Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Everybody saw this coming.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

I really should read my own blog.

People are complicated. Love is not.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Just a few bad apples.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The math demands it!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Same Crap, Different Day

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Same Crap, Different Day

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


… And that’s a *good* thing, right, guys? The Timesmen give themselves full credit for their refreshing honesty!

Notes from the paper of record in the company town whose monopoly interest is national politics:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • dr. bloor
  • Geminid
  • John S.
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MomSense
  • Nicole
  • Ocotillo
  • rikyrah
  • snoey
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      There was a lot of tweeting last night that the debt the ceiling needs to be raised for is the debt incurred by the previous administration. If this is true, why isn’t that more widely acknowledged?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Nicole

      The party instituting the shutdown always gets blamed for it.  The GOP has never, to my memory, benefitted from shutting down the gov’t.  What’s the saying about insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result?

      Oh wait; we’re talking about the GOP.  Of course they would do this.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dr. bloor

      Breaking News: Senate Republicans blocked a bill to avert a government shutdown and a debt default in an effort to undercut President Biden and Democrats.

      The fact that FTFNYT is framing it like this rather than a demonstration of fiscal discipline on the part of Republicans is nothing less than a miracle.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      @debbie: ​
       
      This horse was beaten to death, resurrected, and then beaten to death a second time during the Obama administration. It’s one of those things you “understand” and acknowledge only if it’s politically advantageous and/or is likely to increase your click rate.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      and then had to be passed on a party-line vote anyway

      You can thank Massachusetts voters for that.

      ETA: actually, it would have been party line anyway.  But it would have been a better bill if we weren’t hamstrung by Scott Brown’s election.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MomSense

      Can you just let us live? FFS Republicans we just want to live our lives. It’s apparently too much to ask that we benefit from a modern society.

      This is no way to run a superpower.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      It really wasn’t going to be a better bill.  Going into the fight for the ACA we knew that the version we would get would be the one passed by the Senate Finance Committee.  Same as it ever was.  See Social security.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @MomSense:

      Well, it would never have been single payer.  But remember they used reconciliation to improve the Senate bill. It would have been better to do that in conference committee, but that wasn’t an option after Brown won.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Spanky

      @dr. bloor:

      The fact that FTFNYT is framing it like this rather than a demonstration of fiscal discipline on the part of Republicans is nothing less than a miracle.

      Nope. Our billionaire class made a few phone calls.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MomSense

      @debbie:

      I think what is really happening is that big Republican donors are going to swoop in and buy a ton of stock cheap after the market has a significant drop because of the debt ceiling shenanigans.  They are probably shorting a bunch of stock now.  They are going to make beaucoup bucks off of this and be very grateful and generous with their donations to Republicans.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      I can tell you that we did not have Democratic votes for the things that would have made it better. As it was Snowe was pushing Baucus, Nelson, etc for a public option to no avail.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      As I explained back in 2018, gifts from family don’t have to be reported on federal judicial disclosure forms, and Kavanaugh’s family had deep pockets. He’s the only child of a “swamp creature,” Ed Kavanaugh, a longtime lobbyist for the cosmetics industry who spent his career schmoozing with Beltway insiders to fend off health and safety regulations and dueling with activists who wanted to ban cosmetic testing on animals. When the elder Kavanaugh retired in 2005, his compensation package that year from the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association totaled $13 million, according to the nonprofit group’s IRS filing.

      It’s kind of funny that the Kavanaugh mystery about how he seems to live way beyond his means is not GOP donors but instead that his rich parents just give him lots and lots of money.
      No wonder he won’t admit it. He’d rather people ask him about gambling than reveal that he’s been living off his parents his entire adult life.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ocotillo

      Ugh, if we were really rigging elections you would think someone would have had the foresight to also rig the Senate races so we wouldn’t have to deal with these Democratic show ponies.  Obama had Lieberman and Ben Nelson to deal with and now we got the insufferable Simena and Manchin.

      Any Oregeon Juicers know what is going on with redistricting in your state?  On the outside looking in, it seems the Reps are not allowing a quorum like the Dems did in Texas but unlike Texas, it looks like they may be successful?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Nicole:

      The party instituting the shutdown always gets blamed for it.  The GOP has never, to my memory, benefitted from shutting down the gov’t.  What’s the saying about insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result?

      When have they paid a price for it, though?  For one thing, they’re smart enough to shut down the government when the next election’s a long way off, and other crises and scandals will push a shutdown way to the back of voters’ minds by the time the election rolls around.

      Right now, the next election’s over a year away.  In January 2019, it was almost two years away, and Dems were surprisingly weak down-ballot in 2020.  In October 2013, it was over a year away, and we freakin’ got crushed in 2014.

      So they get the best of both worlds: they get to fuck things up, and they pay no price.  If I were playing the black pieces, I’d keep using that gambit too.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      snoey

      @Kay
      Thought it was clear during the hearings that his parents had bailed him out.
      The question is whether “baseball tickets” explains how he got into that big a hole.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      John S.

      @rikyrah:

      Impossible! Meghan McCain (did you know her daddy was Maverick Arizona Senator John McCain?) told Chuck Todd that the majority of Americans were against this spending, and he didn’t push back, so she must be right!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      @snoey:

      I would prefer a problem gambler on the court to Kavanaugh, with his too-clever ommissions and dishonesty and the huge chip he has on his shoulder, despite his being handed everything he seethes with resentment. A problem gambler at least would be sort of interesting.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      snoey

      @Kay:

      Kavanaugh’s issues are worse than gambling, if that caused the debts, but if it can take him down …

      OTOH Paul Cellucci was a problem gambler and boring as hell.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Soprano2

      Here’s what’s so dumb, and is something the press never points out – Republicans could have allowed the bill with the debt ceiling to pass with just Democratic votes. It wasn’t necessary to filibuster the bill in order for that to happen. Not one member of the press points this out – it’s all “the bill failed because it required 60 votes”, without saying why it required 60 votes.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: despite his being handed everything he seethes with resentment.

      I actually think being handed everything might be part of the reason he feels so much resentment. He knows he’s not self-made, but is instead begin supported by his parents, and it makes him feel humiliated. This causes him to resent others who are self-made, liked the Clintons and the Obama’s. You can say what you want about them, but you can’t say they were born into wealth and succeeded because of it. People like Kavanaugh know the truth about themselves, and I think they hate themselves for it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: The bipartisan infrastructure bill is popular and needed. Republicans want to see it scuttled because it will work. The long term investments will provide good-paying jobs and economic growth.

      Republicans want to hamstring the Biden presidency with austerity. They tried this with President Obama and were successful, more or less. The potential default Republicans are risking would accompish the same goal. They fear a strong economy that would put wind in Democratic sails in 2022 and 2024.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WereBear

      @Soprano2:

      People like Kavanaugh know the truth about themselves, and I think they hate themselves for it.

       
      True! And I expand some form of this to all MAGAts. Should have one of those Intel stickers saying POWERED BY SEETHING RESENTMENT

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.