Breakthru Covid is no joke! Got a note from Satby:

Jackal zzyzx needs some good thoughts. Can a mention be made in an open thread?

Well it’s a look. The doctors are mostly optimistic that it’s just a bad day in the worst part of Covid. Oh and by the way, I’m hooked up to a machine… pic.twitter.com/Xa3KgLnRfj

— ⏱📋David Steinberg⏱📋 (@zzyzx) September 28, 2021