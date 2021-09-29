What a good and decent man. Perfectly stated. https://t.co/Zql1mIX6UC — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) September 28, 2021

It's official: We have submitted initial data from the pivotal trial of our COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to under 12 years of age to the @US_FDA: https://t.co/XORlEFksAs — AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) September 28, 2021





Fauci: People in the Northeast can prevent a Covid surge like the one in the South by following these mitigation measures — vaccinating, masking indoors & especially in schools https://t.co/twr933jsFX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 28, 2021

More than 400,000 Americans got Pfizer booster shots through local pharmacies last weekend. People over 65, those with pre-existing conditions or an elevated workplace risk are eligible for boosters. U.S. officials also urge the unvaccinated to get shots. https://t.co/ZgE39H1Wsy — The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2021

Analysis: The misinformation epidemic among unvaccinated Republicans, in one stat https://t.co/truIoik7kL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 27, 2021

Now add this to thathttps://t.co/VEAu9VR7cs — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 29, 2021

Floundering private sales of vaccine in India deal blow to Russia's Sputnik V https://t.co/xsUpoA2vIr pic.twitter.com/OxcMSoehTE — Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2021

Hospitalisations during Tokyo 2020 Games higher than initially reported: organisers https://t.co/atu0YVTnd3 pic.twitter.com/DP2PPMV6zd — Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2021

A total of 25 people were hospitalised due to COVID-19 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, instead of the initially reported five, organisers said on Tuesday evening. “The initial five we reported was the figure for overseas residents who were hospitalised,” explained Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto at a news conference. “We released those figures to gauge how much of a burden people from overseas would put on the medical system,” he added… During the Games, host city Tokyo saw the worst surge of cases to date. In late August, Japan saw a record high of 25,000 daily infections. Cases within the “bubble” of over 50,000 Olympic-related visitors and participants remained low compared to national figures, however, with 863 positive cases confirmed over the course of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to broadcaster NHK.

Japan lifts its state of emergency on Thursday amid a fall in the number of new daily coronavirus cases & a vaccine rollout that has reached ~60% of the population. It will be the 1st time since April that no part of Japan is under a state of emergency https://t.co/k7GeYSjZCF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 29, 2021

Australia’s federal government will wind down emergency funding for people who lost work during COVID-19 shutdowns as vaccination rates increase across the country, putting pressure on state and territory leaders to keep their economies open. The decision to cut off federal support when inoculation levels reach 80% means individual states and territories would have to foot the bill if they decide to go into lockdown in response to any fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus. “(This) emergency payment needs to come to an end,” Frydenberg told Seven News on Wednesday. “If you look around the world … people are starting to get about their normal lives, learning to live with the virus in a COVID-safe way.” Australia’s two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, along with its capital Canberra, have been in lockdown for several weeks as the country grapples with a Delta variant-fuelled third wave of the virus…

New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant https://t.co/KVkfvKtFSe pic.twitter.com/qG7jhgWSni — Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2021

I know official Russian pandemic statistics should be taken with a whole shaker of salt, but there seems to be a trend in the latest reporting:

⚡️Russia on Wednesday reported 22,430 new coronavirus cases and 857 deaths — the highest number of daily fatalities since the start of the pandemichttps://t.co/DQAxyM0n2d — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 29, 2021

BREAKING Russia on Tuesday reported 21,559 new coronavirus cases and 852 deaths — the highest number of daily fatalities since the start of the pandemichttps://t.co/XqUOM0ahMH — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 28, 2021

Russia on Monday reported 22,236 new coronavirus cases and 779 deaths. https://t.co/CbQi9xOJRp — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 27, 2021

New US travel rules block those fully vaccinated w/ Russia’s Sputnik V. In response: The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which backed the vaccine, said it “has been approved in 70 countries where over 4 billion people live," confirming its effectiveness https://t.co/FzEBuOqxA7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 28, 2021

A Brazilian hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge as part of an effort to validate President Jair Bolsonaro's preferred 'miracle cure,' a lawyer for whistleblowing doctors told a Senate inquiry https://t.co/89AO4LpR9x pic.twitter.com/7IQQFzFmxH — Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2021

Side effects after booster dose similar to 2nd shot, according to the CDC, which examined how recipients fared after their 3rd dose https://t.co/B1m8L7XkbT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 28, 2021

Study shows SARSCoV2 breakthrough infections are 18-fold *lower* than the rate of infections occurring among the unvaccinated. Reporting on the preprint server medRxiv a team drew that conclusion following a study of breakthrough infections in Nevada https://t.co/JPNnOo915i pic.twitter.com/SFU8HJRyjk — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 28, 2021

"We're seeing some breakthrough infections among vaccinated people…but that's expected and doesn't mean the vaccines are failing." Anna Durbin of @JohnsHopkinsIH discusses some misconceptions surrounding natural immunity and COVID-19 vaccines:https://t.co/JiscSkssMT — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) September 28, 2021

Sanofi, which hasn’t yet managed to produce a Covid vaccine, has some interesting plans. It’s pivoting its mRNA work to flu, believing there isn’t room for another mRNA Covid vax. But it hopes its recombinant protein Covid vax could be a universal booster. https://t.co/N85zjyREvc — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 28, 2021

Facebook took down a network of accounts for COVID-19 misinformation and encouraging violent responses to virus restrictions. But a review of the content Facebook removed reveals it's not any worse than many similar posts that remain on its platform. https://t.co/0UbNgVgaBI — The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2021

Thousands of healthcare workers in New York got vaccinated, averting a staffing crisis. Alhough many hospital and nursing home employees remain unvaccinated, officials say worst-case staffing shortages seem less likely https://t.co/jUuH6Cjana — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 28, 2021

Media (traditional & social) amplify the outsiders. The real takeaway from "175 workers fired in mass terminations due to vaccine mandate" is: Less than one percent of workers at a NC hospital system were fired for vaccine refusal. Pretty great ratio! https://t.co/NxzU0mrDk5 https://t.co/vARkAcw6JP — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) September 28, 2021

State Police union says ‘dozens of troopers’ plan to resign due to vaccine mandate, but police spokesman says only one definitively has https://t.co/cUEhvySFJV — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 28, 2021

Create a permission structure…

ESPN anchor Sage Steele said she only got vaccinated because of her company's mandate, so she wouldn't be removed from programming. She had until Sept 30. "I didn't want to do it. But I work for a company that mandates it, or I'm out." https://t.co/AaCK6ZHMh5 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 28, 2021

Three-quarters of the holdouts got vaxed in the last week as the prospect of losing their jobs neared. Again, people who threaten to quit their jobs over vaccine mandates are lying. https://t.co/K34WB2kyuz — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 28, 2021

A Missouri hospital says its staff will begin wearing panic buttons as attacks on nurses and other hospital workers have surged during the pandemic. Some blame the surge, also seen elsewhere, on fear and frustration felt by patients and their families. https://t.co/FbtHS2UOEq — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2021

this is not a good information vs bad information thing. it’s coke vs pepsi, if coke was free & saved millions of lives, and if pepsi was expensive as hell but made you feel a dopamine rush over owning the libs as a virus tries to kill you — kilgore trout, ron desantis spokesperson (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 28, 2021

anti- COVID vaccine rhetoric is killing GOP voters. But for Trump, other prominent Republicans, and Fox and other conservative media, it's a cash cow: https://t.co/7pr0Zda9q9 So… good for them, I guess! Latest, via @SollenbergerRC & me — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) September 28, 2021