Hen o' the Moors (Open Thread)

We saw this gorgeous Common Gallinule yesterday, otherwise known as a “Moor Hen,” although approximately half are not hens, and we are many miles from a proper moor:

Moor Hens do not excel at flying; I’ve only seen them catch air for short distances. But they can run fast on the surface of the water (despite lacking webbed toes!) to escape predators and/or sexual harassment.

They are super-vocal birds. Their chicks have an odd tonsure-like bare head when very young. I have no idea why; maybe that’s where the face-shield eventually grows? Anyhoo, Moor Hens, everyone!

Open thread.

      Open thread? Okay, this is really really off-topic but I recently decided that I don’t much care for lava. I was just watching some news clip about the volcano in La Palma when it occurred to me that I have no use for lava whatsoever. Sure, lava gave us Hawaii, and then later on Hawaii gave us surf boards and Obama and some pretty good television theme songs back in the 1970’s, but that’s taking a pretty long view of things. I’m taking the shorter view and I say lava can go f*ck itself.

      If you get up in the morning and turn on the local news to see if it’s going to rain or something but instead they’re talking about “an unstoppable river of lava” you can pretty much bet that your day is going all to shit. If it snows you can go out and play in it. You can build and snowman or a fort, throw snowballs or make a snow angel. But lava? Go out to play in the lava and you won’t last thirty seconds.

      Anyhow, I just wanted to get that off my chest. Go ahead and talk amongst yourselves.

      Yesterday the Oregon Legislature approved a reapportionment map that will most likely result in changing the Oregon Congressional delegation from the current 4D/1R to a 5D/1R. 4 seats will be solid D, 1 solid R. The swing district will be Kurt Schrader’s 5th which will trade Salem and Newport for recently blue Bend and a bigger slice of the blue Portland metro area. Blue Dog/Problem Solver Schrader is annoying but will probably hold the seat.

      Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) tells me he could envision tuition-free community college being means tested

      — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) September 27, 2021

      lol this is awesome, this is the furthest they can think.

      No one even willing to try a "I think it's time we sent our smartest children to our universities instead of our richest" style populism, it's just "We will give you 50% off being a dental tech if your parents made <20k" https://t.co/zJTWsGlnu1

      — boo-grimm (@ExileGrimm) September 28, 2021

      @trollhattan: Watching that stuff always freaks me out.  Tsunamis too.  I’ve watched dozens of videos on YouTube from the 2011 tsunami in Japan, and they’re some of most terrifying spectacles you’ll ever want to see.  Nature can be scary.

      Dismantle DHS. Do it yesterday.

      September 28, 2021 at 3:50 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      While a mob stormed the Capitol on January, pushing through barricades set up outside the building, the Department of Homeland Security sent an email to the Pentagon, reporting “no major incidents of illegal activity at this time,” Politico reports.

      Created by Bush-Cheney, turned into a personal Gestapo by Trump. What more are we waiting for?

      @lowtechcyclist: They’re cranking out platinum coins right now – making one isn’t the issue, I don’t think. USMint.gov:

      The United States Mint pays homage to the freedoms set forth in the First Amendment with the United States Constitution Platinum Proof Coin Program. This program features a total of five coins, each struck in magnificent 99.95 percent platinum and bearing the “W” mark of the U.S. Mint at West Point. The five-year series begins in 2021 with freedom of religion, symbolized by a seedling. It will continue through 2025, with each year’s coin designs highlighting a different First Amendment freedom. While each coin features a unique obverse design to symbolize each freedom, the designs are connected, weaving a meaningful story through shared imagery. The series uses the lifecycle of the oak tree from seedling to a mighty oak as a metaphor for our country’s growth as a Nation that values freedom.

      They just have to change the “$100” to “$100E12” and the debt limit goes away for a few decades.

      (sigh)

      But it probably wouldn’t work because it clearly wasn’t Congress’s intent in letting the Mint make platinum coins in “any” face value to get around the debt limit.

      If it actually happens, and I don’t expect it to, then they’ll find other ways to suspend it or get around it than the coin.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Re: debt limit. I liked the suggestion this morning that Congress/Biden should cite the 14th amendment, say the Constitution ties their hands and just keep paying the bills. So they get taken to court? Is someone going to argue that the Constitution is unconstitutional?

      (Narrator: why yes, yes they will)

      No love for Commander Cody today. Maybe if all you pencil neck geeks knew he was more than a hard rocking daddy you’d like him! Here he is doin Willin

       

      Frayne was also an artist. He received a bachelor’s in design from the University of Michigan in 1966 and a master’s in Sculpture and Painting from the Rackham School of Graduate Studies of the University of Michigan in 1968. He taught at University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and has had his art exhibited at numerous shows.[15] He was a student of cinematography, and has a video (Two Triple Cheese Side Order of Fries) in the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent video archive. He has assembled many old movies to go with the band’s music as shown on his YouTube channel. Some of his paintings are oversized, most are medium-sized acrylics and present pop art images from media sources and historic photos.[16] His book, Art Music and Lifewas released by Qualibre Publications in 2009 and is a mix of his best work and anecdotal comments and related stories. He still did portraits of famous automobiles for the Saratoga Auto Museum in Saratoga Springs, New York, where he resided

      @Adam L Silverman:   Our 1928 movie palace in Richmond VA is showing American Werewolf in October.  Plus The Exorcist, They Live,  and a lot of great scarefare. https://byrdtheatre.org/showtimes/

      Gonna go see Werewolf.

      For anyone in central Virginia:  Sunday, October 24:  fundraiser — all proceeds benefit the 1928 organ.  Which will accompany silent movies Phantom of the Opera (1927; Lon Chaney) and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920).  Great cause; great old movies.

      It’s one of those days when the NYT restaurant critic (Pete Wells) does a number on an unfortunate chef. A sample:

      The pot is wheeled out to your table, where a server smashes the clay with a ball-peen hammer. The beet is cleaned of pottery shards and transferred to a plate with a red-wine and beet-juice reduction that is oddly pungent in a way that may remind you of Worcestershire sauce.

      They used to do a similar beet act at Agern, a New Nordic restaurant in Grand Central Terminal, roasting it inside a crust of salt and vegetable ash. That beet tasted like a beet, but more so. The one at Eleven Madison Park tastes like Lemon Pledge and smells like a burning joint.

      @SpaceUnit: I think it’s Pele’s response to climate change.

      When my son was a toddler, we visited Volcanoes National Park in Hawai’i – walking on the steaming lava field (only the adults did this) was both amazing and terrifying. Afterward, my son tried, for reasons known only to 3-year-olds, to throw one of his sandals into the volcanic crater from an overlook. I was REALLY glad this happened after our walk and not before. Throwing shoes at Pele seems like an extremely unwise move. We made her an offering when we got home.

      Don’t mess with Pele. She gets mad, and when she gets mad, she gets even. Humans are really pissing her off right now.

