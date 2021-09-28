Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

The willow is too close to the house.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Infrastructure week. at last.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Gloom and Boom (Open Thread)

Gloom and Boom (Open Thread)

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Gloom and Boom (Open Thread)

We talked yesterday about Robert Kagan’s WaPo piece on the continuing danger the zombie Trump party poses. The most significant threat is that Trump loyalists installed to replace officials who balked at throwing out vote totals in 2020 will come through for the demagogue next time, causing chaos and/or violent upheaval. That’s a gloomy, doomy scenario, but it’s one we discount at our peril, IMO.

So, I was glad to see Jamelle Bouie’s column in the NYT today, which takes up the same subject. Bouie compares complacency on the part of some now to similar blasé attitudes that existed before the Civil War. Like Kagan, Bouie points out that the obvious remedy is for lawmakers to address this crisis by defanging new, bad-faith state-level laws, i.e., for the feds to insulate nonpartisan election processes from undue partisan influence. He also acknowledges, like Kagan, that this is unlikely to happen.

I know it’s a depressing subject, and we’d all rather put the Trump Error behind us. But it’s good to see columns in major mainstream outlets pointing to this danger. That said, while the danger is real, it’s not all gloom and doom. There are possible upsides to the unfortunate situation of having one of the two viable political parties captured by a toxic narcissist in a cult of personality. Valued commenter Kent pointed out one possible positive outcome yesterday:

I could see a lot of best cases. Including that Trump runs again in 2024, clears the field, then absolutely tanks in an utter landslide and brings the GOP down with him across Congress and the states.

Best of all, that outcome could be realized with an assist from the orange crybaby himself. From CNN:

Donald Trump is escalating his fight against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, and state Republicans fear it will give Democrats a stronger foothold in the key swing state as next year’s midterm elections loom.

The former President’s criticism of Kemp now includes hyping Democrat Stacey Abrams as a preferable alternative to the GOP governor, whose crime against Trump was staying out of his attempt to overturn the Georgia 2020 election returns.

“Having her, I think, might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know what I think,” Trump said Saturday at his rally in Perry, adding later, “Stacey, would you like to take his place? It’s OK with me.”

Imagine being the chair of the GA GOP and having that dickhead running around saying shit like that! Especially after Trump’s sore loser butt-hurt after the 2020 election possibly depressed the Republican vote in the runoff elections, giving hardworking Democrats in the state a critical assist.

Trump is also foisting terrible candidates like Herschel Walker onto state Republican Party organizations. His only criteria is loyalty to himself, so of course his picks are of the lowest quality, and the need to cater to the zombie base inspires current officeholders to do stupid, extreme and unpopular things (see DeSantis, Ron and Abbott, Greg).

Maybe none of this matters, but we need all the help we can get to hold Congress and make headway in statehouses in a tough environment. I don’t think it requires rose-colored glasses to believe a deranged ex-POTUS out there interfering with his party’s internal politics and pushing the most extreme and ridiculous loyalists onto tickets could result in some of those tickets blowing up. So, reason for optimism!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BGinCHI
  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • dmsilev
  • Eljai
  • Felanius Kootea
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Ten Bears
  • topclimber
  • West of the Rockies
  • yellowdog

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Concur that Trump himself may prove to be an asset for Dems, by keeping slicker, more mainstream Republicans out of contention for long enough AND by being so toxic that he drives Dem turnout as hard as he drives Republican turnout. Perhaps “everything Trump touches dies” will, in the end, apply to the entire Republican Party as much as it has to everything else.

      But there is still the problem of Republican subversion of election administration. That is NOT dependent on Trump, and it may yet be the worst thing of all. I don’t know what can be done about that except a full-court press to defeat Republicans at all levels — local, state and national — and I don’t know whether even that will be enough.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Eljai

      I keep wondering what happens to a cult when the cult leader implodes. There’s been kind of an air of invincibility over TFG, but nothing lasts forever.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      topclimber

      Absent GOP voter suppression, I am quite optimistic about adding to our Senate lead in 2022. You can’t gerrymander a statewide election.

      As for the House, I tell myself we will squeak by.

      State legislative elections…ugh.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      In the various postmortems after Newsom curb-stomped the recall, one thing that a lot of people pointed at was that the constant cries of “it’s a rigged election” among the GOP may well have depressed Republican turnout. After all, if the game is rigged, why play? Now, in this particular case it clearly didn’t impact the overall result; that was driven by California being a very Democratic state and secondarily by Larry Elder being a very prominent asshole, but you could certainly imagine it making a difference in closer races.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      yellowdog

      @bbleh: It won’t. There will be no Dem victories in Georgia for years, possibly decades. The GQP MIGHT allow a few congressional seats to remain in Dem hands for the lulz.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Felanius Kootea

      I wonder what Stacey Abrams made of his “endorsement.” Bouie’s article makes me nervous because I think we’re at the point where Democrats know what to do but don’t know how to get there. How do you move a Manchin without having him decamp to the Republican party? What donors do you have that can persuade a Sinema to do the right thing? How do you leave things as they are, knowing that doing nothing on voting rights means election slaughter in 2022? I wish I had the answers.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.