on healthcare workers are a big problem. My former boss’s wife was attacked by a patient years ago, and it resulted in a lifelong TBI. We really, really need to make healthcare better and safer if we want to retain any workers.

      Reply

