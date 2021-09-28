Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Too inconsequential to be sued

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Good luck with your asparagus.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

People are complicated. Love is not.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

The revolution will be supervised.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Consistently wrong since 2002

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

We still have time to mess this up!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 27-28

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 27-28

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

Apparently stupidity is contagious, too:

======

The US Food and Drug Administration has received 49 reports of poisoning and other serious reactions linked to human consumption of ivermectin to treat Covid so far this year. The equivalent figure for the whole of 2020 was 23 cases, according to data released to the Financial Times. Of those 49 cases, 14 resulted in deaths. However, the FDA said due to limited data it could not determine whether the cause of death was directly linked to the use of ivermectin or other causes.

It follows a surge in ivermectin use following its promotion by some conservative commentators as a potential treatment for Covid-19, even though it has not been approved by regulators to treat the virus. Outpatient prescriptions of the drug have increased 24-fold on pre-pandemic levels, reaching 88,000 in the week ending August 13, according to data from IQVIA, a research firm…

And in a sign that adverse reaction reporting to the FDA may underestimate the scale of the problem, there have been 26 overdoses on the drug in New Mexico since the start of December, compared to just two in the previous 11 months…

“Coma, seizure hallucinations, dizziness, nervous disorders like tingling. Those are what we’re seeing from these very high doses,” she said…

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Cermet
  • debbie
  • dr. bloor
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Kay
  • Low Key Swagger
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mustang Bobby
  • NeenerNeener
  • New Deal democrat
  • raven
  • Robert Sneddon
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County web site: 184 new cases on Sunday. 3.8% test positivity.
      Last week: 403 cases among children ages 0 – 19, 214 cases among 20 year olds, 232 among 30 year olds,180 among 40 year olds. 372 cases among people 50 and up, case numbers declining as the age goes up.

      Deaths now at 1406, up from 1396 last week.
      62.4% are fully vaccinated. 66.9% have had at least 1 jab.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/27 China reported 13 new domestic confirmed cases & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province reporter 2 new domestic confirmed cases. 32 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 385 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Putian did not report any new domestic positive cases. 10 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 168 active domestic confirmed (54 mild, 112 moderate, 1 serious & 1 critical) & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Fengting Township (except for 7 villages at Low Risk, & 8 villages & 1 community at Medium Risk) remains at High Risk. 8 villages & 1 community at Fengting County have been re-designated from High Risk to Medium Risk. 5 zones, 1 residential building, 1 residential compound, 1 school, 2 communities & 12 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • Quanzhou did not report any domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 17 active domestic confirmed cases. 4 villages remain at Medium Risk.
      • Xiamen reported 2 new domestic confirmed case (both mild, 1 each at Tong’an & Jimei Districts), both traced close contacts. 20 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 197 active domestic confirmed cases (50 mild, 147 moderate) in the city. Xinmin Township remains at High Risk. 1 zone, 5 villages, 2 communities & 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There have been 3 active domestic confirmed cases reported in the city, though they are actually being treated at Xiamen. 1 community remains at Medium Risk

      Heilongjiang Province reported 11 new domestic confirmed. There currently are 60 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Harbin reported 11 new domestic confirmed (6 mild & 5 moderate; 8 at Bayan County & 3 at Songbei District), 10 are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine & 1 from mass screening. There currently are 59 active domestic confirmed (51 at Bayan County, 5 at Songbei District, 2 at Mulan County, & 1 at Nan’gang District) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases (both at Bayan County) in the city. The entire Xinglong Township in Bayan County has been elevated to High Risk. 7 residential compound are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Suihua did not report any new domestic positive cases. The currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases remaining in the province, all at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      At Hunan Province 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Zhangjiajie

      At Henan Province there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case remaining.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/27, China reported 18 new imported confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 7 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 10 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Thailand
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed case, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Bangladesh & 1 from Iraq; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Vietnam
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 2 confirmed cases, both coming from the Philippines
      • Changsha in Hunan Province –  1 confirmed (previously asymptomatic) & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released, yet
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Guyana & Indonesia

