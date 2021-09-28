Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – Zion National Park – Kolob Canyon

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

frosty

Zion Nation Park:  Southern Utah. We were based in St George UT.

We had a little change of plan after Great Basin. We were going to take a couple of days to get to Valley of Fire State Park near Las Vegas, stopping at Cathedral Gorge SP on the way. However, the trailer needed a little work so we decided to go to St. George, Utah instead and have a mobile RV tech come look at it. With a couple of afternoons free in St. George we decided to see Zion National Park again.

Zion Canyon is one of the most crowded areas in the whole park system. Cars aren’t allowed, visitors take a shuttle bus which requires online advanced ticket purchase, which we didn’t have, so that was out. Instead, we went to a less-traveled part of the park, the Kolob Canyons.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Kolob Canyon 7
Zion National ParkMay 12, 2021

My Fodor’s guide to Western National Parks says “Though there’s little evidence of Kolob’s beauty from the entrance point of Interstate 15, once you negotiate the first switchback on the park road, you are hit with a vision of red rock cliffs shooting out of the earth.” This picture was taken at that point. We both gasped as we made the turn.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Kolob Canyon 6
Zion National ParkMay 12, 2021

Farther up the road.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Kolob Canyon 5
Zion National ParkMay 12, 2021

A view into the canyon.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Kolob Canyon 4
Zion National ParkMay 12, 2021

We were struck by how green the area was. It looks to be spring here, and there was a beautiful contrast between the vegetation and the red rock formations.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Kolob Canyon 3
Zion National ParkMay 12, 2021

Timber Top Mountain, with a hanging valley in the middle. The black streaks below are a clue that water flows there.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Kolob Canyon 2
Zion National ParkMay 12, 2021

We hiked the Timber Creek Overlook Trail that starts at the end of the road.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Kolob Canyon 1
Zion National ParkMay 12, 2021

View from the end of the trail. Zion Canyon cuts through the plateau in the middle of the picture.

On The Road - frosty - Zion National Park - Kolob Canyon
Zion National ParkMay 12, 2021

Rock squirrel (I think) gathering twigs.

