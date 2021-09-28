I really don’t understand what folks like Manchin, Sinema, and the band of dipshits in the house are trying to accomplish by blocking everything.
Is it really just all about donor money?
Brendan in NC
I suspect it’s a few things:
1. Donor Money
2. Can’t let ANYTHING remotely progressive pass
3. Managing expectations – Can’t let the people see that Congress can pass bills.
4. Need nothing to pass so they can get re-elected…I know, right?
Searcher
@Brendan in NC: Metagaming – they don’t think anything is passing regardless so they want to appear to be on the winning side.
Gozer
Venal and stupid.
One wonders, how many of them have a connection to Haaaaaaarvard. ‘Cause this kind of stupidity has to be a product of “elite” education.
Kropacetic
C’mon, guys, it’s so nice of Manchinema to give the Dems the appearance of Senate control.
lowtechcyclist
I don’t know whether donor money is just a big part of it for both, or the whole enchilada. But for both of them, ‘a big part’ is the minimum.
snoey
Manchin seems to be a true believer in the national debt in the sense that some day in international Vinnie is going to show and break is great grand kids kneecaps if the don’t pay up.
John S.
Yes. And if politicians had to wear suits emblazoned with the logos of their donors like NASCAR drivers (the bigger the logo, the more money they spent), everyone would be able to see that was the case.
ETA: Or tattooed to their face like Post Malone. Here’s an artist rendering of McConnell.
https://www.nbatitlechase.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/PHOTO-Corporations-Logos-Tattooed-On-Mitch-McConnell-Face.jpg
Betty
It needs to be called sabotage. There should be ads by outside groups. Sinema’s voters are enraged. Looks like she will take the money and move on unless she makes a u-turn. Manchin doesn’t seem to have to answer to his voters.
Searcher
@Kropacetic: I mean, Schumer holding the gavel is objectively better than McConnell, even if nothing gets done.
Patrianakos
I suspect it’s not so much donors’ campaign contributions as their ability to hire the “moderates” as lobbyists once they lose their primaries.
Steeplejack (phone)
Dredged up from overnight:
As Democrats try to nail down the final details of their climate and social policy bill, @SenatorSinema will hold a 45-minute fundraiser on Tuesday afternoon with five business PACs, representing organizations fiercely opposing the bill.
https://t.co/392IX60Yyh
— Jonathan Weisman (@jonathanweisman) September 27, 2021
White & Gold Purgatorian
Power. It’s a hell of a drug.
Tony Jay
There’s a joke about AOC’s dress at the Met Gala and bleeding-edge trends in there somewhere, but I’m too busy to look for it.
Ruckus
Money. It’s always about money for some people. The most important item in the world, the holy grail of life, money and who has more of it. For them it is the measure of society/humanity, money and who has more of it and who controls it. There is a reason the golden calf was such a big deal.
Butter Emails!
Maybe Manchin isn’t as fond of his houseboat as rumoured and is hoping some pissed off liberals send it to the bottom so he can collect sympathy and the insurance money?
Sinema seems to have either completely miscalculated how to appeal to the independent voters in her state without pissing off her primary voters (her numbers suck with both groups) or she’s in salary negotiations for post Senate positions as a lobbyist and Fox News token “liberal”.
Skepticat
@White & Gold Purgatorian: Power. It’s a hell of a drug.
Yes, and being in the spotlight seems to warm cold (or teeny-tiny) hearts. This seems to be a power and an ego trip for both of them.
Kay
Them dragging it out and trashing Biden’s agenda is hurting us for the midterms. They’re bad for the Democratic Party.
They’re all grown-ups, and professional pols — ok, not Synema, who’s a ditz and an amateur, but the others are. There’s almost certainly some kind of back-room deal partly worked out, partly playing out, such that in the end everybody gets x% of a loaf, with x to be revealed. Even Synema, bless her rock-filled little noggin.
NotMax
Manchin represents the state where you live. It’s entirely within your purview to call up his D.C. or his local office and ask.
Suzanne
Sinema wants to be famous, I think.
Kropacetic
@Skepticat: This seems to be a power and an ego trip for both of them.
It takes a hell of a set of steel-girded loins to hamstring your own majority, representing millions more votes than the opposition, to immediately benefit the agenda of people trying to cheat their way into permanent minority rule.
Kay
Manchin’s behavior on voting rights is really reprehensible. I get that he’s bought and paid for but he couldn’t even manage to get a watered down voting law passed?
He’s not good at anything other than running his mouth. Six months of listening to this asshole yammer on and on and he delivers nothing.
Bad for the Democratic Party. If they can’t deliver on voting rights they should just go home.
lowtechcyclist
@Kay:
And, as Josh Marshall has been repeatedly pointing out, bad for the chances of the centrists themselves. If Biden fails to get much done, everybody in >D+7 districts will still be in Congress in 2023. But the centrists are mostly in more marginal districts, and when our more infrequent voters are disappointed and stay home, they’ll lose.
This obviously doesn’t apply to Manchinema who are both next up for election in 2024, but it definitely applies to the handful of centrists in the House. Why they think this is their best play is beyond me.
Peale
It really is driving me over the edge. Seriously, if we default because of Senate privileges and can’t staff because of Senate prerogatives, we need to remove the senators. What we should be debating is whether it’s too cruel to boil them in oil or whether we’d be satisfied with just beating them with sticks until they ran away.
henrythefifth
I’m with you. I have no idea what Sinema is trying to accomplish in the Senate (nothing, it appears). Manchin could be supporting robust programs/infrastructure investments that would totally benefit people in his state. He could take credit for it (and he loves to do that), so I don’t get him either.
dervy scram
well, at least you admit you don’t understand. others just blather GOP/RU created talking points. see, republicans REALLY want to those Senate seats, but they cannot do it without help from Dem “allies” who freely and openly bash Dems.
lowtechcyclist
This needs to be a thing. Someone needs to do this for every Congressperson and major-party Congressional candidate. That’s the sort of thing that would stick in people’s minds way more than any published donor list.
kindness
Money and future monies have to be part of the dipshitism.
What is the W. Virginia press saying about Manchin?
Matt McIrvin
They believe that when the second Trump dictatorship comes they will be rewarded.
Why they believe that, I don’t know.
Betty Cracker
@Patrianakos: I think you’re right about them angling for a lucrative post-congressional lobbying career. Manchin and Sinema are allied with some of the very worst people in DC, including No Labels and Mark Penn, so of course they’re obstructing anything remotely inconvenient for donors.
The congress-to-donor-lobbying-group pipeline loomed large in Manchin’s No Labels-organized call with donors earlier this year. He was urging donors to pressure outgoing GOP colleagues rather than discussing his own future career, but Manchin was super-open about how it works: you’ll be paying them big bucks after the term ends, so lean on them for votes now.
Kay
I think they’re deliberately trying to lose the senate. They prefer to be in the minority. That way they don’t have to work at all and they can be full time cable tv stars.
Gravenstone
And post-political office sinecures.
