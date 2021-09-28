Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: No Man Is A Hero to His Press Secretary

Late Night Open Thread: No Man Is A Hero to His Press Secretary

Especially not the Nekkid Emperor of Marred-A-Lago:

Little is known about what happened in the 90-minute conversation between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Osaka, Japan, two years ago. But as journalists were quickly ushered out of the room at the 2019 Group of 20 Summit, Stephanie Grisham once again found herself with a close-up view of the action.

She saw Trump lean toward Putin that day and tell him: “Okay, I’m going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes. But it’s for the cameras, and after they leave, we’ll talk. You understand.”

It’s just one of many telling interactions detailed by Grisham in her new book, titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” One of the most senior and longest-serving Trump advisers, she worked as the president’s third press secretary and as first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff and communications director before she resigned on Jan. 6 during the Capitol riot…

A major theme of the book is the culture of lies that pervaded Trump’s administration. “Casual dishonesty filtered through the White House as if it were in the air conditioning system,” Grisham writes…

She is particularly negative about the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner — both of whom held senior White House positions. She wrote that the first lady and White House staff called Ivanka “the Princess” who regularly invoked “my father” in work meetings, and Grisham dubbed Kushner “the Slim Reaper” for his habit of inserting himself into other people’s projects, making a mess and leaving them to take the blame.

Tellingly, Grisham writes that Ivanka and Jared tried to push their way into meeting Queen Elizabeth II alongside the president and first lady, a wild breach of protocol on a state visit, but were thwarted when they couldn’t fit into the helicopter. “I finally figured out what was going on,” Grisham writes. “Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States.”

“I had shared with Mrs. Trump many times my opinion that if we lost reelection in 2020 it would be because of Jared,” Grisham writes. “She didn’t disagree with me.”…

The Melania Trump whom Grisham describes is as stubborn as her husband, but his temperamental opposite. She believed in self-care so much that she’d change into a robe and slippers almost immediately upon boarding Air Force One. Self-consciousness about her accent and her English grammar meant she rarely wrote anything on her own.

The Secret Service gave her a nickname, “Rapunzel,” because she rarely left her tower, a.k.a the White House residence. Agents would request to be placed on her detail so they could spend more time with their families, Grisham writes.

If she wasn’t spending time with her son, Barron, or her parents, she was working on her photo albums, which Grisham calls one of “her two children.” Deep into the pandemic, she spent two hours re-creating the ribbon-cutting for the White House tennis pavilion because she hadn’t gotten the right shot weeks earlier. She was working on a photo shoot of a rug during the Capitol riot…

(It’s her professional portfolio for when she’s looking for a replacement meal ticket, after all.)

The NYTimes is, of course, gentler on both the writer and her subject:

In her book, titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” Ms. Grisham recalls her time working for a president she said constantly berated her and made outlandish requests, including a demand that she appear before the press corps and re-enact a certain call with the Ukrainian president that led to Mr. Trump’s (first) impeachment, an assignment she managed to avoid.

“I knew that sooner or later the president would want me to tell the public something that was not true or that would make me sound like a lunatic,” Ms. Grisham writes, offering a reason for why she never held a briefing.

After serving as press secretary, Ms. Grisham worked in Melania Trump’s office. She resigned on Jan. 6 as a horde of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Her book was kept a secret from her closest allies in the White House, though by the time she departed Washington that number had dwindled. (She writes that, months before the election, she had moved to Kansas.) Her publisher, HarperCollins, calls the book “The most frank and intimate portrait of the Trump White House yet.”…

Ms. Grisham says that a trip to North Korea inspired Mr. Trump to ask her to research ways the press could be permanently evicted from the James S. Brady Briefing Room…

As she tries to please Mr. Trump, whose press coverage was relentlessly negative, she describes his anger toward her and others as “terrifying”: “When I began to see how his temper wasn’t just for shock value or the cameras,” she writes, “I began to regret my decision to go to the West Wing.”

She says one frequent target of Mr. Trump’s ire was Pat Cipollone, who served as White House counsel: “He didn’t like them telling him that things he wanted to do were unethical or illegal. So he’d scream at them. But then he’d usually listen. And then yell at them again later.”

(There were other indignities: Ms. Grisham writes that Mr. Trump called her while aboard Air Force One to defend the size of his penis after Ms. Daniels insulted it in an interview. “Uh, yes sir,” Ms. Grisham replied.)…

  Benw
  debbie
  dr. bloor
  Feathers
  geg6
  Geoduck
  Gvg
  Jeffro
  Jerzy Russian
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  Keith P.
  Mike in NC
  NotMax
  Omnes Omnibus
  raven
  Regine Touchon
  senyordave
  Starboard Tack
  stinger
  Suzanne
  VeniceRiley
  Westyny
  westyny
  zhena gogolia

      NotMax

      Open Thread?

      Question for the ladies (and any gentlemen with similar experience).

      Screenshot pulled from the Tonys. Looking at the shoes of Ms Menzel (wearing black). How do you manage to walk in those things?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dr. bloor

      I guess my question for Grisham would be “did you already have this book in mind when you took the job, and if not, at what point did you decide that your bank account was more important than preventing the democracy from being torched?”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      Jefferson Airplane Mau Mau Amerikon

       

      HEY DICK
      Whatever you think of us is totally irrelevant
      Both to us now and to you
      We are the present
      We are the future
      You are the past
      Pay your dues and get outta the way
      ‘Cause we’re not the way you used to be
      When you were very young
      We’re something new
      We don’t quite know what it is
      Or particularly care
      We just do it – You gotta do it
      Let the music do it, take you there
      Do it, do it, do it – gotta do it
      Something new, something new, something new
      New, New

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      Now would be a great time for the snooze media to revisit all of trumpov’s lies about the virus…all day every day, in fact.

      I’m glad to see that some of our more mainstream outlets are starting to sound the alarm about trumpists’ various schemes for destroying our democracy next time around.  It’s not much, but ya gotta start somewhere.

      The ‘lights are blinking red’, America.  Whatcha gonna do?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      stinger

      @NotMax: First of all, they don’t walk, they clump. You can’t walk, turn, sit down, or stand up normally in shoes like that. Movements are graceless and wearers will likely have foot, ankle, knee, and hip issues in a few years.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jerzy Russian

      Who among us* hasn’t brought in a female aid to defend the size of our penis after it was publicly insulted?   For that matter, who among us* hasn’t had their penis publicly insulted from time to time?

      *I mean besides me and everyone else here.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      geg6

      @NotMax:

      Very carefully and not for very long.

      I once walked all over Manhattan in a pair of shoes with only a slightly lower heel.  I used to tend bar for eight hour shifts in high heels.  All of that is to say that my feet now look and feel like someone did Chinese foot binding on them.  I was an idiot when I was young.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      “I had shared with Mrs. Trump many times my opinion that if we lost reelection in 2020 it would be because of Jared,” Grisham writes. “She didn’t disagree with me.”…

      I’ll quietly hope Ivanka inherited her father’s habit of letting this kind of gossip get into the folds of her brain like a mustard seed of resentment, and the Gresham’s sales don’t cover her advance, and no one wants her on TeeVee.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Feathers

      @NotMax: I don’t know. Her feet don’t look long enough for those shoes. She probably has the toes stuffed with cotton for stability. People also put grippy inserts in the sole of the shoes so their feet don’t slide down. Also, practice.

      I actually had an enormously fun pair of super high heels once. They were wooden, but with very thick, padded suede soles. I have size 11 feet, so proportionally they weren’t that tall. But they really were impressive. Figured out later that they may very well have been intended for a drag queen. Miss the 90s sometimes.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jerzy Russian

      “I knew that sooner or later the president would want me to tell the public something that was not true or that would make me sound like a lunatic,” Ms. Grisham writes, offering a reason for why she never held a briefing.

      The only response that comes to mind is “for fuck’s sake!”. You don’t want to give a press conference since you might have to lie or look like an idiot, but you still hung around there? Jesus H. Christ III (that is read as “the Third”).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      @Jerzy Russian: just keep going…”who among us hasn’t banged a porn star shortly after the birth of our fifth child with our third wife, then paid off the porn star via our personal ‘lawyer’ to keep her quiet?”…”who among us hasn’t been forced to settle claims against our fraudulent ‘university’ scam?”…”who among us doesn’t have mob ties going back to the 1980’s?”…”who among us hasn’t had a huge NYT expose on our family’s illegal, multigenerational tax-avoidance schemes published yet not resigned, been impeached, or even said ‘sorry’?”

      Yeah.  The guy is just an infinite series of corrupt actions, lies, scams, and things that would get most of us fired from our job as the night cashier at the local 7-11.  But you know, tax cuts and judges…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      senyordave

      Chicken or the egg?  People always say that everything and everyone that Trump touches turns to shit, but that’s not surprising since most of them start out as shit.  Grisham is just another example.

      I second the earlier comment that hopefully the sales of her book won’t cover the advance.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NotMax

      @Feathers

      they may very well have been intended for a drag queen

      Flashing back to a scene in the premiere episode of Miranda.

      Link should be queued up to around 17:47, the bit pretty much runs its course in the following 4 minutes.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Gvg

      @NotMax: Look at ballet and toe shoes and those seem more reasonable right? Actually women’s feet are not all the same and some women can do those a lot easier than others. When I was young, I liked high heels (not that high, but pretty high). One advantage is that I apparently had stronger ankles than most of my peers. I only sprained an ankle once, when I was hit by a car, and my friends twisted theirs pretty often.

      I stopped a long time ago, but I actually think the tight pointy toes I liked did more damage than high heels.

      Some women are just better at wearing really high heels than most. If they are, they do.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      @Feathers: I used to work with this gorgeous lady who was very tall and slender, and she had big feet and she was incredibly embarrassed about them. I think size 10. And she felt like flats emphasized the largeness of her feet. So she wore heels that high to work every day, and she had to do that heel-toe-heel-toe bent knee thing with every step. It was ridiculous.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      @Gvg: I can wear 2-1/2” heels very easily all day with no issue. Up to 3” for shorter events. Any higher than that and I struggle. But SuzMom has the world grossest feet and attendant mobility problems from years of high-heel-wearing, and I do not want that, so heels are a rare occasion for me these days.

      Reply

