Quitting a job is expensive even in thick labor markets. Talking about quitting a job is cheap.

Only 65 out of 33,000 healthcare workers (0.19%) in Maine have quit their jobs over a statewide vaccine mandate announced for healthcare workers last month, new employment data reveals



Actual behavior of people who are exposed to a policy is way more predictive of what other groups and cohorts who will be exposed to a policy will do then listening to loudmouths complain on Facebook.