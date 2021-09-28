On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

frosty

Zion Nation Park: Southern Utah. We were based in St George UT.

We had a little change of plan after Great Basin. We were going to take a couple of days to get to Valley of Fire State Park near Las Vegas, stopping at Cathedral Gorge SP on the way. However, the trailer needed a little work so we decided to go to St. George, Utah instead and have a mobile RV tech come look at it. With a couple of afternoons free in St. George we decided to see Zion National Park again.

Zion Canyon is one of the most crowded areas in the whole park system. Cars aren’t allowed, visitors take a shuttle bus which requires online advanced ticket purchase, which we didn’t have, so that was out. Instead, we went to a less-traveled part of the park, the Kolob Canyons.