      Overall in China, 61 confirmed cases recovered (26 imported), 11 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 799 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 982 active confirmed cases in the country (518 imported), 9 in serious condition (4 imported), 337 active asymptomatic cases (327 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 25,183 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/27, 2,203.185M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 2.983M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/28, Hong Kong reported 13 new positive cases, all imported.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      Is that the explanation for Florida? That a lot of the vaccinated are snowbirds/tourists who aren’t actually there now?

      The cape and the islands in Massachusetts had kind of a reverse version: very highly vaccinated on paper, but that was the permanent residents, and they had terrible outbreaks during the summer high tourist season, which freaked everyone out. In hindsight, the trigger was probably unvaccinated outsiders coming in and mingling in crowds. Now that that’s over, suddenly their infection levels are lowest in the state.

      I figured Florida was more just the consequences of having a state government actively hostile to any preventative measures other than just asking people to get vaccinated. And the fact that high-vaccination areas in FL are right next to low-vaccination areas.

      In the previous waves, we kept grasping for explanations of why Florida got off comparatively easy (yes, they had a big wave in summer 2020 but people were comparing that to New York City in spring 2020). Some of this is just luck. Coming into this wave, California may have had a slightly higher proportion of people with prior infections.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I agree that the number of resignations due to mandates will be low.  But even if there’s some disruption, we just need to suck it up.  Sometimes doing the right thing is inconvenient or burdensome.  There’s a bit of privilege in believing everything can be accomplished without any pain or sacrifice.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      debbie

      What comedy writer came up with the anecdote that smoking lessened risk of COVID? Weakened lungs vs. a disease aiming for the lungs? That’s ivermectin-level stupid.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      It does strike me that the pattern of infection now lends itself much more to a morality tale than what we were seeing through the pandemic’s first year. Non-medical interventions (masking, distancing, restrictions) alone were somewhat effective, but without a vaccine they faced a strong headwind, and some areas that ignored all that benefited from pure dumb luck–the pandemic just hadn’t gotten there yet (it took time to penetrate into lower-density areas), or weather conditions helped.

      Now, we’re seeing this situation where, yeah, if your neighborhood voted for Trump it’s probably got a lot of people dying of COVID, if it voted for Biden it’s got less. 80% of that is just down to vaccination levels, but there are some areas on the margins where other things are contributing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dr. bloor

      @Matt McIrvin: I don’t think luck has much to do with it at all.  NY and FL had virtually identical first waves, a few months apart, and had virtually identical second waves at the same time.  Along come vaccines, and the third waves couldn’t be more different.

      Vaccines aren’t foolproof, obviously, but my thinking is that between higher vaccination rates, greater amenability to wearing masks, and the nonrandom distribution of unvaxxed in the populations are allowing New England to maintain a slower burn.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      @debbie: To be fair, what I’ve heard is that it’s more complicated than that–smoking seems to lessen the risk of getting infected (for incompletely understood reasons) but increase the risk of getting seriously ill or dying (for fairly obvious reasons).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      @dr. bloor: But on paper, at least, my county in Massachusetts has a lower vaccination rate than the most highly populated parts of Florida. Also, I can tell you from personal experience that a minority of people around here are wearing masks in public. Yet, in this wave, we haven’t been hit nearly as hard.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      New Deal democrat

      After the weekend hiatus, all States have updated their reports. We are now down to only 2 States in clear uptrends: ND and AK. But Alaska’s 7 day average is the worst ever recorded for any State except for ND one day last autumn. Four more States are in  equivocal or very small uptrends: MI, MN, NE, and RI.

      More broadly, all 4 US regions are in downtrends. In the US as a whole, cases are down 30% from peak. Deaths peaked early last week just under 2100/day, and have trended slightly down.

