Revealed preferences — or talk is cheap

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: ,

Quitting a job is expensive even in thick labor markets. Talking about quitting a job is cheap.

 


Actual behavior of people who are exposed to a policy is way more predictive of what other groups and cohorts who will be exposed to a policy will do then listening to loudmouths complain on Facebook.

    16Comments

    1.

      Joe Falco

      Listening to the stories on NPR this morning would lead a casual listener to believe the whole health-care system was on the brink of collapse if the vaccine mandate without a test out option for health care workers was implemented.

    2.

      jonas

      To judge by the media coverage here in NY, the health care system throughout the state is set to collapse tomorrow as half the workforce quits en masse over vaccine mandates. Of course a less setting-hair-on-fire response is to look at actual numbers. At least here in my neck of the woods, the local hospital system was already boasting around 80% of its employees as already vaccinated. So they were worried about that remaining 20%. My bet is 90% of that 20% end up getting their first jab and a few dozen end up quitting. But quite frankly did we want a bunch of stubborn toddlers willing to tank their careers in order to avoid taking a perfectly safe vaccine delivering our healthcare anyway? What does that say about their judgment and sense of responsibility?

    3.

      JKC

      We are about to see the results of New York’s vaccine mandate. I for one won’t miss these unvaccinated “professionals” any more than I’d miss a surgeon who refused to wash their hands before a case.

    4.

      JML

      one of the loud anti-vaxxers in my union quit about a week ago, told everyone it was because of the vaccination/testing requirements…but they had lined up another job where they got to work from home full-time. (we’re back in the office essentially 100%) Do I believe them that they left over testing/vaccination requirements? No. No, I do not.

    6.

      Paul W.

      I hope there is more reporting talking about the reality of “our freedoms” which is really just the gleeful, wanton destruction that these people have wrought on society as long as we continue to have a political space where one side is asking “pretty please” to give 65 and ups dental/vision/hearing and the other is screaming death panels as the states they are governors of have literally already convened death panels.

    7.

      Barbara

      “I have the right to avoid the tiniest possibility of harm or inconvenience even if it threatens the lives of patients and costs my employer hundreds of thousands of dollars in health care and disability costs.” No, my friend, your employer is way, way better off without you.

    8.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      One thing we’re experiencing here in Rochester is that the medical systems are being pretty loose with religious opt-outs, so a lot of workers are opting out that way instead of quitting.

    10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      At the risk of repeating myself: 98% or more of those people saying they’ll quit, won’t. They have mortgages. They have car loans. They have families. And all the attendant expenses.

      Reality wins. Reality always wins.

    11.

      Kattails

      I used to say “talk is cheap— as cheap as air”. Now I could add “unless you’re on a ventilator”. In which case it gets pretty pricey.

    12.

      jonas

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yep, and it’s not like they can just show up at the hospital in the next county over looking for a new position and not have to get vaccinated, either. You’d have to move to Kentucky or something.

    13.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Remember ‘way back when Limbaugh said he’d moved to Central America (Costa Rica, maybe?) if Obama was elected?

      Couldn’t be arsed. But he DID move to Hel, so that’s a plus.

    15.

      Barbara

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: ​ Which requires the hospital to undertake the even more onerous tasks of verifying negative tests on an ongoing basis and requiring a quarantine if the employee comes into contact with a positive person. A religious or medical exemption is not a get out of jail free card, it’s simply a path to an even more complicated safety protocol. This seems to come as a surprise to a lot of the people who get these exemptions.​

    16.

      Leto

      @Joe Falco: I’ll relate healthcare workers refusing to be vaxxed the same as any military member who does the same: Fuck’em. They were/are untrustworthy agents who didn’t/don’t believe in the principle of the common good, and who would do more harm than good being associated/employees with their respective organization. Yes it might take some time to find a replacement, but ultimately they’re replaceable.

