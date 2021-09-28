An anti-masker in line behind me turned to a masked, elderly woman behind her and said, "why are wearing a mask?" She replied, "so I won't catch whatever it is that makes you act that way." — Emily Mason (@EmilyMason1192) September 27, 2021

"I know it doesn't look like it, but I am over 65. Way over" US President Joe Biden got a third jab as part of his plan to give booster shots to older Americans and those with underlying-health conditions https://t.co/sL0bMBaZrH pic.twitter.com/CVbiiBS7EG — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 27, 2021





Over 182 million Americans have already done the right thing and are fully vaccinated as of today. To the other 70 million eligible Americans who have yet to get their first shot: get vaccinated. It can save your life. pic.twitter.com/V5pz14zBQP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 26, 2021

Covid’s partisan pattern is growing more extreme: Covid is still a national crisis, but the worst forms of it are increasingly concentrated in red state America where vaccination rates are low & adherence to misinformation is high https://t.co/1GRH55PBsu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 27, 2021

The political divide over vaccinations is so large that almost every reliably blue state now has a higher vaccination rate than almost every reliably red state.https://t.co/grkrSb1cuE 🧵 pic.twitter.com/BgZMsW1QrH — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) September 27, 2021

In counties where Donald Trump received at least 70 percent of the vote, the virus has killed about 47 out of every 100,000 people since the end of June, per @charles_gaba. In counties where Trump won less than 32 percent of the vote, the number is about 10 out of 100,000. — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) September 27, 2021

======

Portugal now the global leader with 84% of population fully vaccinated Canada? 71% Cambodia 65% US is 40th globally at 55% Even Vermont, our most vaccinated state, would rank 15th in the world US is falling further and further behind We've got to get our act together folks pic.twitter.com/PzqDCTzRxh — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) September 27, 2021

India reports smallest rise in COVID-19 deaths since mid-March https://t.co/dSshrLLr4E pic.twitter.com/OtsfRjSQcE — Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2021

India allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in COVID-19 vaccine trial https://t.co/r0bENWYLL4 pic.twitter.com/UWNyFxaIFN — Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2021

World Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific https://t.co/5H7TVk0QrN pic.twitter.com/suL4l5GreJ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2021

For the first time since April, Japan is set to lift all coronavirus emergency measures when they expire later this week as infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy. https://t.co/jMi4TEbCFj — The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2021

Sydney residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 risk being barred from various social activities even when they are freed from stay-at-home orders in December, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned https://t.co/3JTHCR6Kcp pic.twitter.com/xbeyTGIhwT — Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2021

BREAKING Russia on Tuesday reported 21,559 new coronavirus cases and 852 deaths — the highest number of daily fatalities since the start of the pandemichttps://t.co/XqUOM0ahMH — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 28, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will finally meet with members of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice on Tuesday. The campaigning group has sharply criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year. https://t.co/SUF2kDIOUK — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 27, 2021

Hospitals in England can relax Covid rules to treat more patients https://t.co/r9rCds1OVk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 27, 2021

Cuba has begun commercial exports of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, sending shipments of the three-dose Abdala shots to Vietnam and Venezuela. Cuba is still seeking World Health Organization approval for its vaccines. https://t.co/wk52K2E9a8 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2021

Apparently stupidity is contagious, too:

People in Alberta and Saskatchewan are dying from COVID-19 at about quadruple the rate as people in the rest of Canada. (Data source: https://t.co/YE16bv8AtH) pic.twitter.com/U7GRmbFkkT — Robson Fletcher (@CBCFletch) September 27, 2021

“While we’re on this unit, the doctors (and nurses) are just being horrifically, horrifically abused… (Health-care workers are) being sworn at, they’re being told that COVID isn’t real and (patients) don’t want to be intubated." https://t.co/Oo0DXcB610 — Jen St. Denis (@JenStDen) September 27, 2021

======

I know that everybody who wants a #Covid booster doesn't care how the decision was made or if it was made badly. They just want dose 3 (or 2, for J&J recipients).

But the way this happened was … not good. @matthewherper explains. https://t.co/C16wMfnHgZ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 27, 2021

The FDA “has received 49 reports of poisoning and other serious reactions linked to human consumption of ivermectin to treat Covid so far this year. The equivalent figure for the whole of 2020 was 23 cases… Of those 49 cases, 14 resulted in deaths.” https://t.co/a7JJ3zrz58 — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) September 28, 2021

… The US Food and Drug Administration has received 49 reports of poisoning and other serious reactions linked to human consumption of ivermectin to treat Covid so far this year. The equivalent figure for the whole of 2020 was 23 cases, according to data released to the Financial Times. Of those 49 cases, 14 resulted in deaths. However, the FDA said due to limited data it could not determine whether the cause of death was directly linked to the use of ivermectin or other causes. It follows a surge in ivermectin use following its promotion by some conservative commentators as a potential treatment for Covid-19, even though it has not been approved by regulators to treat the virus. Outpatient prescriptions of the drug have increased 24-fold on pre-pandemic levels, reaching 88,000 in the week ending August 13, according to data from IQVIA, a research firm… And in a sign that adverse reaction reporting to the FDA may underestimate the scale of the problem, there have been 26 overdoses on the drug in New Mexico since the start of December, compared to just two in the previous 11 months… “Coma, seizure hallucinations, dizziness, nervous disorders like tingling. Those are what we’re seeing from these very high doses,” she said…

Smoking is likely to worsen Covid severity & risk of death, according to the 1st study to pool observational & genetic data on smoking & Covid outcomes. Early in the pandemic, anecdotal evidence suggested lower risk of severe disease for smokers. Not true. https://t.co/asru65zL71 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 27, 2021

The president of the American Medical Association fears Covid-19 is pushing young physicians out of the profession. https://t.co/ifsY47e4dY — Jason Ukman (@JasonUkman) September 27, 2021

======

Coronavirus cases appear to be stabilizing in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, with early signs of decline in the D.C. metro region — giving health officials hope that the area’s vigorous vaccination campaign has paid off. https://t.co/Jx3ycwQ2TH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 26, 2021

They warn it’s still too early to declare victory over the highly contagious delta variant, which has fueled the recent spike — especially while sizable pockets of the unvaccinated persist in rural parts of Maryland and Virginia. https://t.co/Jx3ycwQ2TH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 26, 2021

Nervous headlines about massive resignations b/c of vaccine mandates do not deliver. Click on the stories. They are often based on “concerns” or union litigation strategies. But there are no real walk out numbers that suggest a crisis. Yet. It’s a gamble, but call their bluff. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 26, 2021

The headlines might scare people into believing mandates are more trouble than they're worth. But the lede is buried: Mandates work. The refusers are a tiny fraction of workers. pic.twitter.com/ts1dpirKNY — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 27, 2021

The US military, at one point 50% vaccinated, is now at 90%. Most NCAA teams are now between 85% & 100%. The NFL 94%. A slew of early companies who put in requirements are now at 90%. 3/ — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) September 28, 2021