      I suspect we will continue this downtrend until colder weather brings more indoor get-togethers.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 11,322 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,220,526 cases. It also reports 258 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 25,695 deaths – 1.16% of the cumulative reported total, 1.26% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.90.

      848 confirmed cases are in ICU, 369 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 14,160 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,020,098 patients recovered – 91.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      15 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,447 clusters. 1,151 clusters are currently active; 4,296 clusters are now inactive.

      11,309 new cases today are local infections. Sarawak reports 2,356 local cases: 106 in clusters, 1,321 close-contact screenings, and 929 other screenings.

      Johor reports 1,319 cases: 123 in clusters, 605 close-contact screenings, and 591 other screenings. Selangor reports 1,219 local cases: 61 in clusters, 612 close-contact screenings, and 546 other screenings. Kelantan reports 1,088 cases: 23 in clusters, 729 close-contact screenings, and 336 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 964 local cases: four in clusters, 566 close-contact screenings, and 394 other screenings.

      Penang reports 895 cases: 55 in clusters, 310 close-contact screenings, and 530 other screenings. Kedah reports 818 local cases: 574 close-contact screenings and 244 other screenings.

      Perak reports 678 cases: 85 in clusters, 325 close-contact screenings, and 268 other screenings. Pahang reports 677 cases: 169 in clusters, 358 close-contact screenings, and 150 other screenings. Terengganu reports 626 local cases: two in clusters, 483 close-contact screenings, and 141 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 302 local cases: 50 in clusters, 107 close-contact screenings, and 145 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 237 local cases: four in clusters, 95 close-contact screenings, and 138 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 89 cases: 31 in clusters, 21 close-contact screenings, and 37 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 19 cases: 13 close-contact screenings and six other screenings. Perlis also reports 19 cases: five close-contact screenings and 14 other screenings. Labuan reports three cases: two in clusters and one other screening.

      23 new cases today are imported: 12 in Selangor, three in Kuala Lumpur, three in Terengganu, two in Sarawak, one in Sabah, one in Kedah, and one in Melaka.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 323,335 doses of vaccine on 27th September: 172,388 first doses and 150,947 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 42,699,197 doses administered: 23,007,292 first doses and 19,784,628 second doses. 70.5% of the population have received their first dose, while 60.6% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Yet, in this wave, we haven’t been hit nearly as hard.

      …though I will add that Essex County’s ICUs are under stress, not so much because they’re completely filled with COVID patients, as that we don’t have enough beds in the first place and the COVID patients that are there are eating into a smaller margin.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Matt McIrvin: Statisticians are all over this pandemic, torturing the data until it confesses. Last year, the limited number of cases and deaths suggested that areas with low numbers of smokers had higher incidence of infection than those regions where more people smoked. Ergo, smoking helped prevent infection in individuals. QED! (Insert GIF of every clinical statistician on the planet face-palming simultaneously).

      COVID-19 is everywhere now, the regional effects have disappeared and smokers with compromised respiration (COPD etc.) are now seen to have worse outcomes than non-smokers when they do get infected, vaccinated or unvaccinated. Of course vaccinated smokers don’t get infected as much as unvaccinated smokers.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I agree. The pattern emerged. One thing I noticed early on was that people who generally take care of their heath continued to take care of their health, and people who didn’t, didn’t. I think that’s reflected in the high infection and sickness and death rate in Trumpy counties like mine and the risk factors stack- so more of them smoke, are overweight, don’t exercise and they also didn’t take any precautions against covid or get vaccinated.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Cermet

      @Matt McIrvin: The CDC said that the initial belief was that data did not prove it either way; a research paper a few months ago concluded:

      “Data on whether COVID-19 has a greater incidence in smokers than non-smokers is thus far, contradictory and inconclusive.”

      So smokers do get covid much worse and there is no direct proof they get it less often as far as data available to draw conclusions.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.