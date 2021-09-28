What like taxes or something? https://t.co/kjERvJPm6k — Seth Masket (@smotus) September 28, 2021

Breaking News: Senate Republicans blocked a bill to avert a government shutdown and a debt default in an effort to undercut President Biden and Democrats. https://t.co/bypwKPknHp — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 27, 2021



… And that’s a *good* thing, right, guys? The Timesmen give themselves full credit for their refreshing honesty!

Their opposition to raising the debt limit now would be one thing if it were believably rooted in principles of fiscal conservatism and prudence, but it isn’t. It’s rooted in reflexive tribalism. They don’t really believe in this stuff. They’re just phonies laying on the tracks. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 28, 2021

well see this is the thing–every attempt at bipartisanship has ended with the gop, in the minority, whittling down a bill and then still refusing to vote for it very hard to see why anyone on the dem side would see that as a viable way forward https://t.co/s8XCYkovga — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 28, 2021

the affordable care act is sort of the classic example of this. it went from being a big, good bill to one full of half measures because of "bipartisan compromise," and then had to be passed on a party-line vote anyway — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 28, 2021

Notes from the paper of record in the company town whose monopoly interest is national politics: