We saw this gorgeous Common Gallinule yesterday, otherwise known as a “Moor Hen,” although approximately half are not hens, and we are many miles from a proper moor:

Moor Hens do not excel at flying; I’ve only seen them catch air for short distances. But they can run fast on the surface of the water (despite lacking webbed toes!) to escape predators and/or sexual harassment.

They are super-vocal birds. Their chicks have an odd tonsure-like bare head when very young. I have no idea why; maybe that’s where the face-shield eventually grows? Anyhoo, Moor Hens, everyone!

